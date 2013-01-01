Who is they in this scenario? Shouldnt matter if 1st minute or 91st minute, a red card is a red card.
They being the officials, on the pitch and in Stockley Park. You're right, a red card is a red card no matter the minute but how often do we see cards not being given because it is early in the game? Mourinho was a fucking master at it. He'd get one of his henchmen to hack at the opposition's best player early on and what should've been a yellow or worse would be just be met with a warning from the referee.
The Premier League is a brand at the end of the day. Nobody is in the crowd watching it, everyone (officially) is watching through BT Sport or other outlets. If the game goes 0-2 with the home team down to ten men after just 6 minutes then half the viewers turn off. All the build up, all the hype, Everton top of the league against the reigning champions... all gone up in smoke in 6 minutes.
Several options exist here. Incompetence on a frightening scale, bias, corruption or advice/instructions from higher ups to keep the spectacle and occasion going and interesting. At least one of those things is true, I'd wager two or three.