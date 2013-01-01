Was more rhetorical than I meant, but yes it does appear whatever the motive, theres some blatant interference going on that can only be intentional. Has happened far too often for it to be just incompetence you have to think. Youd need someone out of the picture (and with no mates to protect) maybe following Clattenburgs path abroad, to blow the whistle (no pun intended) and expose it all. Very unlikely.



The thing is, we don't know what gets said between the officials at the game and those operating the VAR. It should be transparent. All we hear now is the commentators telling us what they've been instructed to do, or before Covid you just sat there looking at a screen in silence wondering what bullshit would come next.If there is instruction and communication then we should hear it, and we should hear the explanation. In Cricket, for example, when they go to the third umpire for a review you hear the process. You hear "Third umpire to director" and then they communicate, going through the process of checking the no ball, checking ultraedge, checking where the ball has pitched, checking hotspot, checking if the ball has carried and is a fair catch etc etc etc. It sometimes takes a few minutes, but they get there in the end and sometimes the decisions are borderline. However, mostly there isn't clear skullduggery because you hear process and see the images of the communication between third umpire and the TV director. The conversations are transparent.