Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7160 on: Today at 12:22:49 AM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:18:50 AM
Obviously cant stand him, but stuff like that isnt a good look.
Slag him off by all means, but leave his family out of it. Sit like this is a bit embarrassing especially as theres so much other stuff to have a go at Everton, their staff and players for.

Theyll be sat there all week waiting and praying for bad news on Virgil

Like it concerns them. Their delusion because theyve happened to win the first 4 games is hysterical

Needed to kick us up and down the pitch and VAR room bloke be an lfc hater for a point

At home
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7161 on: Today at 12:23:00 AM »
Can't believe these dirty pricks have potentially fucked 2 of our best players.

No wonder Klopp used to bench most of them against this lot.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7162 on: Today at 12:24:06 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:44 AM
Genuinely hope Pickford has some kind of horrible event in his family the fucking little twat.

Jesus.  ::)

Its a horrible tackle, but its still just a shit football tackle. Im sure hes genuinely worried for VVD right now.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7163 on: Today at 12:25:16 AM »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:24:06 AM
Jesus.  ::)

Its a horrible tackle, but its still just a shit football tackle. Im sure hes genuinely worried for VVD right now.

Is he fuck

Hes a little psychopath
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7164 on: Today at 12:28:00 AM »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:24:06 AM
Jesus.  ::)

Its a horrible tackle, but its still just a shit football tackle. Im sure hes genuinely worried for VVD right now.

Yet hes not even apologised which he could have done.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7165 on: Today at 12:29:03 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:44 AM
Genuinely hope Pickford has some kind of horrible event in his family the fucking little twat.
this is well out of order, like seriously fucked up.

anyway, this season just got tougher. I hope Fabinho  can step up and flll VVD's boots
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 12:29:19 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:25:16 AM
Is he fuck

Hes a little psychopath

Whether he is or isnt, wishing harm on his family is out of order.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 12:32:38 AM »
Fuck Jordan Pickford, horrible little bastard and he has form for it. Anyone wishing harm on his family needs to fuck right off though. Not on at all.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 12:32:39 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:12:20 AM
Welshred is a physio, isn't he? At least along those lines.

Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 11:32:21 PM
This thread should be restricted to Welshred for the next 72 hours.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 12:33:36 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:14:01 AM
Please do ;D I wouldnt necessarily call it an accident waiting to happen though as the soft tissues can do a remarkable job but yeah give a strong body articulation over a soft tissue one any day of the week.
No worries, of course hes always preached this view (which has clearly stuck despite me going in another direction) given a vested professional involvement with elite egg chasers. Yet suspiciously he still seems to go skiing every holiday he can manage, the idiot, not so much tempting fate as sticking two fingers up at it ;D
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 12:33:41 AM »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:29:19 AM
Whether he is or isnt, wishing harm on his family is out of order.

Never said it wasnt

Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 12:40:47 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:44 AM
Genuinely hope Pickford has some kind of horrible event in his family the fucking little twat.

Delete this, its embarassing
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 12:41:34 AM »
if it is bad I hope we don't see won't come back the same bullshit

it's 2020 not the 90s.
Top class rehab work and a break and he could be even better and more powerful.

Gomez lost none of his pace

look at Danny Ings too 2 Acls and done his meniscus

he is better than ever.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 12:42:42 AM »
Just watched it back

Absolutely fucking psychotic challenge. That it went unpunished after being fucking viewed is unbelievable

Its the derby and its only 6 minutes I wont ruin the game

Thats all it can be. Also Virgil seems to be pointing at above his knee to the physio but it was fleeting
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 12:44:55 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:42:42 AM
Just watched it back

Absolutely fucking psychotic challenge. That it went unpunished after being fucking viewed is unbelievable

Its the derby and its only 6 minutes I wont ruin the game

Thats all it can be. Also Virgil seems to be pointing at above his knee to the physio but it was fleeting
Memories of Petr Cech.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 12:46:14 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:42:42 AM
Just watched it back

Absolutely fucking psychotic challenge. That it went unpunished after being fucking viewed is unbelievable

Its the derby and its only 6 minutes I wont ruin the game

Thats all it can be. Also Virgil seems to be pointing at above his knee to the physio but it was fleeting

That was a big part of it I reckon. 6 minutes in, Everton down to ten men, a penalty and likely 0-2. The game and spectacle would've been over there and then and they couldn't let that happen after all the build up.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 12:51:57 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:46:14 AM
That was a big part of it I reckon. 6 minutes in, Everton down to ten men, a penalty and likely 0-2. The game and spectacle would've been over there and then and they couldn't let that happen after all the build up.
Who is they in this scenario? Shouldnt matter if 1st minute or 91st minute, a red card is a red card.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 12:56:10 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:51:57 AM
Who is they in this scenario? Shouldnt matter if 1st minute or 91st minute, a red card is a red card.

Officials and VAR room Id suggest

Id like to know the affiliations and preferences of the var room official

That offside call was dark
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 12:59:20 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:20:02 AM
Yes. Why wouldn't they? If he's capable of walking off let him walk off, its not going to make things worse and then they don't have to unnecessarily carry a really heavy footballer!

Well he left hospital on crutches. Without the results of the scan in

So there must be some precaution being used by one and not the other
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 01:00:48 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:51:57 AM
Who is they in this scenario? Shouldnt matter if 1st minute or 91st minute, a red card is a red card.

They being the officials, on the pitch and in Stockley Park. You're right, a red card is a red card no matter the minute but how often do we see cards not being given because it is early in the game? Mourinho was a fucking master at it. He'd get one of his henchmen to hack at the opposition's best player early on and what should've been a yellow or worse would be just be met with a warning from the referee.

The Premier League is a brand at the end of the day. Nobody is in the crowd watching it, everyone (officially) is watching through BT Sport or other outlets. If the game goes 0-2 with the home team down to ten men after just 6 minutes then half the viewers turn off. All the build up, all the hype, Everton top of the league against the reigning champions... all gone up in smoke in 6 minutes.


Several options exist here. Incompetence on a frightening scale, bias, corruption or advice/instructions from higher ups to keep the spectacle and occasion going and interesting. At least one of those things is true, I'd wager two or three.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 01:04:58 AM »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:24:06 AM
Jesus.  ::)

Its a horrible tackle, but its still just a shit football tackle. Im sure hes genuinely worried for VVD right now.
I bet you still believe in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and the Boogieman.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 01:07:52 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:00:48 AM
They being the officials, on the pitch and in Stockley Park. You're right, a red card is a red card no matter the minute but how often do we see cards not being given because it is early in the game? Mourinho was a fucking master at it. He'd get one of his henchmen to hack at the opposition's best player early on and what should've been a yellow or worse would be just be met with a warning from the referee.

The Premier League is a brand at the end of the day. Nobody is in the crowd watching it, everyone (officially) is watching through BT Sport or other outlets. If the game goes 0-2 with the home team down to ten men after just 6 minutes then half the viewers turn off. All the build up, all the hype, Everton top of the league against the reigning champions... all gone up in smoke in 6 minutes.


Several options exist here. Incompetence on a frightening scale, bias, corruption or advice/instructions from higher ups to keep the spectacle and occasion going and interesting. At least one of those things is true, I'd wager two or three.

Put the tinfoil hat away.

It's incompetence plain and simple. Why is it automatically assumed that errors/stupidity are some sort of corruption, bias or conspiracy when made by officials but when made by players they're plain old 'fuck ups'?
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 01:12:52 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:07:52 AM
Put the tinfoil hat away.

It's incompetence plain and simple. Why is it automatically assumed that errors/stupidity are some sort of corruption, bias or conspiracy when made by officials but when made by players they're plain old 'fuck ups'?

I've said it is incompetence. But you cant be considered the absolute best at your job in the country, have all that responsibility, have all the evidence and technology and then still get it spectacularly wrong in front of millions and expect people to just accept that you are simply awful at what you do and nothing else comes into it. How naive is that?

You're comparing players playing at high intensity with multiple roles to do, playing against other players on a football pitch to officials literally having all the technology and replays available to them. You are comparing apples and oranges there.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 01:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:00:48 AM
They being the officials, on the pitch and in Stockley Park. You're right, a red card is a red card no matter the minute but how often do we see cards not being given because it is early in the game? Mourinho was a fucking master at it. He'd get one of his henchmen to hack at the opposition's best player early on and what should've been a yellow or worse would be just be met with a warning from the referee.
This is so true. Somehow I still remember Eto'o clattering Henderson at the start of the game ages ago
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 01:19:32 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:00:48 AM
They being the officials, on the pitch and in Stockley Park. You're right, a red card is a red card no matter the minute but how often do we see cards not being given because it is early in the game? Mourinho was a fucking master at it. He'd get one of his henchmen to hack at the opposition's best player early on and what should've been a yellow or worse would be just be met with a warning from the referee.

The Premier League is a brand at the end of the day. Nobody is in the crowd watching it, everyone (officially) is watching through BT Sport or other outlets. If the game goes 0-2 with the home team down to ten men after just 6 minutes then half the viewers turn off. All the build up, all the hype, Everton top of the league against the reigning champions... all gone up in smoke in 6 minutes.


Several options exist here. Incompetence on a frightening scale, bias, corruption or advice/instructions from higher ups to keep the spectacle and occasion going and interesting. At least one of those things is true, I'd wager two or three.
Was more rhetorical than I meant, but yes it does appear whatever the motive, theres some blatant interference going on that can only be intentional. Has happened far too often for it to be just incompetence you have to think. Youd need someone out of the picture (and with no mates to protect) maybe following Clattenburgs path abroad, to blow the whistle (no pun intended) and expose it all. Very unlikely.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 01:21:06 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:07:52 AM
Put the tinfoil hat away.

It's incompetence plain and simple. Why is it automatically assumed that errors/stupidity are some sort of corruption, bias or conspiracy when made by officials but when made by players they're plain old 'fuck ups'?

Can you explain the blokes thought process in that var room looking at a part of Mané that didnt exist ?

Incompetence in refs is usually a snap judgement.

Hes sat there for 2 minutes looking at that
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 01:27:13 AM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:19:32 AM
Was more rhetorical than I meant, but yes it does appear whatever the motive, theres some blatant interference going on that can only be intentional. Has happened far too often for it to be just incompetence you have to think. Youd need someone out of the picture (and with no mates to protect) maybe following Clattenburgs path abroad, to blow the whistle (no pun intended) and expose it all. Very unlikely.

The thing is, we don't know what gets said between the officials at the game and those operating the VAR. It should be transparent. All we hear now is the commentators telling us what they've been instructed to do, or before Covid you just sat there looking at a screen in silence wondering what bullshit would come next.

If there is instruction and communication then we should hear it, and we should hear the explanation. In Cricket, for example, when they go to the third umpire for a review you hear the process. You hear "Third umpire to director" and then they communicate, going through the process of checking the no ball, checking ultraedge, checking where the ball has pitched, checking hotspot, checking if the ball has carried and is a fair catch etc etc etc. It sometimes takes a few minutes, but they get there in the end and sometimes the decisions are borderline. However, mostly there isn't clear skullduggery because you hear process and see the images of the communication between third umpire and the TV director. The conversations are transparent.




Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 01:33:16 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:44 AM
Genuinely hope Pickford has some kind of horrible event in his family the fucking little twat.
How old are you? 5? What a fucking c*nt of a thing to come out with.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7188 on: Today at 01:36:46 AM »
Just expecting the worst but hoping for the best.
All these scenarios currently just swirling around my head.

Scared to kind of wake up in the morning (Im in NA) and find out what news has broken in England regarding his injury. I know its been mentioned about a 1000 times in this thread about it being irrelevant that he walked off but Im still clinging on to that as a sign of hope. Thats all I have to hold on to right now.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7189 on: Today at 01:41:04 AM »
Well....looks like the season has become awfully challenged due to a YOB called Jordan Pickford.
LFC should sue.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7190 on: Today at 01:41:38 AM »
I hope t-rex step on a lego every morning for as long as he lives.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7191 on: Today at 02:32:24 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:46:14 AM
That was a big part of it I reckon. 6 minutes in, Everton down to ten men, a penalty and likely 0-2. The game and spectacle would've been over there and then and they couldn't let that happen after all the build up.

Yup - it's a curse of English football and specifically refereeing

Precisely the sort of obvious error VAR was supposed to sort out,  yet it's ignoring those and getting involved with ridiculously tight handball and offside calls.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7192 on: Today at 02:42:24 AM »
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 12:24:06 AM
Jesus.  ::)

Its a horrible tackle, but its still just a shit football tackle. Im sure hes genuinely worried for VVD right now.

 I dont think someone as thick and gormless as Pickford will give a shite.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7193 on: Today at 02:57:38 AM »
Isn't one of the main points of VAR is to stamp out exactly this sort of tackle? They should be all over this. If we have to put up with millimeter offsides then we should at least be punishing this sort of tackle, restoratively if it missed. And there is no excuse for missing it. that was shocking
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7194 on: Today at 03:02:56 AM »
Quote from: gravey101 on Today at 02:57:38 AM
Isn't one of the main points of VAR is to stamp out exactly this sort of tackle? They should be all over this. If we have to put up with millimeter offsides then we should at least be punishing this sort of tackle, restoratively if it missed. And there is no excuse for missing it. that was shocking

Think you've misunderstood. VAR is there to ensure that there is suitable punishment of elbows that are questionably in an offside position at a moment in time arbitrarily determined to be the moment at which the ball is played. Obviously.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7195 on: Today at 03:06:04 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:59:20 AM
Well he left hospital on crutches. Without the results of the scan in

So there must be some precaution being used by one and not the other

Lots of lower limb injuries are put on crutches as a precaution until results are in. I wouldnt read too much into that
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7196 on: Today at 03:08:14 AM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:15:44 AM
Genuinely hope Pickford has some kind of horrible event in his family the fucking little twat.
Pickford already is the horrible event that's happened in his family
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7197 on: Today at 03:27:41 AM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 12:40:47 AM
Delete this, its embarassing
There are a lot of us thinking it you melt
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7198 on: Today at 03:40:53 AM »
Dead leg. Run it off
