Some reason below as to why I believe no matter what the outcome of Virgils injury well be fine and still put up a damn good fight.Klopp - Need i say more?Alisson - Best keeper in the worldTrent - One of the best full backs in the world, definitely in the leagueGomez - Top young CB that will only get betterMatip - Brilliant but made of glass. (please God let him stay fit)Robbo - See TrentThiago - What a lovely player, will aid us massively. (Please God let him not be injured for long)Fab - Best DM in the league, will make a good CB too if neededHendo - Our leader and motivator, he will ensure we dont fall to bits.Milly - See HendoFront 3 - The best front three in the world, can bail us out of any situation.Could make a case for the supporting cast but I think you get my point. When things get tough we roll up our sleeves and just power right through. This club has shown what it can do many a time and I for one am confident that well cope no matter how long VVD is out for. So come on out from under your beds yer bastards and say it loud...WERE THE FUCKING CHAMPIONS