Some reason below as to why I believe no matter what the outcome of Virgils injury well be fine and still put up a damn good fight.
Klopp - Need i say more?
Alisson - Best keeper in the world
Trent - One of the best full backs in the world, definitely in the league
Gomez - Top young CB that will only get better
Matip - Brilliant but made of glass. (please God let him stay fit)
Robbo - See Trent
Thiago - What a lovely player, will aid us massively. (Please God let him not be injured for long)
Fab - Best DM in the league, will make a good CB too if needed
Hendo - Our leader and motivator, he will ensure we dont fall to bits.
Milly - See Hendo
Front 3 - The best front three in the world, can bail us out of any situation.
Could make a case for the supporting cast but I think you get my point. When things get tough we roll up our sleeves and just power right through. This club has shown what it can do many a time and I for one am confident that well cope no matter how long VVD is out for. So come on out from under your beds yer bastards and say it loud...
This is Sparta
WERE THE FUCKING CHAMPIONS