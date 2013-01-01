« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year  (Read 712109 times)

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,247
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 09:04:15 PM »
Fucking Tim Howard on NBC - trying to keep his smile down when talking about the impact of VVD being out for a long time.

Bitter c*nt.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 09:04:16 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:01:23 PM
Since when did BEin sports become the gospel of injury news? The gall they had to even announce that without a scan even finishing first.

I think its just playing the odds and taking an educated guess.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,526
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 09:04:21 PM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 09:01:23 PM
Since when did BEin sports become the gospel of injury news? The gall they had to even announce that without a scan even finishing first.

So that people would be talking about it and mentioning them in the conversation, which was exactly their intention. Monkey Man Keyes and his little goblin sidekick belong in the dark ages of broadcasting, believe nothing that they say.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 09:04:37 PM »
Saying we're all allowed to have a go. I'm hearing he's fine, bruising. Be back for Sheff Utd. If I'm right I want hairy hands job. I realise that sounds like I want a hairy hand job.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,577
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 09:04:49 PM »
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 09:06:32 PM »
wishful thinking on Richard Keys part. fucking prick.


unfortunately most top cbs pick up bad injuries at some point. the most annoying thing about this is that it wasnt just an innocuous challenge or awkward twist or turn, he was deliberately hacked down.

we just have to take these knock backs and try and make the best of it.  our best cb performance of the season was fabinho v chelsea. he was unreal. obviously you want him in midfield though but i think his height is needed at cb now.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 09:06:36 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:54:43 PM
Mate you should know by now RAWK has leading experts on evrey field imaginable known to man.

I once stubbed my toe & I can tell you for certain that it is worse than that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 09:06:47 PM »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 08:38:05 PM
The eternal optimists will keep banging. But,  Season over in terms of title for me. Pre - VVD, shit on stick strikers like Calvert Lewin used to score and bully us regularly. That will happen again. Apart from losing the invincibility to the long balls, pace to play a ridiculously high line and leadership, we will lose that passing from the back, that switch of play which made us PL CL and world champions.
Woe to Pickford, you will always be known for this alone in your career.
Problem is apart from maybe Kouliballi, who is stil inferior, there just is not another player like Virgil anywhere, so even the transfer window can not give you what we have lost.
Much sooner listen to the eternal optimists than the bed wetters. Fuck sake, conceding the league because of one injury?
Logged

Offline MazzaRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 537
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 09:07:21 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 06:34:53 PM
Dont think they report that without having a fair amount of certainty. Huge blow to our season.

Either way, hope he can come back strongly and we can get a good run out of Gomez/Matip. May entirely shift the dynamic of how we play.

They still couldnt beat us without Virgil (and Allison).

We walk on!!
Logged
Roman....if ever you're skint.....
                                              ......we've got 6 Euro's !

Online Izzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 09:07:23 PM »
Leno had a similar injury (albeit without any external lateral shearing force) and was out for only 4 weeks. Look at the stills on this video.. i imagine new year will be when we see virg again latest. Hopefully the mri scan confirms this. What the doc on this vid doesnt take into account - if you watch the video - is that vvd had the insight to start the movement away from pickford as soon as he saw he was gonna collide. If you watch the actual tackle in slow motion pickford catches virg for a split second, whilst the rest of the time vvd is riding the tackle as best he can and so the follow through doesnt fully follow through with the full force had vvds studs got caught in the grass. Luckily he was able to jump with the tackle and take his momentum away from the tackle along with his leg. You cant judge the mechanism of this injury on just still pictures...u have to judge it according to all the external forces in play too by watching the full tackle in video.

https://youtu.be/UIs_aX4uF5g

Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,269
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 09:09:41 PM »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 08:48:30 PM
Im quietly confident, being a medical doctor and someone who has played football all my life, that vvd is actually nowhere near as bad as people think. The way he jumped out of the tackle at the very last millisecond despite getting caught full on will have lessened the impact. He will have a sprain or a partial tear. Worst case scenario is out until new year imo
With respect, unless you're a leading orthopod and have spent years on retrospective studies using video replays that lends you the eyeball experience to determine predictive value of impact types to injuries sustained, this is just wishful thinking.

Weight shifting, jumping out of tackles means little. In a former life, I've seen the most innocuous of challenges end up in tears and ruptures, and as you rightly say, the opposite, so the only thing I've learned from injury to the most inherently unstable joint in the human body, is to not speculate and wait for the MRI.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 09:09:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:31 PM
Did not realise we became Virgil van Dijk FC these last three years.  When the name change? and how will we break it to the other squad members they're really shite?
I agree with the sentiment but you can split the Klopp era into pre and post VVD. Hes been that influential in our success.
Logged

Online Izzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 09:09:52 PM »
As for richard keys, he is a bent twat who has had an unhealthy hard on for us for a while now. He must have lost some money on us or he just likes to suck his pal andy grays shrivelled scrotum
Logged

Offline decisivemoment

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 323
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 09:10:13 PM »
Honestly I hope Everton get relegated. Their conduct was like an Argentine derby game from 40 years ago. Does the Premier League really want to be seen as that cavalier about protecting actual talent from injury and assault?

As for VAR, it ought to be done with. Finished. It's managed to last this long in the NFL because the referees are well trained and its terms of use are strictly limited and because managers are limited to two challenges per match. But its credibility in the Premier League is too far shot to repair it; it is actively making things worse. Time to get back to basics and start recruiting referees with strong instincts and knowledge and who see themselves as judges, not as dictators or as robots.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 09:10:55 PM »
I'm surprised Bluenoses aren't moaning already about Pickford death threats. It seems exactly the sort of thing they would do, even if no such thing happened. Personally, I'd like to knee him in the ballsack just once. Just one little knee.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,417
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 09:11:26 PM »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 09:07:23 PM
Leno had a similar injury (albeit without any external lateral shearing force) and was out for only 4 weeks. Look at the stills on this video.. i imagine new year will be when we see virg again latest. Hopefully the mri scan confirms this. What the doc on this vid doesnt take into account - if you watch the video - is that vvd had the insight to start the movement away from pickford as soon as he saw he was gonna collide. If you watch the actual tackle in slow motion pickford catches virg for a split second, whilst the rest of the time vvd is riding the tackle as best he can and so the follow through doesnt fully follow through with the full force had vvds studs got caught in the grass. Luckily he was able to jump with the tackle and take his momentum away from the tackle along with his leg. You cant judge the mechanism of this injury on just still pictures...u have to judge it according to all the external forces in play too by watching the full tackle in video.

https://youtu.be/UIs_aX4uF5g


Or you can just let the medical experts decide.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 09:12:39 PM »
I hope we dont get dragged in to a relegation dogfight, VVDs injury will have that much of an impact on us. Hopefully we can stay strong till January and then buy someone for CB, if we dont im afraid we best start planning for aways to Brentford and the likes. Get well soon Virgil, youll be missed.

Warning: post may contain sarcasm.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Izzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 09:12:42 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:09:41 PM
With respect, unless you're a leading orthopod and have spent years on retrospective studies using video replays that lends you the experience to determine predictive value of impact types to injuries sustained, this is just wishful thinking.

Weight shifting, jumping out of tackles means little. In a former life, I've seen the most innocuous of challenges end up in tears and ruptures, and as you rightly say, the opposite, so the only thing I've learned from injury to the most inherently unstable joint in the human body, is to not speculate and wait for the MRI.

Yes i completely agree with you. Im just giving the other side of the coin. Which is as likely a possibility as the dreaded one everyone seems to be buying into on here unfortunately. All we can do is wait. Hopefully it will be much better news than what is feared.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,062
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 09:13:10 PM »
Hard to overestimate his importance to us.  Him and Alisson being missing makes winning games 100 times harder.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 09:13:55 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:04:15 PM
Fucking Tim Howard on NBC - trying to keep his smile down when talking about the impact of VVD being out for a long time.

Bitter c*nt.

Actually Howard's alright. He was clear it should have been a red and also clear that it wasn't offside for Hendo's winner. I didn't see any schadenfreude. He is one of the rare decent pundits on US TV.

Its those two lumps of Lard Keys and Grey who were literally drooling at the prospect of our lads getting long term injuries. Absolutely no surprise they were the first to claim it is ACL.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:32 PM by AmanShah21 »
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
  • JFT96.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 09:15:05 PM »
Is no news good news? Normally we'd hear something definitive on Monday but in the age of social media and with him already having had the scan, we'll hear something official perhaps tonight.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 09:16:20 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:15:05 PM
Is no news good news? Normally we'd hear something definitive on Monday but in the age of social media and with him already having had the scan, we'll hear something official perhaps tonight.

I wouldn't expect to hear until Monday to be honest.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 09:16:50 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:09:42 PM
I agree with the sentiment but you can split the Klopp era into pre and post VVD. Hes been that influential in our success.
I might be wrong but werent we unbeaten in about the 15 games before VVD signed? Hes an incredible footballer but to suggest were no hopers without him is just defeatist.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,161
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 09:16:58 PM »
Quote from: decisivemoment on Today at 09:10:13 PM
Honestly I hope Everton get relegated. Their conduct was like an Argentine derby game from 40 years ago. Does the Premier League really want to be seen as that cavalier about protecting actual talent from injury and assault?

As for VAR, it ought to be done with. Finished. It's managed to last this long in the NFL because the referees are well trained and its terms of use are strictly limited and because managers are limited to two challenges per match. But its credibility in the Premier League is too far shot to repair it; it is actively making things worse. Time to get back to basics and start recruiting referees with strong instincts and knowledge and who see themselves as judges, not as dictators or as robots.

I don't think they'll get releagated but it might be what they need. Have a season or two away from our shadow and get some perspective to rid their bitterness. Its absolutely toxic.
Logged

Online robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,881
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 09:18:59 PM »
Please be ok big lad
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,291
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 09:19:02 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 09:16:50 PM
I might be wrong but werent we unbeaten in about the 15 games before VVD signed? Hes an incredible footballer but to suggest were no hopers without him is just defeatist.

We need Matip to be injured a bit less than normal but him and Gomez is an excellent partnership
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,580
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 09:21:27 PM »
We'll still win the league, it'll just be a bit fairer this time.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 09:22:57 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 09:16:50 PM
I might be wrong but werent we unbeaten in about the 15 games before VVD signed? Hes an incredible footballer but to suggest were no hopers without him is just defeatist.
Ragnar, Lovren and Matip were really good during that period.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 09:23:27 PM »
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:13:10 PM
Hard to overestimate his importance to us.

And yet a number of people in this very thread have already managed it.

Get well soon Virg.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,806
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 09:23:48 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:15:05 PM
Is no news good news? Normally we'd hear something definitive on Monday but in the age of social media and with him already having had the scan, we'll hear something official perhaps tonight.

I think we just have to wait and see and hope for the best.

But amongst the hysteria its important to remember it could be anything. I recall last season a player I seem to forget now (maybe Mané) suffering an knee injury and word got around really quick that it was an ACL. It wasnt and he was back in a few weeks. If it wasnt last season, may have been the one before.

My own gut feeling is that its not a season ender but I dont know anything. Im just going off what I saw before and after the incident.
Logged
YWNA

Online Always_A_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 09:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:52:31 PM
Did not realise we became Virgil van Dijk FC these last three years.  When the name change? and how will we break it to the other squad members they're really shite?

Haha we have 3 CB's and he's by far the best one - in fact he's the best in the fuckin world.

So it would be a MASSIVE miss 'if' he's out for a long time and it 'could' have a detrimental effect on our season.

Matip is made of glass btw - his injury record has been terrible over the past 12-18 months so we have 2 CB's and both have their injury problems.

So we're not 'VVD FC', but with 3 CB's at the club, if there is one player that you didn't want to have a long term injury, it would be VVD- look at the impact Laporte being out had on City's defence last season.

I just hope the rumours are bollocks, but i'll be honest. I do fear the worst and said it looked bad when it happened   :'(
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:30 PM by Always_A_Red »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,811
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 09:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 08:48:30 PM
Im quietly confident, being a medical doctor and someone who has played football all my life, that vvd is actually nowhere near as bad as people think. The way he jumped out of the tackle at the very last millisecond despite getting caught full on will have lessened the impact. He will have a sprain or a partial tear. Worst case scenario is out until new year imo
Im not convinced.

Too intelligent to be in here if this is true ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 09:26:11 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:10:55 PM
I'm surprised Bluenoses aren't moaning already about Pickford death threats. It seems exactly the sort of thing they would do, even if no such thing happened. Personally, I'd like to knee him in the ballsack just once. Just one little knee.
Probably want him dead as well
Logged

Online stromsgodset11

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • Even my piss is red. What do you mean see a doctor
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 09:27:26 PM »
Keys just doing the tv equivalent of clickbait. Arsehole
Logged

Online Turbit

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • perch me.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 09:33:47 PM »
Cowardly challenge and had clear intent. Personally, think it will be a long lay off. Really hope I am wrong. Might force our hand in January to buy a CB. In the long run it may make us stronger....but right now I am fucking fuming.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,563
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 09:34:09 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:00:13 PM
my wife is a medical doctor and she said it looked bad, i said "you are a gynecologist, you don't know jack shite about sports injuries so please stfu"
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:03:05 PM
He might just mean Autumn.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:04:37 PM
Saying we're all allowed to have a go. I'm hearing he's fine, bruising. Be back for Sheff Utd. If I'm right I want hairy hands job. I realise that sounds like I want a hairy hand job.
Thank you to all of you for putting a smile on my face ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 09:34:13 PM »
We'd be foolish to ignore Richard Keys on this one. His "early calls" involving the merseyside teams are usually spot on.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,109
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 09:37:55 PM »
Some reason below as to why I believe no matter what the outcome of Virgils injury well be fine and still put up a damn good fight.

Klopp - Need i say more?
Alisson - Best keeper in the world
Trent -  One of the best full backs in the world, definitely in the league
Gomez - Top young CB that will only get better
Matip -  Brilliant but made of glass. (please God let him stay fit)
Robbo - See Trent
Thiago - What a lovely player, will aid us massively. (Please God let him not be injured for long)
Fab - Best DM in the league, will make a good CB too if needed
Hendo - Our leader and motivator, he will ensure we dont fall to bits.
Milly - See Hendo
Front 3 - The best front three in the world, can bail us out of any situation.

Could make a case for the supporting cast but I think you get my point. When things get tough we roll up our sleeves and just power right through. This club has shown what it can do many a time and I for one am confident that well cope no matter how long VVD is out for. So come on out from under your beds yer bastards and say it loud... This is Sparta WERE THE FUCKING CHAMPIONS  :champ
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7038 on: Today at 09:40:37 PM »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 08:44:15 PM
If our best CB since Hansen is out for the season due to an absolutely criminal challenge from a fuckwit of astronomical proportions, of course we are bound to be well and truly pissed off and our team loses a lot. BUT, for those who suggest that a team led by Klopp and with Jordan, Andy, Allison, Sadio, Mo, Thiago, and Jummy fuckin Milner in it are going to roll over and give up after 5 games, they need to go and find something less stressful to do with their weekends. If we don't win it all, we will give it a bloody good go. Anyone who finishes above the mighty reds will win the Championship, but I don't think any will.

Up the fuckin reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :champ :champ :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf
Thank you. Mods can lock the thread now. This covers everything. 
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,526
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Virgil Van Dijk PFA Player of the Year, UEFA Player of the Year
« Reply #7039 on: Today at 09:43:40 PM »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:34:13 PM
We'd be foolish to ignore Richard Keys on this one. His "early calls" involving the merseyside teams are usually spot on.

:lmao totally forgot about that one
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 