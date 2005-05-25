Yup.

Hes a worse CB than Fabinho



Joke of an opinion that. Fabinho would have to have a larger sample size than 2 games for that opinion to be true. Lovren went because it was the last chance to get good money for a player in the last year of is contract and in his 30's and the player himself wanted to play more and Klopp a lot of the time actually does what's best for the player rather than sometimes what is best for the club. He knew Degsy had a chance of first team football as well as a long term contract in his 30's and did a solid for a very good servant.Klopp would have loved to have Lovren around for another year because he is a great leader in the dressing room as well as experienced option to start 15-20 games at a pinch. Fucking hell the way Liverpool fans talk about Dejan Lovren like he is a Nicky Tanner level defender bewilders me. After today i would love to still have Degsy as part of the squad but that's just hindsight on my part. Klopp did right by the player and that is why players love him.