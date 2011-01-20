« previous next »
Quote from: newterp on July  2, 2020, 02:13:30 PM
I like it when someone doubles down on a stupid post. This explanation is worse than the original post.

I like him the best, because he doesnt even realise.
Quote from: Sangria on July  2, 2020, 02:07:01 PM
Didn't he take up professional football relatively late? IIRC he was working as a dishwasher or something early on in his career. He was also strolling it in Scottish football. PL football with Southampton was where he was first seriously tested.

Think working as a dishwasher was in parallel with being at Gronigen's academy. Made his 1st team debut for Gronigen when he was 19 so not that late. Played over 60 games before he was 22. Which isn't too bad for a centre back in a top league.

No idea what he was like at Celtic. Remember him being there and remember him scoring a few belters from free kicks for them. No idea if he was head and shoulders above anyone at that level though. Got in the Scottish PFA Team of the Year twice but never won Player of there Year. Seasons he was there Kris Commons and Stefan Johansen won Scottish PFA Player of the Year and Commons and Craig Gordon won the Scottish Writer Player of the Year awards.

He's bloomed into an amazing player though. Maybe that's to be expected for centre backs. Not all good centre backs are wold beaters at 21/22. Jaap Stam was similar in terms of his career trajectory. Was playing for Willem II when he was 23/24. Only left Holland when he was 26 for United and only been capped a few years earlier (had about 20 caps at the time). Soon as he was at United it was obvious he was an elite centre back. Virgil is better but there are similarities in terms of really growing between that 24-26 age range and needing to find their feet at a lower level 1st.

It's probably why we can be so excited about Joe Gomez, despite him not being the finished article. He's regularly throwing in boss performances at the highest level of club football and he's just turned 23. Stam was at Willem II and VvD was at Celtic by this point in their careers.

Gomez is 23? He is going to be absurdly good if he can stay relatively injury prone. I imagine he'll drop off a little quicker than Van Dijk because his size means he'll probably always rely on pace a little more but that won't be for years and years. These 2 could have another 6 years as our centre back pairing.
Quote from: newterp on July  2, 2020, 02:13:30 PM
I like it when someone doubles down on a stupid post. This explanation is worse than the original post.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Maybe you haven't understood
Quote from: Jookie on July  2, 2020, 02:53:21 PM
Think working as a dishwasher was in parallel with being at Gronigen's academy. Made his 1st team debut for Gronigen when he was 19 so not that late. Played over 60 games before he was 22. Which isn't too bad for a centre back in a top league.

No idea what he was like at Celtic. Remember him being there and remember him scoring a few belters from free kicks for them. No idea if he was head and shoulders above anyone at that level though. Got in the Scottish PFA Team of the Year twice but never won Player of there Year. Seasons he was there Kris Commons and Stefan Johansen won Scottish PFA Player of the Year and Commons and Craig Gordon won the Scottish Writer Player of the Year awards.

He's bloomed into an amazing player though. Maybe that's to be expected for centre backs. Not all good centre backs are wold beaters at 21/22. Jaap Stam was similar in terms of his career trajectory. Was playing for Willem II when he was 23/24. Only left Holland when he was 26 for United and only been capped a few years earlier (had about 20 caps at the time). Soon as he was at United it was obvious he was an elite centre back. Virgil is better but there are similarities in terms of really growing between that 24-26 age range and needing to find their feet at a lower level 1st.

It's probably why we can be so excited about Joe Gomez, despite him not being the finished article. He's regularly throwing in boss performances at the highest level of club football and he's just turned 23. Stam was at Willem II and VvD was at Celtic by this point in their careers.

We can be excited by Gomez because, in Van Dijk and Gomez, we have 2 CBs with the rarest and in demand of qualities: pace. Van Dijk gets neutrals salivating because of his recovery pace, but Gomez is even quicker. Add their superior reading of the game (the first five yards is in the head) and their technical ability, and you have a hell of a defensive unit for a team wanting to play football. If there are any pacy tall young players around with a brain, we should be moving heaven and hell to sign them. Even if they don't make it in their designated position, they can be useful elsewhere.
Happy birthday VVD. What a signing!!
transformational signing
Happy birthday Big Virg. Hope you get to mark the occasion with 2 big goals again.
The best CB to ever play the game.
That interception/control/flick over his head header :lmao
He's a piss take at the back.
Cheat code.
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 10:17:27 PM
He's a piss take at the back.
Quote from: Angelius on Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM
Cheat code.
Yep both of these really
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:14:25 PM
The best CB to ever play the game.

Best I've seen and pound for pound the best lfc player I have ever seen. Has any one on here seen a better centre back?
Find it hard to believe I will ever see a better CB playing for this club in my life. It's like watching a grown man play against children at times.
That bit of play towards the end when Connolly was offside going one on one with Alisson and Virg still caught up with him and toe-poked the ball away before he could shoot was just unreal. They didn't even showed a replay cause the lino flagged it, but I just stared at the screen in disbelief for a few seconds.

Happy birthday you big beautiful bastard, love you to bits!
Quote from: Stubby! on Yesterday at 10:17:27 PM
He's a piss take at the back.
There was one point second half where he just stepped in front of their attacker and knocked the ball away and then just kind of waved his hand and glanced at their player in a withering way like "did you really think you were gonna get past me?" ;D
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 11:02:43 PM
That bit of play towards the end when Connolly was offside going one on one with Alisson and Virg still caught up with him and toe-poked the ball away before he could shoot was just unreal. They didn't even showed a replay cause the lino flagged it, but I just stared at the screen in disbelief for a few seconds.

Happy birthday you big beautiful bastard, love you to bits!
That was Gomes?
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
That was Gomes

It wasnt, that was a different incident.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:11:27 PM
That was Gomes?
It was Virgil and it was ridiculous and magnificent in equal measure
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 11:12:25 PM
It wasnt, that was a different incident.
Yeah thats right, didnt see a replay but looked like it might have been a pen. I was thinking of an earlier incident where Gomes nipped it out for a corner.
My favourite player of the past thirty years. Just fucking boss.
I think Ive said this before, but whenever I have something on my mind or I cant sleep - I just remember that Virgil plays for Liverpool and all my problems fade away.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:14:25 PM
The best CB to ever play the game.

Of the ones I've watched in my lifetime, I have to agree. He's a phenom.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 10:16:48 PM
That interception/control/flick over his head header :lmao

We need a gif! That was brilliant.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 01:42:46 AM
We need a gif! That was brilliant.

Not a gif, but this genuinely made me burst out laughing last night. Imagine being in such complete control of every facet of the game that you decided to head it away to yourself. The audacity of it.

https://twitter.com/nathanmurf/status/1281126604295548928?s=20
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:29 AM
Not a gif, but this genuinely made me burst out laughing last night. Imagine being in such complete control of every facet of the game that you decided to head it away to yourself. The audacity of it.

https://twitter.com/nathanmurf/status/1281126604295548928?s=20
He is just so coolly, on another level.
Every other defender would be panicking and try to header back to the goali  8).
I grew up learning stories about and watching Bobby Moore and Beckenbauer. Then I watched Hansen with my own eyes. Then it was Italy's footy on tv in the late 80s/early-mid 90s and Baresi and Maldini.

This guy has got the lot, a sum of all of them - one of the most complete players I have ever seen in my life. And to think I winced a bit at 75 million quid!
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:45:29 AM
Not a gif, but this genuinely made me burst out laughing last night. Imagine being in such complete control of every facet of the game that you decided to head it away to yourself. The audacity of it.

https://twitter.com/nathanmurf/status/1281126604295548928?s=20
He tops it off with a no look pass aswel, ridiculous!
We should buy that Virgil Van Dijk lad, saw him playing last night and was quite good, keep it to ourselves though ok!
That one where Connolly was in but offside, Virgil didn't know and made up 2 or 3 yards in a couple of seconds to toe the ball away.

That had Maldini and Baresi purring.
Bargain

The phrase 'Rolls-Royce of a defender' doesn't come close to defining his game, and how his displays appear so utterly effortless

He is without question the best central defender I've ever seen play for Liverpool

Absolute boss
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:38:16 AM
I grew up learning stories about and watching Bobby Moore and Beckenbauer. Then I watched Hansen with my own eyes. Then it was Italy's footy on tv in the late 80s/early-mid 90s and Baresi and Maldini.

This guy has got the lot, a sum of all of them - one of the most complete players I have ever seen in my life. And to think I winced a bit at 75 million quid!

Yep.

Im old and have seen, I believe, all the lauded CBs from the 60s onwards. Obviously its television where much of that evidence comes from. Nevertheless I truly believe he is the best.

Last night he was the major difference and by far the most influential player on the park. Simply magnificent.
Quote from: Andy2508 on Today at 09:42:11 AM
He tops it off with a no look pass aswel, ridiculous!

Vigil played that like he had a cigar out, slippers on while reading a copy of GQ.
He's so relaxed he's horizontal and yet he's the most switched on player in the team. To have both qualities is fucking mad and especially so when playing centre half.


I ran out of words to describe him a while ago but he really is something else.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:56:42 PM
transformational signing

This.

I think if there's one signing that has kickstarted our success recently, it's this one.
Quote from: Enders on Today at 10:01:37 AM
He is without question the best central defender I've ever seen play for Liverpool

Same here.

In terms of best ever defender I'm not sure you can say that yet. Based on his all round attributes, and general lack of weaknesses, you can make an argument that he excels in certain areas compared with some of the great defenders of the last 30-40 years (Baresi, Maldini, Hierro, Nesta, Kohler, Cannavaro, Desailly, Ferdinand, Stam, Thuram, Puyol). I think there's a strong argument that's he better than some of those already.

What a lot of those great defenders have over Virgil is longevity at the top level. Van Dijk has really only been playing at top level club football for 2.5 seasons. He's only been an international for 5 season, has 30 odd caps and has never played in an international finals tournament (unless you count Nations League). He's got time to change this at both club and international level. If he keeps up this level for the next 4-5 seasons then he truly will be regarded as one of the very best few defenders in history. At the moment that shout is too premature for me.

In terms of Premier League defenders (so since 1992) I think he has a shout of being the best ever. Maybe already is. Excluding van Dijk,  I think Terry, Campbell and Ferdinand are the best 3 centre backs in this era domestically. I actually think Ferdinand is the best out of those 3 due to his all round ability. VvD easily sits in a bracket with them 3 and I think you can easily argue he's 2nd in that list, maybe even 1st. He's already surpassed the likes of Adams, King, Desailly, Carrgaher, Hyypia, Vidic, Carvalho in terms of their Premier League performances.

Best ever Liverpool defender I've seen? Easily.

Best ever defender? Not quite yet
