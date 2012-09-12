« previous next »
Author Topic: Coutinho

Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 01:03:31 pm
I can already see some people on this forum calling Mane or Salah as overrated/shit if one of them decides to move on next summer. Coutinho was class for us and I don't recall us letting him leave so easily. He mustn't have been that bad if we tried everything to stop him from joining them lot.

Things have worked out wonderfully for us thanks to him leaving and personally I don't like going back, neither in life nor in football. It never really is the same second time round. He had his time with us and he was great, good luck to him.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 01:19:28 pm
If he's unavailable for the fixture at Villa Park there won't be a single Red who isn't at least a wee bit relieved.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 01:48:16 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 6, 2022, 04:57:41 pm
Fair, but thats a fanbase who aside from Grealish probably class John Carew as their greatest attacker of the PL era. Its not a high watermark.

i remember a villa side which consist of benteke, weiman and gabby agbonlahor shredding out defence to bits. Benteke as the no 9 and the other 2 with their movement almost giving me heart palpitations whenever they have the ball. That says as much as our defence then too.

But yeah, back to coutinho. Think if Gerrard is actually good and villa decide to reinforce, maybe they could be in for a shout for europa places next season with coutinho pulling the strings. His backroom staff is mostly ex liverpool coaches as well. Might strike a deal for our youth or squad players to be loaned there.

As a neutral, surely he is one player that you pay to watch. Something aesthetically pleasing about his style of play.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 02:49:00 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 6, 2022, 04:57:41 pm
Fair, but thats a fanbase who aside from Grealish probably class John Carew as their greatest attacker of the PL era. Its not a high watermark.

I think somebodys forgetting Bosko Balaban.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 03:31:16 pm
Quote from: pathetic on March 7, 2022, 01:03:31 pm
I can already see some people on this forum calling Mane or Salah as overrated/shit if one of them decides to move on next summer. Coutinho was class for us and I don't recall us letting him leave so easily. He mustn't have been that bad if we tried everything to stop him from joining them lot.

Things have worked out wonderfully for us thanks to him leaving and personally I don't like going back, neither in life nor in football. It never really is the same second time round. He had his time with us and he was great, good luck to him.

He's played 151 games in just over four seasons since he left. 39 goals and 26 assists. And that was predominantly playing in two extremely dominant sides.

He was excellent for us, he's been absolute shite since he left. I don't think that's a particularly controversial opinion.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 04:00:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 7, 2022, 03:31:16 pm
He's played 151 games in just over four seasons since he left. 39 goals and 26 assists. And that was predominantly playing in two extremely dominant sides.

He was excellent for us, he's been absolute shite since he left. I don't think that's a particularly controversial opinion.

I think it is at least "controversial".

He's not been a roaring success since he left Liverpool but I don't think he's been "absolute shit" either. His medal haul isn't shit, that's for certain. Two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, one Bundesliga, one German Cup and one Champions League.

Are your figures right as well? I think he's scored more goals in fewer games than you say after leaving Liverpool.
Re: Coutinho
March 7, 2022, 04:17:04 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on March 7, 2022, 04:00:18 pm
I think it is at least "controversial".

He's not been a roaring success since he left Liverpool but I don't think he's been "absolute shit" either. His medal haul isn't shit, that's for certain. Two La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, one Bundesliga, one German Cup and one Champions League.

Are your figures right as well? I think he's scored more goals in fewer games than you say after leaving Liverpool.

From transfermarkt so usually bang on, yeah

Its a great medal haul, definitely. For someone who forced his way out of a big club, where he was an integral player, for a world record fee his stats are poor. He's essentially become a bit-part player, to the point that Barca have pretty much paid someone to take him off their hands. Not a roaring success is quite the understatement. If you're going to force your way out of the club, you best carry on smashing it or of course you're going to get stick. You never see anyone calling Luis, Xabi or Masch over-rated or rubbish after they left because they did precisely that.

Champions League win, he didnt start a game after the group phase.

Bundesliga win, started 15 games.

His stats with Barca sort of echo Ousmane Dembele a little bit. Both not 'absolutely shit's but both absolutely nowhere near what they were expected to be and what they should have been playing with Messi and Suarez. There's no real stand out performances, no stand out important goals, no really influential displays. Its all a bit Choupo Moting.
Re: Coutinho
March 8, 2022, 08:43:02 am
His advanced stats since coming back to Villa are elite. Like best in the league elite and he's had a knock in the interim that dampened his impact a bit. He's probably not the player he was when he was with us but he's probably the best player in the world that is available for 30-odd million now given how much prices have inflated.
Re: Coutinho
March 8, 2022, 12:33:29 pm
He's shown that even at his athletic peak he couldn't really play in a midfield three in our system, I certainly wouldn't have him ahead of any of our current top five options for the front three and he's certainly not good enough for a team at our level to change their system around him and start playing with a number 10.

So why are we still talking about him again?
Re: Coutinho
March 8, 2022, 12:43:07 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on March 8, 2022, 12:33:29 pm
So why are we still talking about him again?

I suppose because he's playing well, he's a joy to watch and he was great for us.
Re: Coutinho
March 8, 2022, 12:52:45 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on March 8, 2022, 12:33:29 pm
He's shown that even at his athletic peak he couldn't really play in a midfield three in our system, I certainly wouldn't have him ahead of any of our current top five options for the front three and he's certainly not good enough for a team at our level to change their system around him and start playing with a number 10.

So why are we still talking about him again?

Just wait until we play Villa in about a months time :D
Re: Coutinho
March 8, 2022, 03:06:39 pm
It feels like hes done loads of good things whilst simultaneously Villas form has t greatly improved (although they have finally won back to back games).

I liked him, I dont wish him any ill will and all that, but is this a microcosm of his last year or so with us? Getting the best out of him doesnt necessarily get the best out of the team.

Still fun to watch and if he scored against our rivals and does the decent thing against us then all the better.
Re: Coutinho
March 9, 2022, 10:03:11 am
He looks good and is improving Villa.

They aren't good enough to take points off City last game of the season; so don't get your romantic hopes up.

*Let's win the league earlier!
Re: Coutinho
March 9, 2022, 10:38:44 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 9, 2022, 10:03:11 am
He looks good and is improving Villa.

They aren't good enough to take points off City last game of the season; so don't get your romantic hopes up.

*Let's win the league earlier!

You never know. Gerrard, Coutinho, Ings, Grealish, Douglas Luiz. If it did come down to it, there'd at least be plenty of storylines (although Tyrone Mings would probably sort them all out himself)
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 10:04:49 am
Another goal. The quality he has is ridiculous for a midtable team. He looked head and shoulders above everyone else in the game despite not even having as dominant a game as he did against Southampton.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 11:02:08 am
Will be playing for a team with more ambition next season if he behaves himself with the wage demands
Re: Coutinho
Today at 08:25:37 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:02:08 am
Will be playing for a team with more ambition next season if he behaves himself with the wage demands

With the effect his ambition has had on his career over the last few years, I wouldn't be totally shocked if he chooses to stay there and just enjoy football in a much more forgiving environment.

It's been good getting to see him play every week again, I've been watching Villa highlights just because he's there. I still don't want him to have any success at Barca but it's good to see him doing well elsewhere.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 09:36:43 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:25:37 am
With the effect his ambition has had on his career over the last few years, I wouldn't be totally shocked if he chooses to stay there and just enjoy football in a much more forgiving environment.

It's been good getting to see him play every week again, I've been watching Villa highlights just because he's there. I still don't want him to have any success at Barca but it's good to see him doing well elsewhere.

IF the unthinkable happens, I still think we should consider bringing him back. For 35 million, I'm not sure we'll find a better player and as someone that never really had much athleticism, I suspect he won't drop off as immediately as someone that relies more so on speed and acceleration might.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 09:44:13 am
Nailed on for the barcodes now they are staying up unfortunately. Still one hell of a player.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 12:03:46 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 09:36:43 am
IF the unthinkable happens, I still think we should consider bringing him back. For 35 million, I'm not sure we'll find a better player and as someone that never really had much athleticism, I suspect he won't drop off as immediately as someone that relies more so on speed and acceleration might.

I really do not believe we would spend 35m on a 30 year old who already once forced his way of the club and really wouldn't improve us that much.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 02:32:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:03:46 pm
I really do not believe we would spend 35m on a 30 year old who already once forced his way of the club and really wouldn't improve us that much.

I think it's highly unlikely also. It's just something that I would consider in that position. It gives us a very different attacking option and he is still really good going by his Villa performances to date.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 03:38:33 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:32:09 pm
I think it's highly unlikely also. It's just something that I would consider in that position. It gives us a very different attacking option and he is still really good going by his Villa performances to date.

Sorry but that is a crazy shout. We can't just throw away £35m for fun.

Looks like a Coutinho image in your avatar so maybe you have a soft spot for him, but signing him would be a dysfunctional fit to our system.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 06:30:15 pm
Two things to remember when watching Coutinho playing well for Aston Villa are that i) he will not have a lot of space at Liverpool, with teams usually parking the bus against us, and ii) will not be the playmaking centre of attention to the same extent, given the presence of Thiago, TAA and others.

The third thing, already mentioned above, is that he doesn't fit nicely into our tactical setup ahead of the players we already have.
He's a good player, though.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 08:20:27 pm
Coutinho has gone back to being one of the best players in the league, but dont think we really need him with our depth up front.
