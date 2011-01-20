it isnt really though. southampton arent near the same level as liverpool whereas i think many of us would consider liverpool at least on a par with Barcelona. he completely belittled the club by the actions he took to force a move. feigning an injury is as low as it gets. the fact we never showed any interest in taking him back , even on a loan, says it all imo



I feel it depends on the perspective. I feel its like comparing apples and oranges.To us fans, Southampton to Liverpool is a bigger jump than Liverpool to Barcelona. And I think we are right to evaluate it as such. I mean, its obvious. No questions there.To the player, its different in that they all see the "from" club as a stepping stone. The player sees an opportunity to jump up (mind you its his perspective) from Southampton to Liverpool or Liverpool to Barcelona.Whilst I reluctantly agree that a move from Liverpool to Barcelona is lucrative to him (weather, city, countryside, guaranteed trophy etc.. and its hard to disagree considering he came from Italy and Brazil earlier) I disagree with the way in which he left us.Thats why I see it from a different perspective. I learnt it the hard way with Torres.