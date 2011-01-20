« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 384604 times)

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7880 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January  8, 2022, 08:53:30 pm
it isnt really though. southampton arent near the same level as liverpool whereas i think many of us would consider liverpool at least on a par with Barcelona. he completely belittled the club by the actions he took to force a move. feigning an injury is as low as it gets.  the fact we never showed any interest in taking him back , even on a loan, says it all imo

I feel it depends on the perspective. I feel its like comparing apples and oranges.

To us fans, Southampton to Liverpool is a bigger jump than Liverpool to Barcelona. And I think we are right to evaluate it as such. I mean, its obvious. No questions there.

To the player, its different in that they all see the "from" club as a stepping stone. The player sees an opportunity to jump up (mind you its his perspective) from Southampton to Liverpool or Liverpool to Barcelona.

Whilst I reluctantly agree that a move from Liverpool to Barcelona is lucrative to him (weather, city, countryside, guaranteed trophy etc.. and its hard to disagree considering he came from Italy and Brazil earlier) I disagree with the way in which he left us.

Thats why I see it from a different perspective. I learnt it the hard way with Torres.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7881 on: Yesterday at 10:42:52 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 08:02:18 am
I feel it depends on the perspective. I feel its like comparing apples and oranges.

To us fans, Southampton to Liverpool is a bigger jump than Liverpool to Barcelona. And I think we are right to evaluate it as such. I mean, its obvious. No questions there.

To the player, its different in that they all see the "from" club as a stepping stone. The player sees an opportunity to jump up (mind you its his perspective) from Southampton to Liverpool or Liverpool to Barcelona.

Whilst I reluctantly agree that a move from Liverpool to Barcelona is lucrative to him (weather, city, countryside, guaranteed trophy etc.. and its hard to disagree considering he came from Italy and Brazil earlier) I disagree with the way in which he left us.

Thats why I see it from a different perspective. I learnt it the hard way with Torres.

Another perspective is to see how Suarez is still admired by many, despite being the biggest **** of all in getting his move from Liverpool. I can't bring myself to dislike Coutinho all that much when there's a much worse example. Gloat over his subsequent failure, yes.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7882 on: Yesterday at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:42:52 am
Another perspective is to see how Suarez is still admired by many, despite being the biggest **** of all in getting his move from Liverpool. I can't bring myself to dislike Coutinho all that much when there's a much worse example. Gloat over his subsequent failure, yes.

The thing with both Suarez and Coutinho is after there initial sulk they got on and played some great football.

Unlike Sterling and his agent who continued to agitate for a move during the tail end of the season.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7883 on: Yesterday at 04:36:59 pm »
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,412
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7884 on: Yesterday at 06:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:36:59 pm
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.

Yeah whem it was all playing out it seemed pretty clear who wears the trousers in that marriage!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7885 on: Today at 01:47:31 am »
Four years doesn't seem that long ago, man what a trip.

Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,352
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7886 on: Today at 07:26:26 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:36:59 pm
Some of his family members were also involved. I bet they are very happy because he got more money at Barca and got super rich, it means they got rich too, since south americans like to help their relatives financially. His missus on Instagram seemed very happy too enjoying life in sunny Spain. The only person who was sponsoring them all, ironically was the unhappiest one, Coutinho.

Lets keep his family out of the discussion. I mean, he earns the money he earns to keep them happy. Thats all. Dont we all?

We are better than that mate.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7887 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:26:26 am
Lets keep his family out of the discussion. I mean, he earns the money he earns to keep them happy. Thats all. Dont we all?

We are better than that mate.

That's the problem, he keeps them happy while they don't give two shits about his happiness, or else they wouldn't ill-adviced him and ruin his career.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7888 on: Today at 06:14:43 pm »
I don't think anyone thought at the time the move was going to ruin his career. He was going from a club that hadn't won a league title in almost 30 years to one of the three biggest teams in the world, which was just about to wrap up its seventh title win in a decade where they'd also won three Champions Leagues. Also hard to blame his wife for wanting to live in Barcelona, it's a great city.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,015
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7889 on: Today at 06:45:24 pm »
Hopefully he plays at weekend and destroys United. Good luck to him. He was great with us until his transfer (& what surrounded that).
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7890 on: Today at 07:04:40 pm »
He's got form.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EhwQQw-kfBE</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7NYgGTfqYR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7NYgGTfqYR8</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 