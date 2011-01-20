« previous next »
Coutinho

Re: Coutinho
December 29, 2021, 10:59:49 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on December 29, 2021, 04:10:33 pm
My resentment towards Coutinho has long gone. He was amazing for us, and his sale was so transformative to the club going to the next level. Hope the lad gets a few good final years out of his career purely for the sake of his mental health. This fall from grace for him must be depressing as fuck. He just needs to leave Barca. The fans despise him and he can never turn it round there. I reckon a move to somewhere like Lazio or Napoli could be great for him. A big club where he can be adored, score lots of worldies, and have a system built around his unique qualities. He really should stay away from the Prem - he's got nothing to prove in this league. Barca has been a complete turkey of a move for both him and the club, but there is still a fantastic player in there with a lot to offer. But defo not for a high pressure club that employs a style of play like Liverpool, Bayern or Man City. Actually, of all the leading clubs in England I reckon Man Utd would suit his style of play best, but he would need his head tested to make a move like that or return to the Prem.

But hypothetically, if he did move back to the Prem, then outside Liverpool or Man Utd, I reckon Newcastle or Villa would be the next best choices for him. And for what he's achieved in his career, he deserves better.


I personally think Arsenal would be a decent move for him right now.
Re: Coutinho
December 30, 2021, 12:52:11 am
Quote from: Sangria on December 28, 2021, 03:45:39 pm
It's one of those cliched Hollywood sports movies. Except that, instead of all the hard work building up to the moment when our hero wins glory, we have a montage of all his moments building up to the climactic moment when Klopp is informed of Barcelona's offer. Cue all the triumphant imagery and music when the sale goes through.

Love that

Yes, I think nice one Phil is the call overall
Re: Coutinho
January 1, 2022, 08:48:52 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on December 29, 2021, 10:59:49 pm

I personally think Arsenal would be a decent move for him right now.

Beeb reporting spuds after him. Would be a good move. Hed link up well with likes of Kane and Son, providing his back doesnt play up ;D
Re: Coutinho
January 2, 2022, 12:17:30 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on January  1, 2022, 08:48:52 pm
Beeb reporting spuds after him. Would be a good move. Hed link up well with likes of Kane and Son, providing his back doesnt play up ;D

And providing Kane doesn't accidentally stay on holiday too long again.
Re: Coutinho
January 2, 2022, 10:45:13 am
Quote from: Schmidt on January  2, 2022, 12:17:30 am
And providing Kane doesn't accidentally stay on holiday too long again.

Coutinho doesn't go on lengthy holidays. His bad back requires regular treatment.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:11:05 pm
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:12:22 pm
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:12:59 pm
If he came back here what sort of % of the okd Coutinho would we get do people think?
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:14:21 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:12:59 pm
If he came back here what sort of % of the okd Coutinho would we get do people think?

50%.  Think a loan might be a good move for both, but you'd be nuts to actually buy him at this point in his career.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:14:21 pm
50%.  Think a loan might be a good move for both, but you'd be nuts to actually buy him at this point in his career.

Well, youd be nuts or youd be say, Villa, Leicester 😁
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:19:39 pm
Coutinho would instantly be the best player at Villa, it'll be a good move for him actually.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:20:00 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 05:16:10 pm
Well, youd be nuts or youd be say, Villa, Leicester 😁

The Villa talk is a loan, I think?  The big worry for me would be if Gerrard gets him and plays him as a 10, he was never any good in that position for us.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 05:32:53 pm
we should go for him

Mandy on twitter said Barca still owe us 45 million
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 06:39:42 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 05:32:53 pm
we should go for him

Mandy on twitter said Barca still owe us 45 million

They owe a 3rd party who bought the debt 45 million maybe.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 08:45:23 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 06:39:42 pm
They owe a 3rd party who bought the debt 45 million maybe.
I'll take it. :) Tell them we'll take Fati and we call it quits.
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 08:46:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on December 28, 2021, 01:01:00 pm
Always see (possibly bollocks) links to Everton. Would be fucking hilarious if he went there. It's mad how bad he looks whenever you watch him now. It's like any semblance of what made him really good is gone. I think if he ended up at one of our league rivals it'd make the whole saga even funnier. Everton of course would be the best but even someone like Arsenal or Spurs would be a laugh.

Rafa did manage him at Inter i think?
Re: Coutinho
Yesterday at 09:01:07 pm
His wife's gonna love Birmingham after being so desperate to go to Barcelona ;D
Re: Coutinho
Today at 05:37:55 am
His wife's gonna love Birmingham after being so desperate to go to Barcelona ;D
They start with the same letter and have two others in common, so...
Re: Coutinho
Today at 12:41:12 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 05:19:39 pm
Coutinho would instantly be the best player at Villa, it'll be a good move for him actually.

McGinn, Luiz and Watkins all put in a shift compared to Coutinho. Theres a reason he is up for grabs - its the fact that he cannot do the off the ball stuff required of modern day forwards/attacking midfielders. He couldnt in his pomp with us; now hes on the decline hes the very epitome of a luxury player.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 01:34:53 pm
Will be interesting to see what he will do if he comes back to the league and how much Villa have to pay but if I was a betting man I think he will out perform the 100m flop that left to join City. 1 goal 2 assists in a side that has 50 plus goals and similar assists. Villa were laughing to the bank when they sold Grealish and if they get his replacement on the cheap then it could be one of the deals of the decade.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 03:08:47 pm
Surprised he hasn't already moved - figured Barcelona would have a had a deal ready for him on Jan 1, 2022
Re: Coutinho
Today at 03:12:29 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:34:53 pm
Villa were laughing to the bank when they sold Grealish and if they get his replacement on the cheap then it could be one of the deals of the decade.

One of, if not the most ridiculous transfer ever. I was in stitches when it went through. 
Re: Coutinho
Today at 08:47:35 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:34:53 pm
Villa were laughing to the bank when they sold Grealish and if they get his replacement on the cheap then it could be one of the deals of the decade.

Villa doing to City what we did to Barca ;D
Re: Coutinho
Today at 08:50:42 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:12:29 pm
One of, if not the most ridiculous transfer ever. I was in stitches when it went through. 

Absolutely fucking rinsed them.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 09:23:40 pm
I know the ship has sailed and he's not exactly prime Coutinho anymore blah blah, but fuck it, I'd take him back on a cheap 2 year contract.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 10:08:53 pm
Imagine signing for Barca for £142m and then ending up at Aston Villa a few years later.
Re: Coutinho
Today at 10:15:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:08:47 pm
Surprised he hasn't already moved - figured Barcelona would have a had a deal ready for him on Jan 1, 2022

He's holding out so that they have to pay to get rid,there's no way that Villa can match his salary & no way he'll take the full hit himself.
