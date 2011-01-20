Will be interesting to see what he will do if he comes back to the league and how much Villa have to pay but if I was a betting man I think he will out perform the 100m flop that left to join City. 1 goal 2 assists in a side that has 50 plus goals and similar assists. Villa were laughing to the bank when they sold Grealish and if they get his replacement on the cheap then it could be one of the deals of the decade.