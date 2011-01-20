My resentment towards Coutinho has long gone. He was amazing for us, and his sale was so transformative to the club going to the next level. Hope the lad gets a few good final years out of his career purely for the sake of his mental health. This fall from grace for him must be depressing as fuck. He just needs to leave Barca. The fans despise him and he can never turn it round there. I reckon a move to somewhere like Lazio or Napoli could be great for him. A big club where he can be adored, score lots of worldies, and have a system built around his unique qualities. He really should stay away from the Prem - he's got nothing to prove in this league. Barca has been a complete turkey of a move for both him and the club, but there is still a fantastic player in there with a lot to offer. But defo not for a high pressure club that employs a style of play like Liverpool, Bayern or Man City. Actually, of all the leading clubs in England I reckon Man Utd would suit his style of play best, but he would need his head tested to make a move like that or return to the Prem. But hypothetically, if he did move back to the Prem, then outside Liverpool or Man Utd, I reckon Newcastle or Villa would be the next best choices for him. And for what he's achieved in his career, he deserves better.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
It's one of those cliched Hollywood sports movies. Except that, instead of all the hard work building up to the moment when our hero wins glory, we have a montage of all his moments building up to the climactic moment when Klopp is informed of Barcelona's offer. Cue all the triumphant imagery and music when the sale goes through.
I personally think Arsenal would be a decent move for him right now.
Beeb reporting spuds after him. Would be a good move. Hed link up well with likes of Kane and Son, providing his back doesnt play up
And providing Kane doesn't accidentally stay on holiday too long again.
Reuniting with Gerrard?https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/05/aston-villa-philippe-coutinho-barcelona-loan
If he came back here what sort of % of the okd Coutinho would we get do people think?
50%. Think a loan might be a good move for both, but you'd be nuts to actually buy him at this point in his career.
Well, youd be nuts or youd be say, Villa, Leicester 😁
we should go for himMandy on twitter said Barca still owe us 45 million
They owe a 3rd party who bought the debt 45 million maybe.
Always see (possibly bollocks) links to Everton. Would be fucking hilarious if he went there. It's mad how bad he looks whenever you watch him now. It's like any semblance of what made him really good is gone. I think if he ended up at one of our league rivals it'd make the whole saga even funnier. Everton of course would be the best but even someone like Arsenal or Spurs would be a laugh.
His wife's gonna love Birmingham after being so desperate to go to Barcelona
Coutinho would instantly be the best player at Villa, it'll be a good move for him actually.
Villa were laughing to the bank when they sold Grealish and if they get his replacement on the cheap then it could be one of the deals of the decade.
One of, if not the most ridiculous transfer ever. I was in stitches when it went through.
Surprised he hasn't already moved - figured Barcelona would have a had a deal ready for him on Jan 1, 2022
