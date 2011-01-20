« previous next »
One of the most overrated former players we have had and I was a fan of his but the fact of the matter is he hasnt had a top season since 2018 and has become injury prone as well.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June  2, 2021, 11:16:53 am
One of the most overrated former players we have had and I was a fan of his but the fact of the matter is he hasnt had a top season since 2018 and has become injury prone as well.

He was a beast for his last season and a half here, lets not rewrite history!
Yeah his last 18 months he was really brilliant. For the most part he was a very good player for us but he was inconsistent, especially in the 14/15 and 15/16 seasons. Sort of like his first 18 months and last 18 months was when he showed his best football, with those couple of seasons in between where he could be very hit and miss. He was still relatively young at the time and not playing in the Liverpool team we've seen since his departure, but for all the good stuff he'd bring he could really frustrate you. I'm glad he did raise his game before moving, even if it was to entice Barcelona to buy him. I was particularly gutted when he just completely didn't turn up for the Europa League final, which was his biggest game for the club really if you look past the climax of the 2013/14 season. Would be very interesting to see if he'd have stayed at Liverpool where he would be and where we would be.

As for getting him back, I'd stay well away. The player we knew is well and truly gone and he'll never get back to that level.

He wasnt the only one that played poorly in the Europa league final, very few players came out of that with any credibility.

I think he was inconsistent. There was months he was world class and he scored some absolute screamers when he was here, there was quiet periods just about every season for two months or so.

We might not agree with methods about how he left, I certainly didnt, but as fucking appalled said lets not rewrite history, the manner in which a player left doesnt lessen their talent and I'm sure there has been many players who left clubs to join us down the years and pissed off their current club by doing so.

Look as well at the profit we made on him, we bought him for 8.5m and sold him for well over 100m, we got enough out of him too

Again though, I wouldn't take him back, he isnt the player he was. IF and its a big IF he rejoined for free on a reasonable wage I'd take a punt but he isnt a 100-140m player anymore. I wouldnt even pay 20m for him when we could reinvest elsewhere.

The ship has sailed
Quote from: fucking appalled on June  2, 2021, 11:21:05 am
He was a beast for his last season and a half here, lets not rewrite history!

He was, I'm not denying that, but he's been overrated immensely since his departure. Anytime we couldn't find a breakthrough, his name would be brought up as he was Messi, and ignoring the many games where Coutinho played, and we couldn't get a goal against bus parking sides.
Quote from: fucking appalled on June  2, 2021, 11:21:05 am
He was a beast for his last season and a half here, lets not rewrite history!

He was good but he cost us a lot balance wise to play. In truth he as probably worth about half of what Barca ended up paying.
It's a strange one because the player we was when he left was very different to the one he was when he first arrived and was slipping pinpoint through balls in for Sturridge to run onto. By the time he moved he was more of an all-purpose forward who could dribble, shoot from long distances or set players up.

I think the trouble at Barca started when they moved him back into midfield, though I could see him still being able to turn it on playing in front of, say, Fabinho and Hendo and behind a front three. Moot though, as we'd never pay whatever price Barca would demand and have two youngsters who could play in that role anyway. Who knows, maybe Harvey Elliott can grow into that player sooner rather than later.
Quote from: Simplexity on June 18, 2021, 01:19:23 am
He was good but he cost us a lot balance wise to play. In truth he as probably worth about half of what Barca ended up paying.

Coutinho was the best signing we've ever made. The defensive solidity he brought to the team allowed us to win trophies galore. I challenge anyone to find a single player who strengthens the team defensively as much as Alisson + Van Dijk.
Quote from: Sangria on June 18, 2021, 08:45:14 am
Coutinho was the best signing we've ever made. The defensive solidity he brought to the team allowed us to win trophies galore. I challenge anyone to find a single player who strengthens the team defensively as much as Alisson + Van Dijk.

Kenny Dalglish for one was better - I could add Yeats, St John, Clemence, Keegan, Souness, Becker, Virg and many others to the list of better signings.
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2021, 06:57:11 pm
Kenny Dalglish for one was better - I could add Yeats, St John, Clemence, Keegan, Souness, Becker, Virg and many others to the list of better signings.

:lmao :lmao :lmao
When you reply to a post having only read the first sentence  ;D
Quote from: rob1966 on June 18, 2021, 06:57:11 pm
Kenny Dalglish for one was better - I could add Yeats, St John, Clemence, Keegan, Souness, Becker, Virg and many others to the list of better signings.

Sangria shows off his inadvertent catch...

  ;D
He'll find a club, he's still a good player. Could do worse than tip up at Leicester, where Brendan Rodgers loves him and there are some decent players around.
Screams a typical Everton signing. They need to keep their quota of a south american 10 that does not want to be there when James fucks off.
100th game for Barcelona and he stank the pitch up.




"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."
                                                                                                                                                                                                              -Jurgen Klopp
Loved him when he was here
We haven't missed him
We got a stupid amount of money for him
His sell, either directly or indirectly, led to the signings of 2 of our top 3 players who amongst the best we have ever had in their positions

Hasn't worked out for him and he was a little prick for how he behaved but I hope he can rekindle the magic that got us £140m, just not against us
There's no way he'll ever get close to those levels again, its four years since he was at his best, he's 29, had a load of injuries and his confidence must be at a point now that even becoming a good player again would be a decent achievement.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 28, 2021, 11:14:55 am
Loved him when he was here

Loved him even more when he was gone.
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 28, 2021, 11:19:16 am
There's no way he'll ever get close to those levels again, its four years since he was at his best, he's 29, had a load of injuries and his confidence must be at a point now that even becoming a good player again would be a decent achievement.

You are of course right
Wonder where we would be currently if Barcelona hadn't wanted him.
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on October 28, 2021, 12:37:32 am

"Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."
                                                                                                                                                                                                              -Jurgen Klopp
We know Jurgen is a man of his word.
At the time how do you think Jurgen would have built a team around Coutinho?
I'm also presuming that we wouldn't have received the 'Coutinho money' and hence Jurgen's imagined team would have looked quite different to our current one (or the one after Coutinho left).
Thank God we never gave him an ibuprofen for his back pain.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on October 28, 2021, 02:30:24 pm
We know Jurgen is a man of his word.
At the time how do you think Jurgen would have built a team around Coutinho?
I'm also presuming that we wouldn't have received the 'Coutinho money' and hence Jurgen's imagined team would have looked quite different to our current one (or the one after Coutinho left).
If Coutinho stays, I don't think we get Alisson or Van Dijk. There's no contest between those two options. January 2018 is when we started transforming from an impressive but inconsistent top four team to a lethal winning machine.

That being said, he was a player I loved watching. An absolute genius on his day.
Quote from: S on October 28, 2021, 03:21:53 pm
If Coutinho stays, I don't think we get Alisson or Van Dijk. There's no contest between those two options. January 2018 is when we started transforming from an impressive but inconsistent top four team to a lethal winning machine.

That being said, he was a player I loved watching. An absolute genius on his day.
Yeah, I agree with you.

I think Jurgen probably had in mind a continuation of the 'Fab Four' attacking set up we had.
A 'midfield pivot' of Hendo and a new MF signing..
God knows what our defence would have looked like though.
I would imagine Kelleher would've been fast-tracked to No.1 and a defence very similar to today's but without Virg.
Wasnt the deal for Virgil being sorted when Coutinho was still a Liverpool player? But then it had to go on hold due to the tapping-up.

I always saw it as Alisson and Fab where the two main players bought with the Coutinho fee. But Virgil would have been here regardless.

Either which way, it all worked out for the better of this team in the end, as Fab and Ali are just as important for me.
« Reply #7785 on: October 29, 2021, 04:51:16 pm »

..what could have been  :'(
As much as it is good to see Barca suffer, there is some serious revisionism going on in here sometimes. That front four all shooting up the pitch together was a sight to bestow.
Barcelonas agreement to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City has raised questions over Philippe Coutinhos future.
