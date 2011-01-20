« previous next »
Author Topic: Coutinho  (Read 341924 times)

Online Red Cactii

Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7720 on: December 22, 2020, 11:14:07 am »
Quote from: Hellzbellz dingalingaling on December 22, 2020, 09:13:24 am
he was on absolute fire those few months to be fair. probably his best time for us

i loved watching him play for us. the free kick under the wall was always a cheeky touch. west ham and brighton away for instance, can remember wondering was he gonna try it and he did

Recently watched a video on zuckerbook of all our goals during the 2017/18 season - he scored some absolute screamers.

Hes still a brilliant player but we dont need him now. Plus, it leaves a great reminder to the current squad that the grass isnt greener on the other side.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7721 on: December 22, 2020, 06:06:28 pm »
Don't want another injury prone. His back injury will never recover from what i heard.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7722 on: April 30, 2021, 10:20:39 am »
Thought I hadn't seen him in a while, he's not played for Barca since December...
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7723 on: April 30, 2021, 01:09:49 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on April 30, 2021, 01:08:44 pm
Linked with Everton...  ;D
That one worked well hasn't it?

From the Scum that isnt it?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7724 on: April 30, 2021, 01:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 30, 2021, 01:09:49 pm
From the Scum that isnt it?

Yes it is, to be fair I skimmed past it on the BBC column earlier that's how he popped into my head. Not that I watch them too much these days but I'd genuinely forgotten about him over the past few months.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7725 on: April 30, 2021, 01:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April 30, 2021, 01:09:49 pm
From the Scum that isnt it?
Didn't knew that, only saw a couple of headlines from other websites.

Will remove that.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7726 on: April 30, 2021, 01:44:37 pm »
Nah, I don't think he's that stupid to move to Everton
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7727 on: April 30, 2021, 05:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 30, 2021, 01:44:37 pm
Nah, I don't think he's that stupid to move to Everton

I'm not sure he's overburdened with options, to be fair. Probably didn't fancy Burnley or Aston Villa.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7728 on: April 30, 2021, 05:58:05 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on April 30, 2021, 05:29:04 pm
I'm not sure he's overburdened with options, to be fair. Probably didn't fancy Burnley or Aston Villa.
If he doesn't fancy either of them, he won't fancy Everton either.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7729 on: May 1, 2021, 09:17:32 am »
You can see their idea, creative player, can occasionally score, but he's no spring chicken any more is he! No pace and won't help too much in defence. On the plus side they're either replacing an fairly useless James with him so no change or they'll play together and pretty much everyone will score against them
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7730 on: May 1, 2021, 05:52:47 pm »
He hasnt been a brilliant player in quite some time. He's also befome prone to injuries more so than he ever has previously in his career
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7731 on: May 1, 2021, 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on May  1, 2021, 05:52:47 pm
He hasnt been a brilliant player in quite some time. He's also befome prone to injuries more so than he ever has previously in his career

His back still bugging him?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7732 on: May 1, 2021, 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: palimpsest on May  1, 2021, 06:26:51 pm
His back still bugging him?
You can't call him injury-prone though, his back problem recurrence happens every 3-4 years.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7733 on: May 1, 2021, 08:12:57 pm »
Said it on the Everton thread but I hope it happens. Big transfer fee and probably have to give him club record wages, when he's now injury prone, nearly 30 and not been good for the last three years. His antics in trying to move were embarrassing but generally speaking I don't dislike him, would just be hilarious to see him there only a few years after that move.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7734 on: May 2, 2021, 11:55:53 am »
Would we get a few million quid sell-on as well? Second time he can contribute to a squad rebuild.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7735 on: May 2, 2021, 03:36:27 pm »
He would still be a great option for us as still under contract with Barca, they owe us 50m so basically get him on loan, let them pay his wages still and negotiate with them in regards to the 50m. We wont be spending much this summer, who will be as everyone will be crying poverty so the best deals out there will be via loans / player exchanges probably. You cant judge his form on recent seasons as he gets shuffled around and surely he is a leap ahead of what we have for the link between midfield & the forwards. Dont want Minamino back and we will be struggling to get a fee for him, Shaqiri will probably be gone, Jones is still a couple of years away from making a position his own, likewise with Elliott. We need someone who knows what is required and has rarely failed to do so in the PL. Everton picked up James when many were saying the same thing about him, past his due date but class always rises to the top when you show them they are wanted at the club. At no risk at all we could bring him in on a loan, could still buy another as the team is crying out for more than one creative spark in midfield and by bringing in two options we enhance our chances of success. 
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7736 on: May 2, 2021, 04:34:49 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  2, 2021, 03:36:27 pm
He would still be a great option for us as still under contract with Barca, they owe us 50m so basically get him on loan, let them pay his wages still and negotiate with them in regards to the 50m. We wont be spending much this summer, who will be as everyone will be crying poverty so the best deals out there will be via loans / player exchanges probably. You cant judge his form on recent seasons as he gets shuffled around and surely he is a leap ahead of what we have for the link between midfield & the forwards. Dont want Minamino back and we will be struggling to get a fee for him, Shaqiri will probably be gone, Jones is still a couple of years away from making a position his own, likewise with Elliott. We need someone who knows what is required and has rarely failed to do so in the PL. Everton picked up James when many were saying the same thing about him, past his due date but class always rises to the top when you show them they are wanted at the club. At no risk at all we could bring him in on a loan, could still buy another as the team is crying out for more than one creative spark in midfield and by bringing in two options we enhance our chances of success.

Pretty sure we've now received everything that we are going to from Barca. Any money they owe isn't to us.

I can't see Barca being interested in another loan, it's of no benefit to them as his contract is dwindling away.

He was never great in our midfield 3 and was a bit of a liability defensively.

And James has been pretty average for Everton.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7737 on: May 2, 2021, 05:00:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May  2, 2021, 04:34:49 pm
Pretty sure we've now received everything that we are going to from Barca. Any money they owe isn't to us.

I can't see Barca being interested in another loan, it's of no benefit to them as his contract is dwindling away.

He was never great in our midfield 3 and was a bit of a liability defensively.

And James has been pretty average for Everton.

James has more goals and assists than most of our midfield COMBINED. So what does that say about our midfield?

Why even mention Coutinho defensive liabilities when we are looking to add to our midfield creativity and link play with the forward line? Pretty much saying I might struggle to pull a caravan with the Ferrari.

This summer due to financial issues in the game we will have to be creative with our transfer dealings. The players we have that could be sold have probably seen their valued halved at least as we wont get a whole lot if we want to sell Ox, Minamino, Origi, Shaqiri etc so I can see a lot of loans happening.

Maybe Barca want 30m for him and thats a gamble but if they do owe us any money for him then def could have an upper hand but honestly dont see it happening if it did not happen the past two seasons. We sure do need an injection of creativity in the team as Coutinho even in dire form has scored / assisted more in the past three seasons than any of our creative midfielders. The last thing I would be looking at is defensive ability for the creative CM position right now.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7738 on: May 31, 2021, 11:03:48 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on May  2, 2021, 03:36:27 pm
He would still be a great option for us as still under contract with Barca, they owe us 50m so basically get him on loan, let them pay his wages still and negotiate with them in regards to the 50m. We wont be spending much this summer, who will be as everyone will be crying poverty so the best deals out there will be via loans / player exchanges probably. You cant judge his form on recent seasons as he gets shuffled around and surely he is a leap ahead of what we have for the link between midfield & the forwards. Dont want Minamino back and we will be struggling to get a fee for him, Shaqiri will probably be gone, Jones is still a couple of years away from making a position his own, likewise with Elliott. We need someone who knows what is required and has rarely failed to do so in the PL. Everton picked up James when many were saying the same thing about him, past his due date but class always rises to the top when you show them they are wanted at the club. At no risk at all we could bring him in on a loan, could still buy another as the team is crying out for more than one creative spark in midfield and by bringing in two options we enhance our chances of success. 

Absolutely no way would I want him back at the club. He wouldnt get near the starting eleven. He can rehabilitate his back somewhere else.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7739 on: May 31, 2021, 11:13:08 am »
In theory, Coutinho could provide that creative spark we've been missing in midfield, his through balls and long-range shooting adding an extra attacking dimension we've been missing of late. I also don't hold the grudge against him other people do. Barcelona was his dream, and I don't think what he did was worse than what VVD did to Southampton.

Having said that, I can't see it happening because of the prohibitive costs involved and the extra running the other players would have to do. The issue before was that he wasn't an exact fit for the system, and that doesn't seem to have changed. Shaqiri has the same issue IMO.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7740 on: May 31, 2021, 04:02:30 pm »
If it's true that Barca are trying to send Coutinho back to us in return for us writing off their remaining debt, then they really do have "taking the piss" down to a fine art. Besides, they don't owe LFC the money, do they? It was sold to a finance company.

Whatever the case, I want these constant rumours of his return to LFC to go away and never come back. Not after what he did to shithouse his way out of the club.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7741 on: May 31, 2021, 05:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 31, 2021, 11:13:08 am
In theory, Coutinho could provide that creative spark we've been missing in midfield, his through balls and long-range shooting adding an extra attacking dimension we've been missing of late. I also don't hold the grudge against him other people do. Barcelona was his dream, and I don't think what he did was worse than what VVD did to Southampton.

Having said that, I can't see it happening because of the prohibitive costs involved and the extra running the other players would have to do. The issue before was that he wasn't an exact fit for the system, and that doesn't seem to have changed. Shaqiri has the same issue IMO.
I agree with everything except that. Ideally Coutinho would be a great CAM, but I still remember he didn't really excel that much there, and his best games came on the left of a front three.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7742 on: May 31, 2021, 05:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 31, 2021, 11:13:08 am
In theory, Coutinho could provide that creative spark we've been missing in midfield, his through balls and long-range shooting adding an extra attacking dimension we've been missing of late. I also don't hold the grudge against him other people do. Barcelona was his dream, and I don't think what he did was worse than what VVD did to Southampton.

Having said that, I can't see it happening because of the prohibitive costs involved and the extra running the other players would have to do. The issue before was that he wasn't an exact fit for the system, and that doesn't seem to have changed. Shaqiri has the same issue IMO.

Presumably you mean Lovren, not VVD?

Or did I miss VVD threatening not to play
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7743 on: May 31, 2021, 05:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on May 31, 2021, 04:02:30 pm
If it's true that Barca are trying to send Coutinho back to us in return for us writing off their remaining debt, then they really do have "taking the piss" down to a fine art. Besides, they don't owe LFC the money, do they? It was sold to a finance company.

Whatever the case, I want these constant rumours of his return to LFC to go away and never come back. Not after what he did to shithouse his way out of the club.

Yeah Barca owe the bank, not us.

Absolute tragic move for Coutinho all round - though like Torres he got his 'medals'.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7744 on: May 31, 2021, 10:02:34 pm »
I want to sign him, just so I don't have to listen to this shite twice a year forever.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7745 on: May 31, 2021, 10:59:30 pm »
We had Coutinho for 5 years & won nothing. I dont think him & the front 3 in the same side really worked. I also think his departure allowed us to transition play from defence to attack at a level wed not seen beforehand.

Coutinho never downed tools & was having his best season with us prior to going to Barca. I think him & us have both moved on. Other than him playing for us before, would people want us to sign him?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7746 on: May 31, 2021, 11:46:28 pm »
Barca don't owe us anything. We sold the Coutinho instalments on to a 3rd party.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7747 on: May 31, 2021, 11:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 31, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Barca don't owe us anything. We sold the Coutinho instalments on to a 3rd party.
He might be a better option than Keita at the moment, It'd take him back for 5-10 million.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7748 on: Yesterday at 12:04:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on May 31, 2021, 11:46:28 pm
Barca don't owe us anything. We sold the Coutinho instalments on to a 3rd party.
yep

Persistent myth at this stage that Barca still owe us
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7749 on: Yesterday at 12:13:59 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:04:25 am
yep

Persistent myth at this stage that Barca still owe us
Edwards inserted an infinity clause into the sale contract. Barcelona's debt never runs out. True story - so far Phil has paid for every player we've bought from van Dijk onwards. We've also gone back in time and used it to buy Stan Collymore.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7750 on: Yesterday at 01:03:48 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 12:13:59 am
Edwards inserted an infinity clause into the sale contract. Barcelona's debt never runs out. True story - so far Phil has paid for every player we've bought from van Dijk onwards. We've also gone back in time and used it to buy Stan Collymore.

Do we still have Everton's rent money from 1891?
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7751 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:03:48 am
Do we still have Everton's rent money from 1891?
Absolutely! And because of compound interest we are now considering splashing half of it for Mbappe  :)
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7752 on: Yesterday at 01:45:38 pm »
i'd take him in a heart beat

i miss them finesse shots from outside the box

him in front of Fabiniho and Thiago would be a joy to watch
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7753 on: Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm »
This:
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on May 31, 2021, 10:02:34 pm
I want to sign him, just so I don't have to listen to this shite twice a year forever.

and this:

Quote from: Alf on May 31, 2021, 10:59:30 pm
We had Coutinho for 5 years & won nothing. I dont think him & the front 3 in the same side really worked. I also think his departure allowed us to transition play from defence to attack at a level wed not seen beforehand.

Coutinho never downed tools & was having his best season with us prior to going to Barca. I think him & us have both moved on. Other than him playing for us before, would have people want us to sign him?

Sums it up for me.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7754 on: Yesterday at 03:45:48 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on May 31, 2021, 10:02:34 pm
I want to sign him, just so I don't have to listen to this shite twice a year forever.

Same! I was just thinking yesterday, that this is going to come up with every single transfer window until Coutinho retires (and possibly beyond since the press seem to love it so much).
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7755 on: Yesterday at 04:34:40 pm »
i dont mind seeing him back as squad player to be honest.

knows klopp methods well enough and we all know the quality he brings if his back doesn't act up. be decent against team that sit back since they already know the quality that we bring

that is only if somehow edwards work more magic in getting barca to pay us another 20-30 million in loan fees. he already rinsed them once, rinsing them twice would make him an even bigger legend.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7756 on: Yesterday at 04:42:16 pm »
Hope we steer well clear. He's clearly a declining player, plus you never know when that back pain is going to surface again.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7757 on: Today at 12:13:45 am »
I feel like we go through this every window since he left. I personally wouldn't have him back its pretty clear his best days are behind him and I doubt he would want to come back and take a lesser role plus Klopp doesn't strike me as the type to go backwards either.
Re: Coutinho
« Reply #7758 on: Today at 04:22:36 am »
The return of the Fab 4. I'd love it, for sentimental reasons.
