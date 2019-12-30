Still one ofWBA or Everton from two years back
Damn, I got one in the basket too!Away to release one if anyone wants to keep an eye on the website
Demand seems a lot less than the same fixture two years ago.
Anyone who hasnt got one keep your eyes peeled. Ive just got a couple next to each other in KG.
what sort of allocations would we be looking at from bristol city or shrewsbury??
I think from memory Shrewsbury will give the whole of one end so 2000-2500
Shrewsbury will be abar 800-1000, Bristol, abar 1600-2000. Going by ground size a reckon.
Bristol will be 4.2k an Shrewsbury anything between 1-1.5k
We shall see. Cant see it meself.
More like 1,200.
Ashton Gate holds 27000 so they would have to give us 4000 minimum, Shrewsbury holds just under 10000 so would have to give us at least 1450
