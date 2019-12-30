« previous next »
Author Topic: Re: FA Cup Draw  (Read 37728 times)

Online Stevie2810

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #560 on: December 30, 2019, 11:45:30 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on December 30, 2019, 11:41:59 AM
Still one ofWBA or Everton from two years back
Damn, I got one in the basket too!

Away to release one if anyone wants to keep an eye on the website
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #561 on: December 30, 2019, 11:56:38 AM »
Quote from: Stevie2810 on December 30, 2019, 11:45:30 AM
Damn, I got one in the basket too!

Away to release one if anyone wants to keep an eye on the website

Youre best bet of going to a game is the league cup as it tends to drop to general members (next season)! This wont drop any further
Online AR48

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #562 on: December 30, 2019, 11:59:32 AM »
Demand seems a lot less than the same fixture two years ago.
Online emitime

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #563 on: December 30, 2019, 12:13:35 PM »
Quote from: AR48 on December 30, 2019, 11:59:32 AM
Demand seems a lot less than the same fixture two years ago.

I think that was open to all members from the off, this is actually selling really well considering how few people it's available to.
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #564 on: December 31, 2019, 01:36:27 PM »
Anyone who hasnt got one keep your eyes peeled. Ive just got a couple next to each other in KG.
Online qBlaz3

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #565 on: December 31, 2019, 02:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on December 31, 2019, 01:36:27 PM
Anyone who hasnt got one keep your eyes peeled. Ive just got a couple next to each other in KG.

If you qualify and havent managed one for this yet you may as well give up haha tickets up all day yesterday
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #566 on: December 31, 2019, 09:37:43 PM »
Yes. Didnt want to accept a crap seat every round in the autocup because that was all that was left.
Then I forgot about the sale, then failed in the local general. Then I have a life and dont check the website 24/7 so I only got one today.
Online I am new

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #567 on: Today at 07:49:14 PM »
what sort of allocations would we be looking at from bristol city or shrewsbury??
Online dudleyred

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #568 on: Today at 07:50:25 PM »
I think from memory Shrewsbury will give the whole of one end so 2000-2500
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #569 on: Today at 07:51:29 PM »
Quote from: I am new on Today at 07:49:14 PM
what sort of allocations would we be looking at from bristol city or shrewsbury??

Bristol is over 4,000.  15% is just 4,050 but the away fans housed in a stand alone stand with a capacity of 4,200.

Pass on Shrewsbury
Online I am new

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #570 on: Today at 07:51:36 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 07:50:25 PM
I think from memory Shrewsbury will give the whole of one end so 2000-2500
no chance with just wolves and west ham then
Online CHOPPER

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #571 on: Today at 07:52:13 PM »
Shrewsbury will be abar 800-1000, Bristol, abar 1600-2000. Going by ground size a reckon.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #572 on: Today at 07:53:43 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 07:50:25 PM
I think from memory Shrewsbury will give the whole of one end so 2000-2500

More like 1,200.
Online Luke 17

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #573 on: Today at 07:54:26 PM »
Bristol will be 4.2k an Shrewsbury anything between 1-1.5k
Online Sooty89!!!

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #574 on: Today at 07:56:19 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:52:13 PM
Shrewsbury will be abar 800-1000, Bristol, abar 1600-2000. Going by ground size a reckon.
Ashton Gate holds 27000 so they would have to give us 4000 minimum, Shrewsbury holds just under 10000 so would have to give us at least 1450
Online Shanklygates

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #575 on: Today at 07:56:44 PM »
Happy to get a new ground. There were several teams drawn at home where I was shouting "no.." at the TV :D
Online CHOPPER

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #576 on: Today at 07:56:48 PM »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 07:54:26 PM
Bristol will be 4.2k an Shrewsbury anything between 1-1.5k

We shall see. Cant see it meself.
Online ianrush79

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #577 on: Today at 07:57:19 PM »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 07:54:26 PM
Bristol will be 4.2k an Shrewsbury anything between 1-1.5k

Wolves had 1500 when they played Shrewsbury last year.
Online DougLFC94

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:58:13 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:56:48 PM
We shall see. Cant see it meself.
It's 15% in the FA cup so they have to.
Online dudleyred

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:58:29 PM »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on Today at 07:53:43 PM
More like 1,200.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:52:13 PM
Shrewsbury will be abar 800-1000, Bristol, abar 1600-2000. Going by ground size a reckon.

Shrewsbury generally give the one end to away fans. In 2016 they gave Utd 1500 so likely be that again but they may give the end to take it to 2000-2500. Will defo be 1500 regardless
Online CHOPPER

Re: Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:59:23 PM »
Quote from: Sooty89!!! on Today at 07:56:19 PM
Ashton Gate holds 27000 so they would have to give us 4000 minimum, Shrewsbury holds just under 10000 so would have to give us at least 1450

Not convinced, hope you are right. Allocations are cut for 'security' reasons, so we'll see.
Online I am new

Re: FA Cup Draw
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:02:36 PM »
just seen bristol city charged shrewsbury a tenner for a ticket. If they get through wonder if it would be the same for us?  ???
