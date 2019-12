Dont understand how this website works, had 3 browsers take turns in loading up slowly once hit 11 all showing less than 45 mins, and then a 4th and the very first one i opened just after 10am loads up last and gives me 6 minutes! How does that work? It took 8 minutes to get in then so theres clearly people in there basketing tickets that dont have the criteria as per usual. None in Kop when i got in but a minute later one popped up in 102 row 4 so thats me sorted.