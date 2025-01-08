Where's the nuance in the posts quoted, though?



There isn't any. Nuance is fucking dead on this forum anyway as it would require people to move from entrenched positions which literally never happens. Not that that's a forum thing that's a world thing.



FWIW I think people are so paranoid about last season when there were more factors than just 'fatigue' why we fell apart. It's actually getting tiresome for me seeing the doommongers turn up as soon as we have a bit of an off game.



League titles are fucking hard to win, people have just lost the ability to see it because a sportswashing project and herculean effort by Klopp made it look like winning almost every game was the norm.