Surely to anyone with half a brain, the fact that there can't even be a discussion about having a discussion that doesn't turn into a one-side vs the-other-side thing, is about all the proof you need that this is an impossible thing to have on the site. As mods, we do revisit the decision of not having a thread / discussion on this sometimes. We discuss it, and then we see things like what happened in the Russia thread and the bollocks in here accusing us of all sorts of nonsense and the "well *you* would say that" type shit and we decide it's just not a thing we're willing to take on.



We are well aware that some posters don't agree with our stance. We appreciate that most posters do understand it.



If you care so much about discussing this, go and find a place on the internet that allows it. Or better still, go and do something practical like volunteer with an organsiation that's trying to help, because trying to stir up shit on here because you think it's important to discuss it is less than useless. Please stop.