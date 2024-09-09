« previous next »
Author Topic: a question for one of the mods

Offline 24/7

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1080 on: September 9, 2024, 08:03:23 am »
That thread title changed a very long time ago, as far as I recall.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1081 on: September 9, 2024, 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on September  9, 2024, 08:03:23 am
That thread title changed a very long time ago, as far as I recall.

Oh ok mate, didnt notice itr before
Offline CraigDS

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1082 on: September 9, 2024, 11:51:41 am »
About 4 years ago I think  ;D
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1083 on: September 9, 2024, 11:52:32 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on September  9, 2024, 11:51:41 am
About 4 years ago I think  ;D

Really?  :-[

Offline Bennett

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1084 on: September 11, 2024, 04:07:23 pm »
Quote
He's a real professional, and was even aperson that I find irritatingst our better performers for periods last season, but he is simply not good enough in possession for the style of football we're transitioning to.

This is what happens when you autocorrect M O N G (!)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1085 on: September 11, 2024, 05:18:39 pm »
Well that's put the cat among the pigeons
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1086 on: September 11, 2024, 05:18:59 pm »
Or is it amongst the pigeons
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1087 on: September 11, 2024, 05:22:11 pm »
Also means we can't discuss

lemongrass
ironmongery
anything humongous
Offline Bennett

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1088 on: September 11, 2024, 05:26:52 pm »
I was just about to start a new thread about lemongrass as well.
Offline Elmo!

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1089 on: September 11, 2024, 06:15:00 pm »
I've always wanted to visit the small Norwegian town of Mongstad.
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1090 on: September 11, 2024, 07:36:03 pm »
:|
Online Brian Blessed

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1091 on: September 11, 2024, 08:25:19 pm »
They dont have these sort of issues in Mongolia.
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1092 on: September 11, 2024, 09:11:52 pm »
fixed.
Offline Elmo!

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1093 on: September 11, 2024, 09:16:50 pm »
Well now this thread looks like we've all gone mad, thanks Claire.  ;D
Offline GreatEx

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1094 on: September 11, 2024, 10:01:48 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on September  7, 2024, 02:26:25 am
"Cat aperson that I find irritatingst the pigeons"


Word filter needs a tweak;)

Somehow mine survived :)
Offline SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1095 on: September 11, 2024, 11:28:17 pm »
I have no clue wtf happened on this thread in the past 24 hours.

by the way - please don't feel a need to explain it.
Offline GreatEx

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1096 on: September 12, 2024, 12:26:25 am »
Quote from: SamLad on September 11, 2024, 11:28:17 pm
I have no clue wtf happened on this thread in the past 24 hours.

by the way - please don't feel a need to explain it.

There was an auto correct on a four letter slur for intellectually disabled people, but it was applying to any occurrence of those four letters within acceptable words, like Mongolia or amongst, as illustrated by my post immediately before yours.
Offline SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1097 on: September 12, 2024, 12:56:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 12, 2024, 12:26:25 am
There was an auto correct on a four letter slur for intellectually disabled people, but it was applying to any occurrence of those four letters within acceptable words, like Mongolia or amongst, as illustrated by my post immediately before yours.
I'll sleep so much easier tonight.   ::)
Online afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1098 on: September 12, 2024, 01:03:53 am »
Quote from: SamLad on September 12, 2024, 12:56:15 am
I'll sleep so much easier tonight.   ::)

Less confusion amongst the counted sheep...
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Is there really nothing that can be done to stop Eeyore dominating every single thread in the footy forum with his anti FSG/recruitment team stuff? It's beyond tedious now and it's ruining perfectly good threads and discussions.
