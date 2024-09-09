That thread title changed a very long time ago, as far as I recall.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
About 4 years ago I think
He's a real professional, and was even aperson that I find irritatingst our better performers for periods last season, but he is simply not good enough in possession for the style of football we're transitioning to.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?
"Cat aperson that I find irritatingst the pigeons"Word filter needs a tweak;)
I have no clue wtf happened on this thread in the past 24 hours.by the way - please don't feel a need to explain it.
There was an auto correct on a four letter slur for intellectually disabled people, but it was applying to any occurrence of those four letters within acceptable words, like Mongolia or amongst, as illustrated by my post immediately before yours.
I'll sleep so much easier tonight.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.81]