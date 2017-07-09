Hi Mods



I'm still having real problems with the forum, when trying to post replies on threads I regularly get 'session timed out' messages - it doesn't always happen but when it does, it takes about 4 or 5 attempts before success.



Also, I tried to send a personal message yesterday and had the same problem, I had to retype it about 5 times before 'message sent' appeared on my screen - and I still wasn't sure if it had gone out as it didn't show in my 'sent' box - and still doesn't. Tonight when I logged on, in the top right hand corner of my screen it said I had '1 new message' but it didn't show in my inbox. After using 3 different browsers on 3 different laptops I eventually managed to read it - but still not sure how I did it - as it's still not showing in my inbox on any laptop or using any browser



Any ideas please ?



Edit - this message took 6 attempts before posting. If I click on preview and then post it seems to help