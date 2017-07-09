« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Down

Author Topic: a question for one of the mods  (Read 140380 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1080 on: May 30, 2024, 08:48:45 am »
Quote from: Claire. on May 30, 2024, 07:52:48 am
it's not magic though, Debs, it's literally looking to see what's set on the browser.

Sorted it Claire, it was in my browser settings 😁
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1081 on: June 2, 2024, 08:25:11 pm »
Apologies if it's been asked and replied to before - but every time I try to post I get a 'session timed out message' - no matter how quickly I type even the shortest message then click on reply I get thwarted. Have I been cancelled ?  :'( ;D

Edit - ffs this message didn't get cancelled - way to make me look like an idiot.  :-\ ;D

Edit 2 - weirdly since posting the above I've had no problems at all. Uncancelled ? Woohoo
« Last Edit: June 2, 2024, 09:59:48 pm by Six Beardy »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,341
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1082 on: June 4, 2024, 03:43:44 pm »
Can the Abu Dhabi 115 thread be reopened in light of their case against the Premier League?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1083 on: June 9, 2024, 09:11:07 pm »
Hi Mods

I'm still having real problems with the forum, when trying to post replies on threads I regularly get 'session timed out' messages - it doesn't always happen but when it does, it takes about 4 or 5 attempts before success.

Also, I tried to send a personal message yesterday and had the same problem, I had to retype it about 5 times before 'message sent' appeared on my screen - and I still wasn't sure if it had gone out as it didn't show in my 'sent' box - and still doesn't. Tonight when I logged on, in the top right hand corner of my screen it said I had '1 new message' but it didn't show in my inbox. After using 3 different browsers on 3 different laptops I eventually managed to read it - but still not sure how I did it - as it's still not showing in my inbox on any laptop or using any browser

Any ideas please ?

Edit - this message took 6 attempts before posting. If I click on preview and then post it seems to help
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,617
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1084 on: June 9, 2024, 10:09:24 pm »
Hello sixy, to be honest, apart from the Frottage auto correct (nod to Jiminy there) most of the the technical errors reported are and always turn out to be at the users end, never a RAWK issue.
When you log in, at the top right can you change the login duration to forever (of course you can log out but a debit card might be needed - messing, messing).

Beyond that try a different browser - what are you using?

Day to day hundreds of users send messages, as I type Capon is sending me obscene images by pm, not fucking lying.

Clear your history completely. I don't mean delete all your family pics or get divorced, ffs, clear your PC data mate.
Try the log in period setting and switch browsers.

Let us know what works.
Logged

Offline Six Beardy

  • Granby Half-Brick Dodger!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1085 on: June 10, 2024, 12:14:53 pm »

Thanks John - I'll try clearing my cache and changing login duration and hopefully that'll help.

I use Chrome but get the same problems with other browsers too.

It turns out the recent messages I'd sent and received were in my messages box after all - but I couldn't see them as messages were showing as oldest first, not most recent first. What an idiot  :duh  ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1086 on: June 10, 2024, 12:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on June 10, 2024, 12:14:53 pm
Thanks John - I'll try clearing my cache and changing login duration and hopefully that'll help.

I use Chrome but get the same problems with other browsers too.

It turns out the recent messages I'd sent and received were in my messages box after all - but I couldn't see them as messages were showing as oldest first, not most recent first. What an idiot :duh  ;D
what's known as a classic "PBK" event.

Problem Behind Keyboard.  :)
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,284
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 10:44:14 am »
There's a load of Trans stuff in the Labour thread that has arisen from JK Rowling not being able to support Labour.

Most of the stuff isn't relevant to the Labour Party, could it be split into a different thread
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 11:12:48 am »
Is it still against board rules to lob a grenade in a thread and run away ?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,151
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 12:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:44:14 am
There's a load of Trans stuff in the Labour thread that has arisen from JK Rowling not being able to support Labour.

Most of the stuff isn't relevant to the Labour Party, could it be split into a different thread

It was a relatively civil discussion until you and Andy waded in and got the thread locked with some pretty disgusting posts. If it needs its own thread then so be it but it would be a shame if it got added to the list of topics that can't be discussed because some people just can't help themselves.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 01:46:51 pm »
As Shankly said, it was a fairly civil discussion lasting a few pages about JK Rowling's comments regarding the Labour party's approach to the trans community until a couple of posters came in and threw a hissy fit. I particularly liked Andy blaming it on the "far-left" when JK Rowling has now urged people to vote for the Communist party on her Twitter :D
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,210
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: a question for one of the mods
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 01:48:41 pm »
how about we don't transfer the debate to here?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 23 24 25 26 27 [28]   Go Up
« previous next »
 