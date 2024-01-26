Just wondering why I was banned a couple of days ago. The warning was that anyone who insinuated that the TV documentary was the reason Klopp was leaving was banned.



My first post stated clearly that I was not talking about Jurgens motivations for leaving. What I was talking about why he decided to go public this week about a decision he had made in November. After being jumped on by the usual mob I then clarified my position.



Jürgen stated that he wanted to tell staff and players. The athletic piece stated that we haven't contacted any managers agents because we wanted to keep things quiet.



Given the hurried nature of the announcement that required both the men's and women's press conferences to be moved. I don't think it is unreasonable to suggest the news of the fly on the wall documentary going public may well have been the catalyst for Jürgen heading off speculation



Would it be possible for a mod to reread my posts please because it certainly wasn't my intention to state, speculate or even hint that the documentary was the reason Jürgen decided to leave. Something I believe I made clear in my posts.

