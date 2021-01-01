« previous next »
Offline Knight

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:45:54 pm
:lmao

This place used to be full of name changes, in-jokes, characters who'd posted on RAWK for years. It was part of the culture of the site and formed its own little society. I'm quite happy to admit that I changed Al's username (not his photo mind). It was a light hearted bit of fun that I've not heard Al himself complain about? If he had, I'd have changed it back instantly. I didn't change it to anything rude, disrespectful or offensive. Al is one of the site's most established posters and I would hope he'd take the change in the spirit with which it was intended.

I have absolutely no idea why people on this thread are complaining about something that has nothing to do with them. Bore off, and Al please let me know if you want to chat about it.

Well thats reassuring. Its being used as a stick to beat him with in pretty unpleasant ways mind. And Im asking the question because the personal attacks and insults on here are lowering the tone, you neednt be defensive about it.
Online amir87

Re: a question for one of the mods
Speaking of name changes I don't think I need the 87 in my name anymore.

The other 86 Amir's that were here when I first joined have all left now.
Online Red_Mist

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:55:13 pm
The mis-spelling change in mine was/is funny. I won't change it back. :wave
Ive never noticed that spelling before!

Usernames can be misleadingthink I always assumed you to be a Turkish Arsenal fan. Which I guess either one or both are probably wrong! :)
Offline SamLad

Re: a question for one of the mods
Ah ok, I thought he was posting under 2 id's at the same time.

As you were ....
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:25:20 pm
Ah ok, I thought he was posting under 2 id's at the same time.

As you were ....

You auditioning for the long vacant Baldrick role with that?
Online So Howard Philips

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 02:45:54 pm
:lmao

This place used to be full of name changes, in-jokes, characters who'd posted on RAWK for years. It was part of the culture of the site and formed its own little society. I'm quite happy to admit that I changed Al's username (not his photo mind). It was a light hearted bit of fun that I've not heard Al himself complain about? If he had, I'd have changed it back instantly. I didn't change it to anything rude, disrespectful or offensive. Al is one of the site's most established posters and I would hope he'd take the change in the spirit with which it was intended.

I have absolutely no idea why people on this thread are complaining about something that has nothing to do with them. Bore off, and Al please let me know if you want to chat about it.

In one of Als response he describes himself as a mule so obviously not offended by the Eeyore renaming.

And Im sure if he was unhappy he let you know , in detail, many, may times. :D
Online Hazell

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 03:48:59 pm
You auditioning for the long vacant Baldrick role with that?

Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Online Draex

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:11:55 pm
Who the fuck is Baldrick?

Back to your sex couch you, as I always read your CT incorrectly :D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:11:55 pm
Who the fuck is Baldrick?

One of the all-time classics... ;D
Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 03:17:29 pm
Ive never noticed that spelling before!

Usernames can be misleadingthink I always assumed you to be a Turkish Arsenal fan. Which I guess either one or both are probably wrong! :)

I didn't notice the change either for a good while.

I'm neither... not that there's anything wrong with being Turkish... ;)
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:01:50 pm
Well thats reassuring. Its being used as a stick to beat him with in pretty unpleasant ways mind. And Im asking the question because the personal attacks and insults on here are lowering the tone, you neednt be defensive about it.

Again, if Al is remotely concerned about it, he's welcome to post me and if I've upset or offended him then I will be happy to apologise.

Changing someone's name to a beloved Disney character is probably, on balance, neither a personal attack nor an insult. I'd say at worst I would put it in the category of "gentle ribbing". But as the opinions of the target of the joke are important, I'm happy to be persuaded otherwise by Al.

The toxicity on this site, where it exists, comes from aggression, relentlessly baiting people, and ultimately taking some things far too seriously.
Online Draex

Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:26:58 pm
Again, if Al is remotely concerned about it, he's welcome to post me and if I've upset or offended him then I will be happy to apologise.

Changing someone's name to a beloved Disney character is probably, on balance, neither a personal attack nor an insult. I'd say at worst I would put it in the category of "gentle ribbing". But as the opinions of the target of the joke are important, I'm happy to be persuaded otherwise by Al.

The toxicity on this site, where it exists, comes from aggression, relentlessly baiting people, and ultimately taking some things far too seriously.

Alright Jersey Shores, don't sweat it bae.
Online Red_Mist

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:24:14 pm
I didn't notice the change either for a good while.

I'm neither... not that there's anything wrong with being Turkish... ;)
Haha! ;D I see what you did there.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: a question for one of the mods
Id like to file a formal complaint for all 127 of my name changes since I joined (might actually be more than that!).
Online John C

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:45 pm
Can this thread be deleted/merged

Didn't realise oojason had already made one

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354698.0
Done.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:28:20 pm
Alright Jersey Shores, don't sweat it bae.

 :D
Online Hazell

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:20:11 pm
Back to your sex couch you, as I always read your CT incorrectly :D

I think I might have made an innuendo about one of the mods amd it obviously came back to bite me on the arse ;D
Online Elmo!

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:39:56 pm
bite me on the arse ;D

That's enough detail about you and the RAWK mods sex life, thanks.
Online Draex

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:39:56 pm
I think I might have made an innuendo about one of the mods amd it obviously came back to bite me on the arse ;D

Someone people will do anything for draft votes, shameless.
Online Red_Mist

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:39:56 pm
I think I might have made an innuendo about one of the mods amd it obviously came back to bite me on the arse ;D
Is it the 5th Benitles preferred pronoun?
Offline Claire.

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:32:28 pm
Done.

Look at John doing actual mod things.

(I did look at it before, Barney, but then I couldn't find the other thread right in front of my eyes so didn't do it)
Offline Samie

Re: a question for one of the mods
Still waiting to be confirmed as the next Pharaoh of Egypt.
Offline Knight

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 04:26:58 pm
Again, if Al is remotely concerned about it, he's welcome to post me and if I've upset or offended him then I will be happy to apologise.

Changing someone's name to a beloved Disney character is probably, on balance, neither a personal attack nor an insult. I'd say at worst I would put it in the category of "gentle ribbing". But as the opinions of the target of the joke are important, I'm happy to be persuaded otherwise by Al.

The toxicity on this site, where it exists, comes from aggression, relentlessly baiting people, and ultimately taking some things far too seriously.

Fair enough, thanks for engaging.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:48:40 pm
Still waiting to be confirmed as the next Pharaoh of Egypt.

Perhaps it's an investiture rather than a confirmation...
Online Hazell

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:42:07 pm
That's enough detail about you and the RAWK mods sex life, thanks.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:43:00 pm
Someone people will do anything for draft votes, shameless.

;D

Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 04:43:13 pm
Is it the 5th Benitles preferred pronoun?

Might ask the next time I'm in their 'company' :P
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: a question for one of the mods
I mean, look at mine. I basically fuck chickens.

And Im made up. Thanks VDM
Offline SP

Re: a question for one of the mods
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:32:19 pm
Id like to file a formal complaint for all 127 of my name changes since I joined (might actually be more than that!).

You realise that Im back, and you post an invite like that
