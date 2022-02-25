Is it possible to delete your account? Can't find a button. If someone could pull the trigger for me that'd be ideal. Ta.



Hello Chip mate, we don't delete accounts. When you say pull the trigger, is that a request for a ban? If it's because you're unhappy with the site we wouldn't want to ban you, we'd rather you logged out mate. Perhaps scramble your password so you can't log in.If RAWK in general is an issue, pm me or a Mod you trust to discuss it.If you want to hide some old posts etc for personal or professional reasons, pm me or another Mod, we'll try to help. *But if you're generally pissed off, don't worry mate, just log off the site.Regards mate and take care.All of us x*this service isn't available to the rest of yus.