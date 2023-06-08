« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Raheem Sterling  (Read 105148 times)

Offline Kopmeister

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #760 on: June 8, 2023, 12:53:18 am »
Met him once on a plane at the beginning of his Liverpool career.
A very polite and humble young man.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #761 on: June 8, 2023, 07:58:00 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on June  1, 2023, 08:56:20 pm
I think Guardiola's style, helped disguise his weaknesses - he turned into a tap in merchant.

Before he wasn't putting up 20+G&A numbers, when he was with us and subsequently left, one of his biggest weaknesses was his shooting and how weak it was.

Whilst he could and did beat players 1 on 1, he wasn't an elite dribbler or had incredible skill... he had a low centre of gravity, quick drop of the shoulder and pace to burn.

In itself its not a bad quality. His greatest asset was his movement I think. Even as a young kid he had a good game intelligence which is why he got so many of those tap ins. He timed his runs well to get on the end of things.

Wonder if hell get much of a look in under Pochettino. He has so many options hell be needing to make some quick decisions.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #762 on: February 1, 2024, 08:28:20 am »
Still absolutely shits the bed at Anfield. A certain Northern Irish academy graduate had him in his pocket all game
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,870
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #763 on: February 1, 2024, 09:42:03 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  1, 2024, 08:28:20 am
Still absolutely shits the bed at Anfield. A certain Northern Irish academy graduate had him in his pocket all game
Wanted him to go against Gomez just so Joe smashed him.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #764 on: February 1, 2024, 12:04:22 pm »
He has gone to shit since going to Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #765 on: February 1, 2024, 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  1, 2024, 12:04:22 pm
He has gone to shit since going to Chelsea.

I haven't watched him so can only go off this match. But has he had a single good game at Anfield since leaving us?
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #766 on: February 1, 2024, 01:22:50 pm »
Think this is the beginning of the end for Sterling now. Can see him being the kind of player who retires fairly early-ish, like 32 or 33.
Logged

Offline Antonio Chigurh

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #767 on: February 1, 2024, 02:03:53 pm »
He's unplugged from Guardiola's robofootball and he doesn't know what to do anymore. Any creativity he once had has been coached out of him.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #768 on: February 1, 2024, 02:05:59 pm »
Just imagine if he stayed with us...

He'd have been warming the bench watching Mane, Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Jota, etc etc....
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,148
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #769 on: February 1, 2024, 07:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Bread on February  1, 2024, 01:22:50 pm
Think this is the beginning of the end for Sterling now. Can see him being the kind of player who retires fairly early-ish, like 32 or 33.

He's played over 600 competitive games for City/Liverpool/Chelsea and England and is still only just 29. That's a lot of miles on the clock.

He'll point to the trophy count he's got at City (although City/Chelsea/Liverpool all won the CL when he wasn't there). He was never amazing for City though and just another cog in the robotic Pep machine, who isn't particularly remembered fondly there anyway. On a professional level he may always wonder how good he could have been if he'd stayed here through the Klopp reign.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #770 on: February 1, 2024, 08:04:24 pm »
Between him and the absolutely turgid Chilwell it was a particularly repugnant left side, wasn't it?
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #771 on: February 2, 2024, 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: Bread on February  1, 2024, 01:22:50 pm
Think this is the beginning of the end for Sterling now. Can see him being the kind of player who retires fairly early-ish, like 32 or 33.
I think it depends when his pace starts to wane.  He's always had two outstanding attributes; pace and movement off the ball.  What's disappointing - although not for me personally as he did the dirty on us - is that the other parts of his game haven't really improved since he was a teenager.  His finishing is more miss than hit, his dribbling is basic but effective due to his pace, he hasn't developed any playmaking ability and he doesn't come across as a leader (Chelsea captains are James, Chilwell and Gallagher!!).

He mastered the far post overload under Guardiola and his goal and trophy record during that period are hugely impressive.  As others have said though, it's really just a footnote in the story of Guardiola, and Man City fans seem much more likely to speak fondly of David Silva or Aguero.

I think he was right to leave Man City as he said he wanted to prove himself and be in contention for the Ballon d'Or.  Without that strong all around game though and with the ensuing chaos at Chelsea he's pretty much a forgotten man now.  Even Southgate has moved on.

He doesn't striker me as a player that's going to want to drag his career on when he's no longer at his best (like Ashley Young, for example).
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,771
  • hippie at heart
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #772 on: February 3, 2024, 02:55:53 pm »
Quote from: mattD on February  1, 2024, 02:05:59 pm
Just imagine if he stayed with us...

He'd have been warming the bench watching Mane, Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Jota, etc etc....

I think Klopp would have turned him into a world beater, he would have been awesome along side the front 3.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,868
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #773 on: February 3, 2024, 03:27:14 pm »
Didn't he complain that if he'd known Rodgers was going to be replaced by Klopp he'd have stuck around.

In the past we would have ended up sorely missing a player like him, but thanks to Jurgen we never felt the loss.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #774 on: February 4, 2024, 10:51:07 am »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on February  1, 2024, 02:03:53 pm
He's unplugged from Guardiola's robofootball and he doesn't know what to do anymore. Any creativity he once had has been coached out of him.

This. He was the definition of wonderkid and then Guardiola made him a cog in the machine. He'd have been one of the best players in the league had he stayed under Klopp.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,148
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #775 on: February 4, 2024, 11:01:08 am »
Quote from: Hestoic on February  4, 2024, 10:51:07 am
This. He was the definition of wonderkid and then Guardiola made him a cog in the machine. He'd have been one of the best players in the league had he stayed under Klopp.

He'd stalled under Rodgers after Suarez left but the team had gone to shit. He missed the boat with Klopp in terms of his own potential. Look how Coutinho and Bobby kicked on.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #776 on: February 5, 2024, 08:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  4, 2024, 11:01:08 am
He'd stalled under Rodgers after Suarez left but the team had gone to shit. He missed the boat with Klopp in terms of his own potential. Look how Coutinho and Bobby kicked on.

If memory serves, wasn't he our top scorer for his last season? Or thereabouts?

I think the issue in his last season was the entire team totally nosedived. We went from having the most feared attack in the league to a laughing stock, but didn't help that Sturridge was out for most of the season.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #777 on: February 5, 2024, 09:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on February  5, 2024, 08:47:45 pm
If memory serves, wasn't he our top scorer for his last season? Or thereabouts?

I think the issue in his last season was the entire team totally nosedived. We went from having the most feared attack in the league to a laughing stock, but didn't help that Sturridge was out for most of the season.

Him or Coutinho probably. Sturbridge injured for so much of it.

Edit - Gerrard (13), Sterling (11), Coutinho (8), all comps.
« Last Edit: February 5, 2024, 09:36:43 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #778 on: February 6, 2024, 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  5, 2024, 09:34:43 pm
Him or Coutinho probably. Sturbridge injured for so much of it.

Edit - Gerrard (13), Sterling (11), Coutinho (8), all comps.

Good return for him back in that awful side, and at the age he was.

I do wonder though if he had stayed, if we'd have bought Mane.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,104
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #779 on: February 6, 2024, 10:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  5, 2024, 09:34:43 pm
Him or Coutinho probably. Sturbridge injured for so much of it.

Edit - Gerrard (13), Sterling (11), Coutinho (8 ), all comps.

That's a grim top scorers list :) I guess I must be a generous soul because when I think of Rodgers I think of 13/14 and not the dire situation Jurgen had to rescue us from.

And if memory serves, something like 12 of those Gerrard goals were penalties!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,109
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #780 on: February 8, 2024, 01:59:05 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on February  6, 2024, 10:34:23 pm
That's a grim top scorers list :) I guess I must be a generous soul because when I think of Rodgers I think of 13/14 and not the dire situation Jurgen had to rescue us from.

And if memory serves, something like 12 of those Gerrard goals were penalties!

Yeah all penalties except one against Leicester(?) where he scored from open play - but from the penalty spot.

Sterling was really good that season but his finishign was dire. I remember when we played against United with a new formation and he missed at least three 1:1s, including one where he'd rounded De Gea.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,627
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #781 on: February 8, 2024, 02:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  8, 2024, 01:59:05 pm
Yeah all penalties except one against Leicester(?) where he scored from open play - but from the penalty spot.

Sterling was really good that season but his finishign was dire. I remember when we played against United with a new formation and he missed at least three 1:1s, including one where he'd rounded De Gea.

And then down the other end Brad Jones dived the wrong way!

Think Sterlings youth and versatility counted against him slightly when Rodgers was looking for solutions. Didnt he end up having to play right wing back for a bit as well. Dont think it happened too often but recall his slimy agent using that against the club as a factor in why he wanted out.
Logged

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #782 on: February 27, 2024, 07:34:53 pm »
Sterling looks to have gone off the boil in a big way since joining Chel$ea. Perhaps he has too many miles in his legs, maybe the never ending arrival and departure of players and managers has unsettled him. Whatever it is, he does not show much leadership for considering hes 29 and has won nearly everything.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #783 on: February 27, 2024, 08:41:25 pm »
Do the majority of players who have played under Guardiola display many leadership traits?  They play for a manager who quite literally micro manages them as they play, and gives them very little freedom.

He's not a leader at all.

Although he won lots at City, I personally think he would have developed into a better player had he stayed at Liverpool/ gone to a different team.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,868
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #784 on: February 27, 2024, 09:49:40 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on February 27, 2024, 07:34:53 pm
Sterling looks to have gone off the boil in a big way since joining Chel$ea. Perhaps he has too many miles in his legs, maybe the never ending arrival and departure of players and managers has unsettled him. Whatever it is, he does not show much leadership for considering hes 29 and has won nearly everything.

To be fair, just about every player who has joined Chelsea recently has gone off the boil in a big way.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #785 on: February 27, 2024, 10:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February 27, 2024, 09:49:40 pm
To be fair, just about every player who has joined Chelsea recently has gone off the boil in a big way.

True
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #786 on: February 28, 2024, 10:32:24 am »
He has always been a back post tap in merchant. Not much else to his game really.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,500
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #787 on: February 28, 2024, 11:47:09 pm »
A boyhood Man Utd fan (apparently) who left us for city before joining Chelsea. All he has left is to finish his career at Everton. Will the Championship be too physical for him?
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,636
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #788 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February 28, 2024, 11:47:09 pm
A boyhood Man Utd fan (apparently) who left us for city before joining Chelsea. All he has left is to finish his career at Everton. Will the Championship be too physical for him?

He will never play in the Championship  ;D
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #789 on: Today at 02:34:06 am »
 He must be gutted he left Liverpool. Was the big swinging dick for England when he went for Gomez and now cant get in the squad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 