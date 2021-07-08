« previous next »
Author Topic: Raheem Sterling  (Read 92051 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #720 on: July 8, 2021, 11:18:17 am »
Quote from: Robotforaday on July  8, 2021, 10:32:09 am
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/articles/raheem-sterling-england-it-was-all-a-dream

Not sure if this has already been posted, but I enjoyed reading it, learning about his sister taking him on the bus to training, and especially learning that his daughter is a massive Liverpool fan.

Thought he was an absolute tit the way he left the club but he's earned a lot of respect these past years, and that's before these Euros.

Great piece to read. You have to admire how he has dragged himself up and done justice to his talent. And Liverpool are a huge part of his story. Best to remove bitterness I think, personally.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #721 on: July 8, 2021, 12:25:04 pm »
He was always a snide little cheat
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,438
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #722 on: July 8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm »
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,777
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #723 on: July 8, 2021, 09:50:14 pm »
I forgot that his father was murdered, a terrible thing for his family to have to deal with.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,060
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #724 on: July 8, 2021, 10:19:02 pm »
No respect for anyone who plays for Man City and takes their blood money. But he is a very good football player on his day and the abuse he gets from the media (prior to him being the national team's saviour) is abhorrent.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #725 on: July 8, 2021, 10:26:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,084
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #726 on: July 9, 2021, 08:48:38 am »
Still think he's one of the most infuriating players to watch in world football. He gets himself into brilliant positions but his ball striking is unbelievably bad for a professional football player and his end product is often all over the place. But then he'll take one of his 5 chances and it's impossible to argue with the numbers he puts up.

That player's tribune article is a great read to be fair.
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,224
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #727 on: July 10, 2021, 01:47:13 pm »
Can't see myself ever "warming" to Sterling I'm afraid. Let the nation enjoy him however....they already enjoy plenty of other people and personalities I can't stand...so what's one more?

My "gut" always has the last word with me. It's the same gut that once told me that Michael Barrymore was a wee bit "troubled" whilst the entire country had it's tongue up his arse and were throwing awards at him.
YNWA

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,807
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #728 on: July 10, 2021, 02:32:21 pm »
he created a stink when he left, and he's not the greatest finisher but I was always annoyed at how cheap we let him go for.

We all knew his potential.
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • Seis Veces
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #729 on: July 11, 2021, 11:35:11 pm »
Bottled it in another shoot out  ;D :wave
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,169
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #730 on: July 11, 2021, 11:51:34 pm »
Delighted for the shithouse.
Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #731 on: July 12, 2021, 01:08:45 am »
What a coward. Let a kid face the music so he could spare his blushes, shithouse.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,646
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #732 on: July 12, 2021, 01:23:28 am »
Absolutely no chance this is on Sterling. Its on Kane and Southgate.

If Saka insisted on taking a penalty, send him up first, not the crucial pen. That should be Kane claiming that one as the captain. Disgusting from him 
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,046
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #733 on: July 12, 2021, 07:43:21 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 12, 2021, 01:23:28 am
Absolutely no chance this is on Sterling. Its on Kane and Southgate.

If Saka insisted on taking a penalty, send him up first, not the crucial pen. That should be Kane claiming that one as the captain. Disgusting from him 

I fully agree with you. Not having all this Kane should take the first shit. You let someone like Hendo take No1, give the kid the 2nd, then Kane goes 4 or 5.

Fuck the Tories

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,727
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #734 on: July 12, 2021, 08:16:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on July 12, 2021, 07:43:21 am
I fully agree with you. Not having all this Kane should take the first shit. You let someone like Hendo take No1, give the kid the 2nd, then Kane goes 4 or 5.

Gerrard was due to take our 5th in Istanbul. Captain should always take the responsibility so that if it does go wrong you dont blame the 19 year old at his first international tournament

As for Sterling. Hasn't had a bad tournament considering the form he's had with city last season.

His weaknesses around his decision making are still there. But when you dont give him chance to think about what he has to do then he is a very deadly finisher.

Oh and he still loves a dive :P
« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 08:18:35 am by gazzalfc »
Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,807
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #735 on: July 12, 2021, 08:30:30 am »
Cheating bastard disappeared in the final.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #736 on: July 12, 2021, 11:34:37 am »
He is a proper diving, crying bastard isn't he?
Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,918
  • kopite
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #737 on: July 13, 2021, 12:26:45 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July 12, 2021, 08:30:30 am
Cheating bastard disappeared in the final.

Snide little shithouse, made up to see him lose, the duck arsed cheating twat.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #738 on: July 13, 2021, 10:01:26 am »
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #739 on: July 13, 2021, 11:19:57 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.

best description to describe it :lmao

but, i don't mind him anymore, no bitterness from me , i enjoyed that interview.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #740 on: July 13, 2021, 01:57:28 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on July 13, 2021, 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Media did an outstanding job brainwashing you into buying this ridiculous narrative they've been pushing for years
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,773
  • Seis Veces
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #741 on: July 13, 2021, 03:00:21 pm »
When Sterling was still at Liverpool, not many in this country gave a fuck that the press would write all that shit about him, be it his kids or the time when he was criticised as being too tired to play for England. I don't remember any outrage about it, people only really started paying attention when he left us. It was terrible on Sterling of course but it's showed the rest of the country up.

As for the man himself, I can never respect him for his on field antics, be it the fact he's a massive cheat or the stuff with Gomez for example. For someone who's now in the prime of his career he's a big baby. The worst of all will always be singing about Sean Cox on that plane. He's a dickhead, just one of many in that England team who's likability has been extremely exaggerated.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Escorcio

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #742 on: July 13, 2021, 04:21:40 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on July 13, 2021, 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Where did he say this please?
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #743 on: July 13, 2021, 05:21:35 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on July 13, 2021, 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Is that right?


Seems like some of our fans not covering themselves in glory either. When did his love of bling first arrive then; when his mother was cleaning toilets in 3 jobs to support him and his sister, or when she left them behind in Jamaica to get some qualifications so the kids could have some kind of life in the UK?

Has he done and said stupid things? I'm sure. Have any of us when young? Yep. Do you know the contents of his character from tabloid bullshit put out in recent years? I'm really not sure there.

Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #744 on: July 13, 2021, 06:02:35 pm »
For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.

I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.
Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,546
  • JFT96
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #745 on: July 13, 2021, 06:22:17 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on July 13, 2021, 06:02:35 pm
For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.

I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.

Agree. He didnt go missing at all. He was the only threat a lot of the time for England.

If anything I actually gained more respect for him over the past month or so.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,899
  • YNWA
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #746 on: July 13, 2021, 06:33:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2021, 05:21:35 pm
Seems like some of our fans not covering themselves in glory either. When did his love of bling first arrive then; when his mother was cleaning toilets in 3 jobs to support him and his sister, or when she left them behind in Jamaica to get some qualifications so the kids could have some kind of life in the UK?

What have his mother's actions got to do with if he may or may not like "bling"?

I've no idea if that quote is true or not, nor care, but it's just a weird way to argue against it. I mean it would suggest that all those rappers, who do have a love of bling, didn't come from some of the most deprived, violent and slum like areas of the US if having a poor family upbringing means you can't love "bling".
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,461
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #747 on: July 13, 2021, 09:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 13, 2021, 06:33:38 pm
What have his mother's actions got to do with if he may or may not like "bling"?

I've no idea if that quote is true or not, nor care, but it's just a weird way to argue against it. I mean it would suggest that all those rappers, who do have a love of bling, didn't come from some of the most deprived, violent and slum like areas of the US if having a poor family upbringing means you can't love "bling".

It's a nonsense quote, worth reading the article from the man himself to get context.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,899
  • YNWA
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #748 on: July 13, 2021, 09:25:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2021, 09:23:32 pm
It's a nonsense quote, worth reading the article from the man himself to get context.

I don't dispute that mate at all, just found the argument in return about his upbringing/mother has no bearing on if he could be blingy or not.
Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #749 on: July 13, 2021, 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on July 13, 2021, 01:57:28 pm
Media did an outstanding job brainwashing you into buying this ridiculous narrative they've been pushing for years

Not at all, am no simpleton and do not, broadly speaking, listen to or read most of "the media".

Quote from: Escorcio on July 13, 2021, 04:21:40 pm
Where did he say this please?

He said it during an interview perhaps before or during the semi final, would have been either bbc or itv anyways.

Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2021, 09:23:32 pm
It's a nonsense quote, worth reading the article from the man himself to get context.

The context may have been edited in a roundabout way but he very definitely with his own gob said "Im all about the bling and money". Each to their own with motivation, that is his I guess. It wasnt an article I read, was a visual tv bite size interview.

Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on July 13, 2021, 06:02:35 pm
For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.

I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.

He was fairly impressive, he went missing on the penalty shootout though. That is likely on Southgate's or Kane's shoulders but I would like to think he had the ego and guts to put his name in the hat. His pen in the semi was a soft dive, if that was City vs Liverpool id have been raging.

On the whole, I dont like him, just my opinion. He left us but so what, players do that on occasion. What I don't like is his whinging, diving and the infamous fallout with Gomez (immaturity). I know nothing about him singing about anti Liverpool songs, he would look a bigger plum though if the wankers were singing their bile and he was shouting praise to us over the top!




- all in my opinion of course -

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #750 on: July 14, 2021, 10:51:38 am »
For those talking about money and bling - https://www.joe.co.uk/football/raheem-sterling-reflects-on-his-ongoing-battle-with-the-tabloid-press-278987

The context is that he was talking about the Tabloid impression of him i.e. the tabloids spin the story of him loving money and bling (would the term bling be used about a white player?)

Half truths and misremembered quotes are not helping anything - he has done plenty of verifiable/tangible things that people can dislike him for but lets not bring ourselves down to tabloid level of half truths and that to push an agenda. It took me all of about 27.36 seconds to look that up so it isn't beyond anyone else
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #751 on: July 14, 2021, 09:08:13 pm »
Sterling didn't do a thing in that final. If that isnt missing i dont know what is
Online chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #752 on: July 14, 2021, 09:23:06 pm »
It always hurts when a huge talent goes to one of your direct rivals, and it's why the majority of our fanbase will still despise Sterling to this day, Torres another recent example of this too. Suarez however is still thought of in high regard amongst us Liverpool fans, because he went to play abroad instead.

For me, I was disappointed when Sterling left, but I believe he was quoted saying he is leaving Liverpool so that he can "go and win the Champions League", whereas since his departure we have won it and he hasn't. So that is okay with me.

Thought he had a decent tournament, but don't have an opinion on him as a player or man. He doesn't play for LFC anymore, and highly unlikely to ever again, so who cares what he did or didn't do in the final?
YNWA - JFT97

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #753 on: July 15, 2021, 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 14, 2021, 09:08:13 pm
Sterling didn't do a thing in that final. If that isnt missing i dont know what is

England did nothing of note after 15 minutes, it was all Italy.  Sterling was still dropping into half spaces and trying to make something happen, he had a few driving runs but the team as a whole just weren't an attacking threat.  Not sure you can pin that on him, it was more Southgate being his usual passive self tactically.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • Red since '64
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #754 on: August 8, 2021, 07:15:13 pm »
Not interested in the Gomez, bling, diving stuff, but what is his role going to be at City with Grealishs arrival?

Or will he move, even?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #755 on: May 26, 2023, 03:57:08 am »
Didnt make the Euro qualifying England squad

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65696252
Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music! Missed the 'Saka is shite!' memo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Raheem Sterling
« Reply #756 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on May 26, 2023, 03:57:08 am
Didnt make the Euro qualifying England squad

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65696252

He could've been a legend here if he stayed. Nobody won't remember him at City, they will only remember their latest shiny toy.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
