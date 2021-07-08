Media did an outstanding job brainwashing you into buying this ridiculous narrative they've been pushing for years



Where did he say this please?



It's a nonsense quote, worth reading the article from the man himself to get context.



For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.



I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.



Not at all, am no simpleton and do not, broadly speaking, listen to or read most of "the media".He said it during an interview perhaps before or during the semi final, would have been either bbc or itv anyways.The context may have been edited in a roundabout way but he very definitely with his own gob said "Im all about the bling and money". Each to their own with motivation, that is his I guess. It wasnt an article I read, was a visual tv bite size interview.He was fairly impressive, he went missing on the penalty shootout though. That is likely on Southgate's or Kane's shoulders but I would like to think he had the ego and guts to put his name in the hat. His pen in the semi was a soft dive, if that was City vs Liverpool id have been raging.On the whole, I dont like him, just my opinion. He left us but so what, players do that on occasion. What I don't like is his whinging, diving and the infamous fallout with Gomez (immaturity). I know nothing about him singing about anti Liverpool songs, he would look a bigger plum though if the wankers were singing their bile and he was shouting praise to us over the top!