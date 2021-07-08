« previous next »
Raheem Sterling

lionel_messias

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 11:18:17 am
Quote from: Robotforaday on July  8, 2021, 10:32:09 am
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/articles/raheem-sterling-england-it-was-all-a-dream

Not sure if this has already been posted, but I enjoyed reading it, learning about his sister taking him on the bus to training, and especially learning that his daughter is a massive Liverpool fan.

Thought he was an absolute tit the way he left the club but he's earned a lot of respect these past years, and that's before these Euros.

Great piece to read. You have to admire how he has dragged himself up and done justice to his talent. And Liverpool are a huge part of his story. Best to remove bitterness I think, personally.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 12:25:04 pm
He was always a snide little cheat
I've been a good boy.

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.
jillc

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 09:50:14 pm
I forgot that his father was murdered, a terrible thing for his family to have to deal with.
Jake

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 10:19:02 pm
No respect for anyone who plays for Man City and takes their blood money. But he is a very good football player on his day and the abuse he gets from the media (prior to him being the national team's saviour) is abhorrent.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 8, 2021, 10:26:45 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.

alonsoisared

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 9, 2021, 08:48:38 am
Still think he's one of the most infuriating players to watch in world football. He gets himself into brilliant positions but his ball striking is unbelievably bad for a professional football player and his end product is often all over the place. But then he'll take one of his 5 chances and it's impossible to argue with the numbers he puts up.

That player's tribune article is a great read to be fair.
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 10, 2021, 01:47:13 pm
Can't see myself ever "warming" to Sterling I'm afraid. Let the nation enjoy him however....they already enjoy plenty of other people and personalities I can't stand...so what's one more?

My "gut" always has the last word with me. It's the same gut that once told me that Michael Barrymore was a wee bit "troubled" whilst the entire country had it's tongue up his arse and were throwing awards at him.
gamble

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 10, 2021, 02:32:21 pm
he created a stink when he left, and he's not the greatest finisher but I was always annoyed at how cheap we let him go for.

We all knew his potential.
disgraced cake

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 11, 2021, 11:35:11 pm
Bottled it in another shoot out  ;D :wave
DangerScouse

Re: Raheem Sterling
July 11, 2021, 11:51:34 pm
Delighted for the shithouse.
Simplexity

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 01:08:45 am
What a coward. Let a kid face the music so he could spare his blushes, shithouse.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 01:23:28 am
Absolutely no chance this is on Sterling. Its on Kane and Southgate.

If Saka insisted on taking a penalty, send him up first, not the crucial pen. That should be Kane claiming that one as the captain. Disgusting from him 
rob1966

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 07:43:21 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:23:28 am
Absolutely no chance this is on Sterling. Its on Kane and Southgate.

If Saka insisted on taking a penalty, send him up first, not the crucial pen. That should be Kane claiming that one as the captain. Disgusting from him 

I fully agree with you. Not having all this Kane should take the first shit. You let someone like Hendo take No1, give the kid the 2nd, then Kane goes 4 or 5.

gazzalfc

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 08:16:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:43:21 am
I fully agree with you. Not having all this Kane should take the first shit. You let someone like Hendo take No1, give the kid the 2nd, then Kane goes 4 or 5.

Gerrard was due to take our 5th in Istanbul. Captain should always take the responsibility so that if it does go wrong you dont blame the 19 year old at his first international tournament

As for Sterling. Hasn't had a bad tournament considering the form he's had with city last season.

His weaknesses around his decision making are still there. But when you dont give him chance to think about what he has to do then he is a very deadly finisher.

Oh and he still loves a dive :P
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:18:35 am by gazzalfc »
Fromola

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 08:30:30 am
Cheating bastard disappeared in the final.
AndyMuller

Re: Raheem Sterling
Yesterday at 11:34:37 am
He is a proper diving, crying bastard isn't he?
mikeb58

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 12:26:45 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:30:30 am
Cheating bastard disappeared in the final.

Snide little shithouse, made up to see him lose, the duck arsed cheating twat.
has gone odd

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.
stevieG786

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 11:19:57 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on July  8, 2021, 01:24:21 pm
The way he runs will always annoy me. Like he's wearing heels and got handbags on both arms.

best description to describe it :lmao

but, i don't mind him anymore, no bitterness from me , i enjoyed that interview.
RyanBabel19

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 01:57:28 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Media did an outstanding job brainwashing you into buying this ridiculous narrative they've been pushing for years
disgraced cake

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 03:00:21 pm
When Sterling was still at Liverpool, not many in this country gave a fuck that the press would write all that shit about him, be it his kids or the time when he was criticised as being too tired to play for England. I don't remember any outrage about it, people only really started paying attention when he left us. It was terrible on Sterling of course but it's showed the rest of the country up.

As for the man himself, I can never respect him for his on field antics, be it the fact he's a massive cheat or the stuff with Gomez for example. For someone who's now in the prime of his career he's a big baby. The worst of all will always be singing about Sean Cox on that plane. He's a dickhead, just one of many in that England team who's likability has been extremely exaggerated.
Escorcio

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 04:21:40 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Where did he say this please?
lionel_messias

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 05:21:35 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:01:26 am
Is literally in it just for the bling and money, in his own words.

The rest of his antics make him my no1 tosser in English football, by miles.

Is that right?


Seems like some of our fans not covering themselves in glory either. When did his love of bling first arrive then; when his mother was cleaning toilets in 3 jobs to support him and his sister, or when she left them behind in Jamaica to get some qualifications so the kids could have some kind of life in the UK?

Has he done and said stupid things? I'm sure. Have any of us when young? Yep. Do you know the contents of his character from tabloid bullshit put out in recent years? I'm really not sure there.

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 06:02:35 pm
For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.

I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.
bird_lfc

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 06:22:17 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:02:35 pm
For someone only in it for the bling and the money, he certainly seems to put in a lot of hard work - his energy levels were impressive all tournament, and he didn't disappear in the final - was probably our most dangerous player throughout.

I never really "liked" Sterling, and he left in a shitty way, but people need to get over it with all the hatred. It really doesn't matter anymore.

Agree. He didnt go missing at all. He was the only threat a lot of the time for England.

If anything I actually gained more respect for him over the past month or so.
Craig 🤔

Re: Raheem Sterling
Today at 06:33:38 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:21:35 pm
Seems like some of our fans not covering themselves in glory either. When did his love of bling first arrive then; when his mother was cleaning toilets in 3 jobs to support him and his sister, or when she left them behind in Jamaica to get some qualifications so the kids could have some kind of life in the UK?

What have his mother's actions got to do with if he may or may not like "bling"?

I've no idea if that quote is true or not, nor care, but it's just a weird way to argue against it. I mean it would suggest that all those rappers, who do have a love of bling, didn't come from some of the most deprived, violent and slum like areas of the US if having a poor family upbringing means you can't love "bling".
