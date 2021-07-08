When Sterling was still at Liverpool, not many in this country gave a fuck that the press would write all that shit about him, be it his kids or the time when he was criticised as being too tired to play for England. I don't remember any outrage about it, people only really started paying attention when he left us. It was terrible on Sterling of course but it's showed the rest of the country up.



As for the man himself, I can never respect him for his on field antics, be it the fact he's a massive cheat or the stuff with Gomez for example. For someone who's now in the prime of his career he's a big baby. The worst of all will always be singing about Sean Cox on that plane. He's a dickhead, just one of many in that England team who's likability has been extremely exaggerated.