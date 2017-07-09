« previous next »
I possibly may have two spare tickets for the Saturday night of the Liverpool gin festival , one of the couples may not be able to make itnif anyones interested . Think the Saturday is sold out and its in the crypt at the catholic cathedral
^^ it's well worth doing for anyone who is considering it.
Received a bottle of Liverpool Artisan Organic English Gin for Christmas off the missus. 

Absolutely thrilled with it. Not had chance to taste it yet but it gets some great reviews and is distilled at Halewood International in Huyton




(Apparently there is an Everton Gin too but it tastes a bit bitter by all accounts)

Really interesting Echo Article on Liverpool gin and the Distillery process, botanical's used etc

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/food-drink-news/what-exactly-goes-liverpool-gin-13971110


Quote from: foreveragnome on December  1, 2017, 02:49:51 pm
I've got a bottle of Liverpool Gin as well but want to save that. Seems a shame to break the wax seal on it :D

Yeah the wax seal is very cool :)
'The Lakes Gin'  .. from the Lake district, small batch, copper still etc...  8)
Grabbed a bottle at Asda on offer.. think it was £18 ish.. Really nice, smooth..  8)

https://www.ginfestival.com/products/the-lakes
Quote from: hixxstar on December 29, 2017, 06:54:14 pm
'The Lakes Gin'  .. from the Lake district, small batch, copper still etc...  8)
Grabbed a bottle at Asda on offer.. think it was £18 ish.. Really nice, smooth..  8)

https://www.ginfestival.com/products/the-lakes

Had a tour around there maybe a year ago. Its a whiskey distillery but they do a few other drinks such as gin to keep the money rolling in whilst their whiskey ages. All nice stuff.
Quote from: foreveragnome on December  1, 2017, 02:49:51 pm
Hendricks isn't one of my favourites but I think I've only tried it with cucumber which might be why.

I've got a bottle of Liverpool Gin as well but want to save that. Seems a shame to break the wax seal on it :D

Have had the Liverpool Gin half a dozen times, goes down a treat either neat or with tonic. Not had either with hibiscus.
Missus was gifted a bottle of raspberry infused Manchester gin for Christmas. We had this with fresh raspberry and fresh mint, lightly crushed with ice and tonic, very nice.
Quote from: hixxstar on December 29, 2017, 06:54:14 pm
'The Lakes Gin'  .. from the Lake district, small batch, copper still etc...  8)
Grabbed a bottle at Asda on offer.. think it was £18 ish.. Really nice, smooth..  8)

https://www.ginfestival.com/products/the-lakes
Have a look on Amazon for Brecon gin, that stuff is really smooth and quite often on offer for £18 or so, one of my favourites.
Quote from: sminp on November 28, 2017, 07:42:19 pm
Slingsbys rhubarb gin with elderflower fevertree tonic is just incredible

Second this.

Not a gin drinker at all but was at a friend's house last night and they were serving this and it was bloody delicious.
I imagine I will go down in flames for this but if you have cheap and nasty gin and want a nice summer drink. Look no further than Gin and Lilt. Do it the way these guys tell you and it really is a good way to use up the cheap stuff and quench that summer thirst. Or just slam a few beers instead, whatever, I'm not your real Dad.

https://www.cocktail.uk.com/cocktails/gin-and-lilt
Quote from: Effes on October 28, 2011, 05:31:21 pm
Just been bought a bottle of Slingby's Rhubarb for my birthday, result!

Will have to sit in the cupboard for a bit though as I'm on the wagon until the end of Feb  :-[
Quote from: Thehunter1978 on January  5, 2018, 07:30:54 pm
Just been bought a bottle of Slingby's Rhubarb for my birthday, result!

Will have to sit in the cupboard for a bit though as I'm on the wagon until the end of Feb  :-[

Make sure you get some of the Elderflower Fevertree Tonic for that
Not really felt 100% all Xmas and NY as I've had that virus that seems to be going around. So not really had the urge to crack open my Liverpool Gin I got as a pressie.

Feeling much better now though so its getting its first outing on Friday night. Got a stock of Fevertree ready and looking forward to it.


On a side note, found an unopened bottle on Gordons at the back of the cupboard...Bonus.  Not exactly the fancy shizzle we are all enjoying these days but still very drinkable all the same :)




Quote from: Scaryscouse on January  5, 2018, 03:23:51 am
I imagine I will go down in flames for this but if you have cheap and nasty gin and want a nice summer drink. Look no further than Gin and Lilt. Do it the way these guys tell you and it really is a good way to use up the cheap stuff and quench that summer thirst. Or just slam a few beers instead, whatever, I'm not your real Dad.

https://www.cocktail.uk.com/cocktails/gin-and-lilt

Why not, a tropical Tom Collins? Although I didn't know you could even still get Lilt, that was my go to can in the Summer of 1979 :D
Had a nice Rhubarb and Ginger gin recently, was lovely. However a bit too sweet by the end though, now i'm looking for a nice tart Rhubarb gin, that Slingby's looks the ticket. Not cheap though! Do people have a regular site to buy gin/spirits in general from? Also can anyone recommend a good sloe gin?
Making a real dent in my bottle of Liverpool Gin tonight

Was a bit dubious when I first tasted it as it's a totally different taste to what I'm used to.  But now I've grown accustomed to it i'm really enjoying the stuff.

Think my Next purchase is going to be a bottle of Special addition Bombay Sapphire called 'Star of Bombay' and it rocks in at a naughty 47.5%.
Go to jenevers on hope street quite a bit and it's a cracking place , like having a drink in someones front room , have a brilliant selection and if you tell them what you like they'll make it up for you or great for recommendations . It's owned by Willie Miller the comedian and has a great atmosphere and very relaxed , it's next to the Casa opposite the philharmonic pub .


https://www.jenever.co.uk/
Quote from: gazzam1963 on February 11, 2018, 10:29:43 am
Go to jenevers on hope street quite a bit and it's a cracking place , like having a drink in someones front room , have a brilliant selection and if you tell them what you like they'll make it up for you or great for recommendations . It's owned by Willie Miller the comedian and has a great atmosphere and very relaxed , it's next to the Casa opposite the philharmonic pub .


https://www.jenever.co.uk/

Second this great place!!!! Seriously nice and relaxing with a few mates. Simply tell them what you like etc and theyll sort you something very nice. Great staff and a lovely relaxing atmosphere. Great place with a wide selection of gins
Anyone liking gin and passing through Billinge should stop at Portland wines. Amazing selection of gins and also good wines and beers. No website but does have a FB page.

No other reason to stop in Billinge though....
Just back from a short break in Madrid and to finish off the tapas, Mahou & Rioja, it's almost obligatory to end the night with a G&T served up in a glass resembling a goldfish bowl that takes two hands to hold (at least by the end of it)

Faced with the never ending Gin menu and the bar tender sweeping his arm with a flourish along the massed ranks of bottles, Mrs S opted for the safe bet of a Hendricks. I went for a Nordes, purely on the strength of an impressive cylindrical white bottle emblazoned with an outline map of the world in blue and a little red dot signifying where the Gin was from. Not Norway as I'd automatically assumed but from Galicea in Spain. If I was computer savy I'd upload a photo of the bottle, but I'm not, so I can't. Anyhow, using nothing but locally sourced ingredients, the Norde Gin was exceptional, very floral, refreshing, smelled a little of mint and is highly recommended. Look out for it on your travels Gin lovers.
£36.50 on TheDrinkShop



They also do a Vodka in a blue bottle.
Quote
Arctic Blue Navy Strength Gin from Finland just won Best in Show and Best in Class awards at World Spirits Awards 2019 in San Francisco. The Double Gold recognition means that all of the 19 blind-tasting judges gave Navy Strength Gin a gold rating.

Funny thing is that our National Supervisory Authority for Welfare and Health banned digital marketing of this gin at EU region and we probably never see these bottles sold in Finland. Bummer.
Like Ray Charles this is my all time favourite .
Bought this for a colleague who was leaving work and he says its the best gin he's ever had



We use, amongst other botanicals, rowan berry from the mountain ash trees, fuchsia, bog myrtle, hawthorn and heather for a taste of the Kerry landscape. Its a formula unknown elsewhere and is calculated, amongst other things, to create the sense of place and provenance. The spirit is collected at 70% abv and then cut to 42.5% abv using the purest of water which we draw from our own well, 240 feet below the distillery.
 
Peter Mosley sums up DOGs unique character in a few words: The uniquely Irish botanicals give a fabulously fresh, floral character that perfectly balances the traditional juniper. But, to be honest, you really have to taste it for yourself.
 
Dingle Original Gin is best served with large cubes of ice, a wedge of fresh orange and a sprinkling of juniper berries.
BUMP!

On my way back tonight for a quick trip home. I want to get some Liverpool gin. Do our resident gin lovers rate it? How about the Valencia orange version, does that make a good g&t?

Also, niche question but does anywhere sell it in Formby? I don't know if I'll make it into town. If I order online now it should get to my Mum's in time but if I can just buy it locally I might do that
I love the (normal) Liverpool gin, not a fan of flavoured gins in general so couldn't comment on those.

Most supermarkets around Liverpool / surrounding areas tend to sell it from what I've seen. Almost certainly the likes of Waitrose likely will.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:11:29 pm
I love the (normal) Liverpool gin, not a fan of flavoured gins in general so couldn't comment on those.

Most supermarkets around Liverpool / surrounding areas tend to sell it from what I've seen. Almost certainly the likes of Waitrose likely will.

Almost certainly just isn't good enough Craig! Although come to think of it I've probably left it too late to order online so I'll just take my chances

And yeah I think I'll just stick with normal
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm
BUMP!

On my way back tonight for a quick trip home. I want to get some Liverpool gin. Do our resident gin lovers rate it? How about the Valencia orange version, does that make a good g&t?

Also, niche question but does anywhere sell it in Formby? I don't know if I'll make it into town. If I order online now it should get to my Mum's in time but if I can just buy it locally I might do that

The normal one and the valencia orange are both really good.

The orange with Aldi knock off fever tree Mediterranean tonic and some mint leaves is really nice.
Did the Liverpool Gin making experience the day I proposed to my missus, still got the personalised bottles.
Tried the Liverpool Gin for the first time last Saturday at the Gin Distillery on Castle Street. Really enjoyed the Gin and it did wonders for the hangover. Thought the venue was really nice and could see me spending a couple of hours there the next time I'm up.
