Just back from a short break in Madrid and to finish off the tapas, Mahou & Rioja, it's almost obligatory to end the night with a G&T served up in a glass resembling a goldfish bowl that takes two hands to hold (at least by the end of it)



Faced with the never ending Gin menu and the bar tender sweeping his arm with a flourish along the massed ranks of bottles, Mrs S opted for the safe bet of a Hendricks. I went for a Nordes, purely on the strength of an impressive cylindrical white bottle emblazoned with an outline map of the world in blue and a little red dot signifying where the Gin was from. Not Norway as I'd automatically assumed but from Galicea in Spain. If I was computer savy I'd upload a photo of the bottle, but I'm not, so I can't. Anyhow, using nothing but locally sourced ingredients, the Norde Gin was exceptional, very floral, refreshing, smelled a little of mint and is highly recommended. Look out for it on your travels Gin lovers.