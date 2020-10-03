That's my point.

I can't believe that people who are looking at other profiles don't work out that what they are seeing is a carefully edited version of reality. Even more so if that's what they present to others.



As humans we have a tendency to compare our worst version of ourselves with what we perceive as the best version of others.



Given that social media co's are giant data and advertising platforms it's perfect. Make people believe that they are missing out and that car/holiday/handbag etc. will make them feel better, and more importantly have something to post.



The sad thing is, many people genuinely cannot work out that what they are seeing is a carefully crafted sham. For many, it's a real blindspot.You nailed one of the probable reasons for this in your second sentence. Most people are generally insecure and they know their faults, flaws and shortcomings. Other people's glowing profiles gnaw away at those insecurities. So many people suffer from imposter syndrome and feel a fraud, so they may know their own profile is padded out and carefully constructed, but they are often blind to the fact that other people's profiles are the same because it's only themselves they see as imposters. People genuinely do tend to compare the flawed and insecure self they know, to the airbrushed profiles others post.I've been lucky in that I've counselled a lot of people and I've got to see first hand that plenty of those who present the perfect life to others are actually falling apart inside. Plenty have deep insecurity issues. Some have alcohol, drugs and other self-harming conditions. Some have body dysmorphia. Many need external approval just see them feeling ok in themselves, and they can fall apart if they get negative feedback. It can be an endless cycle of chasing approval just to be able to function ok, just as a heroin addict needs their fix so they can feel 'normal' for a short time. Honestly, the world is choc-full of incredibly needy and dependent people out there. Needy for, and dependent on, external approval. Their confidence does not come from within, so it's not genuine confidence. You also often find that those who are pushing their 'perfect lives' the hardest, are the ones dying inside the most. All this insecurity means many have a real blindspot when it comes to working out what's real and what isn't.Although the only social media I'm on is RAWK, I do get to read other peoples' Facebook and Twitter at times. I share a PC with someone who has Facebook, so I can access profiles if I choose to do do. I've looked at the pages of a number of people I know really well, and I often don't recognise them when going by their social media profiles. The reality of their lives that I see first hand is very rarely reflected in their social media. I was on a page of someone last night, and they make out they are a go-getting entrepreneur with a fabulous life, yet I know for a fact that big parts of their life has been and still is hellish. Of course, human nature dictates that we want to show the world our best side, but the nature of insecurity in people means that they often buy wholesale, what others present. Against that, we pitch ourselves as we experience ourselves. Flawed, insecure, anxious etc...The anxiety people tend to face in life comes from the gap inbetween where they believe themselves to be, and where they would ideally like to be. That gap is where anxiety and discontent breeds. Social media often serves to highlight that gap because, as you said, people compare their worst self to the presented best self of other people. Now that's a big, big gap to fill.This line by you in a further post feeds right into this...I've said it before in this and other threads, but advertisers want and need the buying public to feel needy and insecure. It's all about creating a problem in order to offer the 'solution' at a price. Commercialism, capitalism and consumerism have to strip you of your confidence so they can sell it back to you. Confident, secure people do not need to chase the next fad in order to feel included, up to date and good about themselves. Fact is, the population are a huge, exploitable resource, and the more insecure it is, the more it chases expensive 'solutions' just to feel ok about itself. The insecurity and damage to mental health that social media contributes to is massive, but it's music to the bank balances of those selling what they tell you you need in order to feel good about yourself.A lot of what people really need in life is actually free, but that doesn't sell product, so is ignored. Instead, society uses the stick and carrot approach where they tell you in order to feel ok you need to have the carrot, but the carrot is ever changing and always just out of reach. It's also an expensive game to play too. It leads to many people endlessly chasing things they don't actually need, whilst they are oblivious to what they do actually need. Social media is absolutely fantastic for getting people on that soulless hamster wheel and keeping them on it.