« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Social Media  (Read 20975 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Social Media
« Reply #280 on: October 3, 2020, 02:26:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 02:11:31 PM
...
So by this reasoning if a woman posts a picture I can call her fat? Because, well, she posted the pic online, right? Thats fair game?

Nah.


I didn't say it was 'fair game' but if you are playing the rules of 'the game' that is social media then you know that some moron will call you fat and that shouldn't come as a shock to you.

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 02:11:31 PM
People, I dont care if they are famous and have 10 million followers or have 1 single follower, should be able to post what they like on THEIR social media at a time of grief without being judged.

Man we are judged all the time by our friends, family, peers, faiths (if you have one - I don't), so even though I agree with you that grief should be the LAST thing anyone attacks, people will still attack you for displaying your grief BUT that will only happen if you display that grief online

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 02:11:31 PM
Humans or not, we are not in a position to tell someone how to behave during a period of grief (beyond if they do something illegal).

Also, she shared it with her fans, not for the entire world. Those seeing it have chosen to follow her.


Saying she shared it with fans is the same as sharing it with the whole world - man it will be and as proof has, WAS shared worldwide and do you think they wouldn't know this would happen? No one is saying they did it for publicity but if you lie side by side with social media then don't be surprised if you get fleas

I think we're on the same side here morally but have different expectations from social media and the masses that follow it


Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,629
  • YNWA
Re: Social Media
« Reply #281 on: October 3, 2020, 02:36:06 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  3, 2020, 02:26:50 PM
I didn't say it was 'fair game' but if you are playing the rules of 'the game' that is social media then you know that some moron will call you fat and that shouldn't come as a shock to you.

Man we are judged all the time by our friends, family, peers, faiths (if you have one - I don't), so even though I agree with you that grief should be the LAST thing anyone attacks, people will still attack you for displaying your grief BUT that will only happen if you display that grief online

So who is the one we should be judging here?

The people posting the stuff on THEIR social media or the people doing the judging?

Id say the latter.


Quote
Saying she shared it with fans is the same as sharing it with the whole world - man it will be and as proof has, WAS shared worldwide and do you think they wouldn't know this would happen? No one is saying they did it for publicity but if you lie side by side with social media then don't be surprised if you get fleas

But this shifts the argument doesnt it? From one of if she should or shouldnt share this with her fans, to one to should she or shouldnt she because it may go beyond her fans, and those people may judge negatively (which she may not care about).

Quote
I think we're on the same side here morally but have different expectations from social media and the masses that follow it

I have a problem with those who decide to comment negatively on social media on such things as this, much much more than I do with those actually doing the initial post.

Its sort of a form of victim blaming to have a go at the initial poster because people then have a go. Those people having a go have the choice of moving along saying nothing, unfollowing them or even blocking their content. They are the ones in the wrong.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Social Media
« Reply #282 on: October 3, 2020, 03:07:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 02:36:06 PM
So who is the one we should be judging here?

The people posting the stuff on THEIR social media or the people doing the judging?

Id say the latter.


But this shifts the argument doesnt it? From one of if she should or shouldnt share this with her fans, to one to should she or shouldnt she because it may go beyond her fans, and those people may judge negatively (which she may not care about).

I have a problem with those who decide to comment negatively on social media on such things as this, much much more than I do with those actually doing the initial post.

Its sort of a form of victim blaming to have a go at the initial poster because people then have a go. Those people having a go have the choice of moving along saying nothing, unfollowing them or even blocking their content. They are the ones in the wrong.

I'm with you here but as you/I have a problem with them then they will have a problem with someone else and around and around we go - all judging and judges and judged

should those photos have been shared on a social media platform? I wouldn't have done that myself but if I were to then I'd have an understanding of social media enough to know that I would leave myself open to judgement on such a sensitive issue


 
Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,629
  • YNWA
Re: Social Media
« Reply #283 on: October 3, 2020, 03:11:49 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  3, 2020, 03:07:34 PM
I'm with you here but as you/I have a problem with them then they will have a problem with someone else and around and around we go - all judging and judges and judged

should those photos have been shared on a social media platform? I wouldn't have done that myself but if I were to then I'd have an understanding of social media enough to know that I would leave myself open to judgement on such a sensitive issue

As may she have been, in fact shes received a lot of negativity before on social media so I sure she was well aware.

The question posed by Fiasco though was should she have done it, not really a question with regards to receiving abuse though.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Social Media
« Reply #284 on: October 3, 2020, 06:10:20 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 03:11:49 PM
As may she have been, in fact shes received a lot of negativity before on social media so I sure she was well aware.

The question posed by Fiasco though was should she have done it, not really a question with regards to receiving abuse though.

In my opinion, no

but as you say, she can do what she bloody hell she wants, but for me? No it's a personal thing not a public thing

regarding 'abuse' - of course any kind of abuse is wrong, but it's social media and if people haven't got the hang of how that works then they're either ignorant or naive

the opinions and judgements, as well as the trolls, aren't going anywhere soon so use it at your own discretion


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • In the town where I was born
Re: Social Media
« Reply #285 on: October 3, 2020, 06:55:58 PM »
Reddit thread on Trump's Twitter account. Of his followers, 61% are bots and dormant accounts.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • JFT96.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #286 on: October 4, 2020, 12:13:23 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  3, 2020, 02:19:56 AM
SNIP

Wonderful, wonderful post that. Summed up my thoughts much better than I could have done.



For my generation (in my 20's), social media is everything to most people and it fucking frightens me. I was at a funeral about a year ago and people were there taking selfies. I felt like I was losing my mind. Selfies, to put on Facebook/Instagram, to show people that you were at a funeral. And many people wont see a problem with that, and will come back with the argument of 'what is wrong with taking a photo at a funeral, that was the day you were giving X a send off so why not photograph it?'

A Tweet went viral a while ago, a guy who worked in a dessert place said how he brought out pancakes and waffles to a customer and he poured the syrup on the dessert. The customer complained and asked for a fresh plate with the syrup on the side. After he got his fresh plate the customer poured the syrup on himself and recorded himself doing it on his phone... just so he could upload it to social media to show people. That is the world we are in now. If it isn't documented on social media it either didn't happen or isn't important.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • 19:06
Re: Social Media
« Reply #287 on: October 4, 2020, 05:28:50 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on October  4, 2020, 12:13:23 PM
Wonderful, wonderful post that. Summed up my thoughts much better than I could have done.



For my generation (in my 20's), social media is everything to most people and it fucking frightens me. I was at a funeral about a year ago and people were there taking selfies. I felt like I was losing my mind. Selfies, to put on Facebook/Instagram, to show people that you were at a funeral. And many people wont see a problem with that, and will come back with the argument of 'what is wrong with taking a photo at a funeral, that was the day you were giving X a send off so why not photograph it?'

A Tweet went viral a while ago, a guy who worked in a dessert place said how he brought out pancakes and waffles to a customer and he poured the syrup on the dessert. The customer complained and asked for a fresh plate with the syrup on the side. After he got his fresh plate the customer poured the syrup on himself and recorded himself doing it on his phone... just so he could upload it to social media to show people. That is the world we are in now. If it isn't documented on social media it either didn't happen or isn't important.
Cheers mate.

I know what you mean regarding funerals. I've seen it myself. I said in my other post that people grieve in different ways. I've done a lot of grief counselling training and attended too many funerals for my liking too. I've lost people I love as well, so I know how people grieve their loss in many varied ways.

For me, it's all about context though. When I see girls pulling a pout and taking a selfie whilst dressed like they are going for a night out on the pull in town, then it's not about poor Uncle Johnny whose just died anymore, it's about you.

A few years ago my partner and I went to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. I honestly couldn't believe my eyes when I witnessed young people taking selfies in the gas chambers. Yes, pictures of themselves in chambers thousands of men, women and children were murdered. Sorry, but you do not make things like that about you.

Respectful photos are one thing. Pouting, self-obssessed selfies in places of mass murder and genocide are quite another.

So yes, context is crucial for me.

Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Social Media
« Reply #288 on: October 5, 2020, 07:06:23 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  4, 2020, 05:28:50 PM
Cheers mate.

I know what you mean regarding funerals. I've seen it myself. I said in my other post that people grieve in different ways. I've done a lot of grief counselling training and attended too many funerals for my liking too. I've lost people I love as well, so I know how people grieve their loss in many varied ways.

For me, it's all about context though. When I see girls pulling a pout and taking a selfie whilst dressed like they are going for a night out on the pull in town, then it's not about poor Uncle Johnny whose just died anymore, it's about you.

A few years ago my partner and I went to Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland. I honestly couldn't believe my eyes when I witnessed young people taking selfies in the gas chambers. Yes, pictures of themselves in chambers thousands of men, women and children were murdered. Sorry, but you do not make things like that about you.

Respectful photos are one thing. Pouting, self-obssessed selfies in places of mass murder and genocide are quite another.

So yes, context is crucial for me.

Regarding funerals - women can wear what they bloody well want to that's their choice and who am I to tell them differently BUT...

I've noticed these days (well, before the pandemic) women arriving at funerals made up like they ARE going on a night out with mini skirts, lap-dancer style heels and boobs on show - as well as the usual duck-billed platypus lips and china doll-like make-up

At one funeral this girl arrived late and walked into the funeral like a Kardashian clip-clopping along in massive heels and a tight dress looking amazing to be honest but it just seemed wrong

Now before you say 'wow what funerals are you going to  :wave' can I just say that on a night out wear what you want - but for a funeral it just looks out of place


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,866
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Social Media
« Reply #289 on: October 5, 2020, 07:26:44 AM »
Social media is shite

End of
« Last Edit: October 5, 2020, 09:17:44 AM by Rush 82 »
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • YNWA
Re: Social Media
« Reply #290 on: October 5, 2020, 09:20:18 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October  5, 2020, 07:26:44 AM
Socially media is shite

End of

Spot on Can't stand it.

I used to have the lot Facebook , twitter , snapchat , Instagram .

I am now down to Facebook deleted the majority of people on it You end up with folk on it you don't know or worked with for a week like 8 years ago .
And I have unfollowed the rest I have kept.

No time for it or anyone what so ever .
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • 19:06
Re: Social Media
« Reply #291 on: October 5, 2020, 03:37:12 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October  5, 2020, 07:06:23 AM
Regarding funerals - women can wear what they bloody well want to that's their choice and who am I to tell them differently BUT...

I've noticed these days (well, before the pandemic) women arriving at funerals made up like they ARE going on a night out with mini skirts, lap-dancer style heels and boobs on show - as well as the usual duck-billed platypus lips and china doll-like make-up

At one funeral this girl arrived late and walked into the funeral like a Kardashian clip-clopping along in massive heels and a tight dress looking amazing to be honest but it just seemed wrong

Now before you say 'wow what funerals are you going to  :wave' can I just say that on a night out wear what you want - but for a funeral it just looks out of place
Funerals are all about respect, or at least they should be. Of course, people can dress as they like when attending, but if they turn up to see Auntie Edna off dressed like porn stars then posting pictures of themselves afterwards on social media then they can quite rightly expect criticism.

Although I didn't attend the service itself due to covid concerns, I saw a funeral off a few weeks ago from the house. It was bizarre seeing so many mini skirts, skyscraper heels and low cut tops on show. Pouts and preening galore and it was more like Ladies Day at the races than a dignified funeral. Each to their own, of course, but it sort of shows how far too many cannot put their self-obssessed ''look at me" social media lifestyles on hold just for a few hours in order to see Auntie Edna or Uncle Billy off.

Sadly, the social media lifestyle pervades through everything these days. The self is at the forefront even in contexts where it's really not about the self at all.

It may seem like a vast leap in topic from social media to funerals, but it just shows how the social media lifestyle has seeped into all aspects of modern living. It's crept into absolutely everything.
« Last Edit: October 5, 2020, 03:41:43 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,866
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Social Media
« Reply #292 on: October 5, 2020, 05:44:42 PM »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on October  5, 2020, 09:20:18 AM
Spot on Can't stand it.

I used to have the lot Facebook , twitter , snapchat , Instagram .

I am now down to Facebook deleted the majority of people on it You end up with folk on it you don't know or worked with for a week like 8 years ago .
And I have unfollowed the rest I have kept.

No time for it or anyone what so ever .
Yep. About the same - have about 15 people on my FB ( close friends / immediate family), don't follow any 'news feeds' on the platform and probably click through it every 2nd or third week.

And it's not installed on my mobile devices
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Social Media
« Reply #293 on: October 5, 2020, 06:49:56 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October  5, 2020, 03:37:12 PM
Funerals are all about respect, or at least they should be. Of course, people can dress as they like when attending, but if they turn up to see Auntie Edna off dressed like porn stars then posting pictures of themselves afterwards on social media then they can quite rightly expect criticism.

Although I didn't attend the service itself due to covid concerns, I saw a funeral off a few weeks ago from the house. It was bizarre seeing so many mini skirts, skyscraper heels and low cut tops on show. Pouts and preening galore and it was more like Ladies Day at the races than a dignified funeral. Each to their own, of course, but it sort of shows how far too many cannot put their self-obssessed ''look at me" social media lifestyles on hold just for a few hours in order to see Auntie Edna or Uncle Billy off.

Sadly, the social media lifestyle pervades through everything these days. The self is at the forefront even in contexts where it's really not about the self at all.

It may seem like a vast leap in topic from social media to funerals, but it just shows how the social media lifestyle has seeped into all aspects of modern living. It's crept into absolutely everything.

Amen brother

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
Re: Social Media
« Reply #294 on: October 6, 2020, 10:09:56 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October  5, 2020, 07:26:44 AM
Social media is shite

End of
I got into it back in 2008 when I made a Facebook account to connect with friends and family. It's now become completely toxic, especially Twitter where people can spout vile racial hatred without ever being called into account. Not even going to go into Instagram which has tricked people into thinking "influencers" live a dream lifestyle.

The thing I hate the most is at restaurants even before the waiter puts the plate on the table, the phones are out and they'll spend a good two or three minutes taking pictures, adding filters, writing captions and so on. Social media is a drug. Take it away and most people will be lost and possibly fall into depression.
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
  • YNWA
Re: Social Media
« Reply #295 on: October 7, 2020, 10:33:29 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on October  5, 2020, 05:44:42 PM
Yep. About the same - have about 15 people on my FB ( close friends / immediate family), don't follow any 'news feeds' on the platform and probably click through it every 2nd or third week.

And it's not installed on my mobile devices

I tried going without the App on phone but I have a couple pages I am in that I need updates from so moved the App to the back of the phone and check it once a day if there is updates . other than that not interested in anything these people I have on it has to say bar close family .

Came of a lot of 'Liverpool' pages full of fans who haven't a clue what their talking about . 
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: Social Media
« Reply #296 on: October 7, 2020, 12:36:46 PM »
I deleted my Facebook account recently. I stopped using it about a year ago and was just checking it once a month or so for messages. I think it is terrible for mental health, an endless competition to show off how great your life is to others, and leads to people feeling dissatisfied with their own lives as everyone elses seems so perfect. The reality of course is that peoples facebook profiles are a carefully curated persona that don't actually reflect that persons life at all and miss out all the negative stuff.

Then there is all the privacy/data collection issues on top of that.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Social Media
« Reply #297 on: October 7, 2020, 12:41:53 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October  7, 2020, 12:36:46 PM
I deleted my Facebook account recently. I stopped using it about a year ago and was just checking it once a month or so for messages. I think it is terrible for mental health, an endless competition to show off how great your life is to others, and leads to people feeling dissatisfied with their own lives as everyone elses seems so perfect. The reality of course is that peoples facebook profiles are a carefully curated persona that don't actually reflect that persons life at all and miss out all the negative stuff.

Then there is all the privacy/data collection issues on top of that.
I know its all packaged in a very compelling way, but I struggle with the idea that people can't see through the profiles that are portraying a fantastic lifestyle. Like anything else a few at the very top are making a fortune from social media, or have a great life anyway, but for 99% of the rest, the truth is a bit more mundane.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: Social Media
« Reply #298 on: October 7, 2020, 12:50:25 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October  7, 2020, 12:41:53 PM
I know its all packaged in a very compelling way, but I struggle with the idea that people can't see through the profiles that are portraying a fantastic lifestyle. Like anything else a few at the very top are making a fortune from social media, or have a great life anyway, but for 99% of the rest, the truth is a bit more mundane.

Really? You don't think that the majority of people on Facebook aren't picking all the good things that are happening in their life and posting pictures of them for example? That's not me having a go at them, its a natural thing for people to do, but it leads to everyone only getting filtered view of their lives. It's also natural when you are scrolling through your feed and just seeing people having a great time on holiday, with their kids, at parties etc, to start thinking, maybe even subconsciously, how you wish your life was as good as theirs etc.

Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,373
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Social Media
« Reply #299 on: October 7, 2020, 01:04:08 PM »
I still have the app but never updated at the best of times and have made a decision to never comment or like anything. Because Im a grumpy twat mainly. :D

I still look now and again because Im a nosey bastard too and easily bored but agree with what someone said. My friends on there are largely people I worked with in about 2007 when I set it up and a few other odds and sods along the way. Not for me Clive.
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Social Media
« Reply #300 on: October 7, 2020, 01:15:39 PM »

100% agree with much of whats been said here lately. Id go as far to say that for some people Facebook/Social Media is a like an addictive drug they cant stop using.
One of my oldest and closest friends is going through a rough time of it lately, touch of depression and stuck working from home. Hes announced he was taking a sabbatical from Facebook because he was on it 24/7, he was the type of guy who would go for a meal with his wife and the pair of them would spend the night on Facebook.
Sure enough after a few days he was back on it and admitted he found himself drawn to it.

Son of Spion nailed it perfectly, people crave likes because it makes them feel good about themselves, makes them feel important, popular and valued. I think thats a frightening and dangerous mindset, especially for people who are vulnerable and/or youngsters.
There was a lad in our work who went through a spell of posting cheesy jokes on his Facebook and liking them. This was advertised to everyone by one of the women in work and it felt horrible to here, it was almost like bullying.

From a personal point of view, I enjoy Facebook because I have friends around the world from my travelling exploits and its nice to keep in touch. Plus. I have a random hobby and set up my own page for it and ended up with some 5000 plus followers so its a good option to find like-minded people.

What I will say though, I am staggered at all these people who take pictures of their meals and post them for all to see. In those days before Facebook did you take a snap of your Sunday roast, take the roll of film to Max Spielman to get it developed then take it round your mates to show them? No, so why now?
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Social Media
« Reply #301 on: October 7, 2020, 01:30:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  3, 2020, 02:11:31 PM
I mean I used both maybe and I dont know at either end of that, so you know...


So by this reasoning if a woman posts a picture I can call her fat? Because, well, she posted the pic online, right? Thats fair game?

Nah.

People, I dont care if they are famous and have 10 million followers or have 1 single follower, should be able to post what they like on THEIR social media at a time of grief without being judged.

Humans or not, we are not in a position to tell someone how to behave during a period of grief (beyond if they do something illegal).

Also, she shared it with her fans, not for the entire world. Those seeing it have chosen to follow her.

Im with you on this. And Id hazard a guess this picture was not the first thing that went through their minds either.

I'd argue that when you have millions of followers and are an international celebrity that posting it on your social media is akin to sharing with the entire world. I saw it and I've never heard of her until now.

Up to her what she does in such a grief stricken time as you say, but it certainly was posted knowing it would end up all over every form of social media etc, which it did.

When I saw it I thought it was absolutely bizarre, especially the one with her with the oxygen mask on, I truly can't get my head around any of it but then there's no need for me to get my head around it as it is up to her what she does.

I do think that when you intentionally put things up into the public domain that the people viewing it reserve the right to at least question why you're doing it. Your example of calling a girl fat would qualify as abuse, which is never acceptable whether done online or via any other medium, but asking her why she's chosen to do it I think is acceptable, by the sounds of it her reasoning for doing it is to fight against the stigma surrounding miscarriage so presumably she'd be happy enough to answer that question.
Logged

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,766
Re: Social Media
« Reply #302 on: October 7, 2020, 02:59:00 PM »
Sacked off Facebook around the time of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Didn't like the idea of political data analytics firms using things about me to target people in my post code etc.

I don't miss it in the slightest. I actually found that when I was on there I was 'unfollowing' people who I hadn't spoken to for years as I had little interest in the banal updates about their lives. I also react pretty negatively to what I believe to be showy and boastful posts - I just can't be fucked with it and I actually started to dislike myself for posting stuff on there in case it was perceived in that way.

I have an Instagram account which I never use (I think I'll shut that down too actually) and am far too old for Snapchat.

The only one I use is Twitter and I use it a fair bit to be honest. I follow very few people I know in real-life but mainly use it for updates to do with Liverpool and current affairs. I follow plenty of fellow Reds I've come across on here and elsewhere. Don't post anything for likes/retweets (don't think I've ever liked a tweet to be honest).

If anyone is thinking about ditching Facebook, I can whole-heartedly recommend it. I don't think I've missed out on anything and it definitely improves your mental well-being.

My next target is to try and reduce my time on Reddit. I tend to use it a lot as it is a fantastic way of absorbing information on a wide array of topics in a very quick time (I'll often scroll through whilst watching TV).

My issue is that I find my concentration suffers as my mind is more geared towards short articles, comments etc. and when I try to sit down to read a book it's not quite as easy as it once was. My aim is to perhaps stop stop going on it at night and instead stick to TV and books.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2020, 03:01:18 PM by .adam »
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Social Media
« Reply #303 on: October 7, 2020, 03:08:45 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October  7, 2020, 12:50:25 PM
Really? You don't think that the majority of people on Facebook aren't picking all the good things that are happening in their life and posting pictures of them for example? That's not me having a go at them, its a natural thing for people to do, but it leads to everyone only getting filtered view of their lives. It's also natural when you are scrolling through your feed and just seeing people having a great time on holiday, with their kids, at parties etc, to start thinking, maybe even subconsciously, how you wish your life was as good as theirs etc.
That's my point.
I can't believe that people who are looking at other profiles don't work out that what they are seeing is a carefully edited version of reality. Even more so if that's what they present to others.

As humans we have a tendency to compare our worst version of ourselves with what we perceive as the best version of others.

Given that social media co's are giant data and advertising platforms it's perfect. Make people believe that they are missing out and that car/holiday/handbag etc. will make them feel better, and more importantly have something to post.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,552
Re: Social Media
« Reply #304 on: October 7, 2020, 03:56:34 PM »
I'm only on LinkedIn these days and that's full of boasters and show offs aswell.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,512
Re: Social Media
« Reply #305 on: October 7, 2020, 04:03:50 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October  7, 2020, 03:08:45 PM
That's my point.
I can't believe that people who are looking at other profiles don't work out that what they are seeing is a carefully edited version of reality. Even more so if that's what they present to others.

As humans we have a tendency to compare our worst version of ourselves with what we perceive as the best version of others.

Given that social media co's are giant data and advertising platforms it's perfect. Make people believe that they are missing out and that car/holiday/handbag etc. will make them feel better, and more importantly have something to post.

Ah sorry I misread your post!
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Social Media
« Reply #306 on: October 7, 2020, 04:48:07 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October  7, 2020, 04:03:50 PM
Ah sorry I misread your post!
No problem mate, I think we are in agreement with the main issues.

No matter how immune people think they are though, they get dragged into comparing their mundanity with the carefully packaged snapshot of other people's lives. In reality the desire to compare ourselves has always been there for many of us, but as with many things, social media just amplifies things. It's a real issue.

The frustration is that social media can help facilitate so much good, but it's been hijacked by arseholes.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,846
  • 19:06
Re: Social Media
« Reply #307 on: October 7, 2020, 06:25:39 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October  7, 2020, 03:08:45 PM
That's my point.
I can't believe that people who are looking at other profiles don't work out that what they are seeing is a carefully edited version of reality. Even more so if that's what they present to others.

As humans we have a tendency to compare our worst version of ourselves with what we perceive as the best version of others.

Given that social media co's are giant data and advertising platforms it's perfect. Make people believe that they are missing out and that car/holiday/handbag etc. will make them feel better, and more importantly have something to post.
The sad thing is, many people genuinely cannot work out that what they are seeing is a carefully crafted sham. For many, it's a real blindspot.

You nailed one of the probable reasons for this in your second sentence. Most people are generally insecure and they know their faults, flaws and shortcomings. Other people's glowing profiles gnaw away at those insecurities. So many people suffer from imposter syndrome and feel a fraud, so they may know their own profile is padded out and carefully constructed, but they are often blind to the fact that other people's profiles are the same because it's only themselves they see as imposters. People genuinely do tend to compare the flawed and insecure self they know, to the airbrushed profiles others post.

I've been lucky in that I've counselled a lot of people and I've got to see first hand that plenty of those who present the perfect life to others are actually falling apart inside. Plenty have deep insecurity issues. Some have alcohol, drugs and other self-harming conditions. Some have body dysmorphia. Many need external approval just see them feeling ok in themselves, and they can fall apart if they get negative feedback. It can be an endless cycle of chasing approval just to be able to function ok, just as a heroin addict needs their fix so they can feel 'normal' for a short time. Honestly, the world is choc-full of incredibly needy and dependent people out there. Needy for, and dependent on, external approval. Their confidence does not come from within, so it's not genuine confidence. You also often find that those who are pushing their 'perfect lives' the hardest, are the ones dying inside the most. All this insecurity means many have a real blindspot when it comes to working out what's real and what isn't.

Although the only social media I'm on is RAWK, I do get to read other peoples' Facebook and Twitter at times. I share a PC with someone who has Facebook, so I can access profiles if I choose to do do. I've looked at the pages of a number of people I know really well, and I often don't recognise them when going by their social media profiles. The reality of their lives that I see first hand is very rarely reflected in their social media. I was on a page of someone last night, and they make out they are a go-getting entrepreneur with a fabulous life, yet I know for a fact that big parts of their life has been and still is hellish. Of course, human nature dictates that we want to show the world our best side, but the nature of insecurity in people means that they often buy wholesale, what others present. Against that, we pitch ourselves as we experience ourselves. Flawed, insecure, anxious etc...

The anxiety people tend to face in life comes from the gap inbetween where they believe themselves to be, and where they would ideally like to be. That gap is where anxiety and discontent breeds. Social media often serves to highlight that gap because, as you said, people compare their worst self to the presented best self of other people. Now that's a big, big gap to fill.


This line by you in a further post feeds right into this...

Quote
Given that social media co's are giant data and advertising platforms it's perfect. Make people believe that they are missing out and that car/holiday/handbag etc. will make them feel better, and more importantly have something to post.

I've said it before in this and other threads, but advertisers want and need the buying public to feel needy and insecure. It's all about creating a problem in order to offer the 'solution' at a price. Commercialism, capitalism and consumerism have to strip you of your confidence so they can sell it back to you. Confident, secure people do not need to chase the next fad in order to feel included, up to date and good about themselves. Fact is, the population are a huge, exploitable resource, and the more insecure it is, the more it chases expensive 'solutions' just to feel ok about itself. The insecurity and damage to mental health that social media contributes to is massive, but it's music to the bank balances of those selling what they tell you you need in order to feel good about yourself.

A lot of what people really need in life is actually free, but that doesn't sell product, so is ignored. Instead, society uses the stick and carrot approach where they tell you in order to feel ok you need to have the carrot, but the carrot is ever changing and always just out of reach. It's also an expensive game to play too. It leads to many people endlessly chasing things they don't actually need, whilst they are oblivious to what they do actually need. Social media is absolutely fantastic for getting people on that soulless hamster wheel and keeping them on it.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2020, 06:28:56 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Social Media
« Reply #308 on: October 7, 2020, 07:36:22 PM »
Go and watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix.

If that doesn't cure you of wanting to use the shite, then you frankly deserve all the manipulation you get.

People really can be fucking stupid.

Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Social Media
« Reply #309 on: October 7, 2020, 08:23:57 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  7, 2020, 07:36:22 PM
Go and watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix.

If that doesn't cure you of wanting to use the shite, then you frankly deserve all the manipulation you get.

People really can be fucking stupid.

Theres some good stuff on that but a lot of shite.

At one point they (rightly) attack conspiracy theorists whilst simultaneously telling you that everything you see on social media is part of some massive attempt to make you think a certain way.

Theres also a real lack of faith in simple intelligence. I use social media and I dont follow idiots on YouTube, Im capable of forming balanced views and not believing any old shite because the algorithm tips the balance of information in a certain direction:

Like I say, some good stuff, the lad who used to work for Facebook (I think?) was sound and made some good points but I felt that in order to make it dramatic they made a huge amount of assumptions about a) social media content and b) the average humans ability to handle that information and deduce what is, and isnt, information worthy of consumption - that sketch with the lad who showed signs of forming extremist views I thought was especially Hollywood - yea that can happen, but you can also become an alcoholic if you drink or a gambling addict if you place a bet. As ever, the key is in the context and the consumption.

What I took most from that, and what I felt most applied to me, is just general addiction to smartphone/device usuage. Granted I try to use mine to talk about things I care about, read about things I care about (like football etc) but Im on it way too much and it has become the default option when the mind is short of ideas.
« Last Edit: October 7, 2020, 08:29:16 PM by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
Re: Social Media
« Reply #310 on: October 7, 2020, 11:57:48 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on October  7, 2020, 08:23:57 PM
Theres some good stuff on that but a lot of shite.

At one point they (rightly) attack conspiracy theorists whilst simultaneously telling you that everything you see on social media is part of some massive attempt to make you think a certain way.

Theres also a real lack of faith in simple intelligence. I use social media and I dont follow idiots on YouTube, Im capable of forming balanced views and not believing any old shite because the algorithm tips the balance of information in a certain direction:

Like I say, some good stuff, the lad who used to work for Facebook (I think?) was sound and made some good points but I felt that in order to make it dramatic they made a huge amount of assumptions about a) social media content and b) the average humans ability to handle that information and deduce what is, and isnt, information worthy of consumption - that sketch with the lad who showed signs of forming extremist views I thought was especially Hollywood - yea that can happen, but you can also become an alcoholic if you drink or a gambling addict if you place a bet. As ever, the key is in the context and the consumption.

What I took most from that, and what I felt most applied to me, is just general addiction to smartphone/device usuage. Granted I try to use mine to talk about things I care about, read about things I care about (like football etc) but Im on it way too much and it has become the default option when the mind is short of ideas.

I agree that the dramatised bits were the weakest part of the programme. Unnecessary and a bit jarring.

But the fact that all of the very senior developers featured were in complete agreement about the undesirable and pernicious direction that the algorithms are taking was, in my view, telling.

They could all have carried on taking the huge salaries they were no doubt earning for farming data and manipulating opinion. Instead they chose to speak out against it, and stop their own children being exposed to the very software they wrote.

As one of them said, its one person one one side of a screen v a supercomputer and hordes of talented programmers on the other. Thats not a fair fight, especially when so many users are teenagers.

That part about the correlation between teenage girls self harming and committing suicide since social media became a thing was completely horrifying.

Genuinely cannot understand why anyone is on it. Aside from the vile bullying shite on all of those platforms, which they ALL fail to address, none of the c*nts pay any tax, show any responsibility for their actions, or any inclination to change.

But thats ok, cos like I get to arrange nights out with the boys dead quick.



Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,771
Re: Social Media
« Reply #311 on: October 8, 2020, 08:21:57 AM »
How you dress at a funeral should be based on respect for the deceased and how they would want you to dress, its about them not you.

I've decided I'm not having a funeral, miserable fucking things they are, so its pick me up from where I died, ship me in private to the crem, burn me then lash me in the Mersey. If I did have a funeral, then it would have been dress how you want, no black unless rock t-shirts, no sombre music, loads of noisy songs, finishing with Paradise City by Guns N Roses (the take me home lines in it referring to take my ashes back to Liverpool).

When the Father in Laws coffin was taken into the crem, it was to the Laurel and Hardy theme tune, we were all pissing ourselves laughing, that was great.

Guarantee that over the next couple of decades, posting on FB/Insta/Snapchat whatever from funerals will not only be acceptable but will be mandatory.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: Social Media
« Reply #312 on: October 8, 2020, 11:31:14 AM »
Social media is a toxic cesspit of lies, attention seeking, bragging and self-pleasure that has steadily but scarily changed almost everything in life. There are very few pleasures left in the world that haven't been oversaturated, overrated or overly merchandised due to the fact that every person in the world is just a click away. Content culture has lead to the quest to be the most exaggerated, most sensational and most dramatic and to see who can overreact the most to ordinary every day things.
 
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,552
Re: Social Media
« Reply #313 on: October 8, 2020, 01:56:21 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  7, 2020, 07:36:22 PM
Go and watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix.

If that doesn't cure you of wanting to use the shite, then you frankly deserve all the manipulation you get.

People really can be fucking stupid.

Watched this last night and it is terrifying what we have become.

Trying my best not to use my phone as much anymore.
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Mazdamaniac? Mazdad? Mazduh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,973
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: Social Media
« Reply #314 on: October 8, 2020, 04:32:58 PM »
Quote from: Only Me on October  7, 2020, 07:36:22 PM
Go and watch "The Social Dilemma" on Netflix.

If that doesn't cure you of wanting to use the shite, then you frankly deserve all the manipulation you get.

People really can be fucking stupid.

Sums it all up really.

Deleted Facebook in 2015. Never missed that load of shite.

Unfollowed everyone on Twitter in 2016. I am unable to delete my followers. But I dont care. I hardly post and I only ever use it to get lineups and ITKs.

I joined Insta in 2019 but I only use it to post photos. I dont visit it everyday as well.

Whatsapp is something that I need to use to talk to my family everyday.

As of now, I am only active on Whatsapp and Linkedin and semi retired on Instagram. Fucked off the remaining.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,183
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: Social Media
« Reply #315 on: Yesterday at 08:52:05 PM »
Without wanting to sound insensitive to John Legend's and Chrissy Tiegen's situation, I have to say I felt the picture of them holding their deceased infant was wholly inappropriate on a number of levels. And I stress the word "felt" as opposed to "thought".

As others have mentioned, there are probably a lot of counter-arguments to justify the taking and sharing of that picture, many of which I can understand and empathise with. Moreover, far be it from me to tell any parent how they should or shouldn't mourn the loss of their child.

But something "felt" wrong when I saw that picture. Way beneath my cognitive thought processes and lines of rational thinking, a seriously negative emotive response ripped through me when I saw it. I don't know if it was my inner moral compass or my own preconceived ideals, but the feeling was definitely negative, in an empty/disappointed/dismayed kind of way.

I can only speak for myself here, but it seems Social Media has swept people up in such a wave of self-absorption that there's no longer any sense of decorum, privacy, or appropriacy. Anything goes now, including it seems, broadcasting pictures of deceased infants.

I wouldn't wish the hurt that Legend and Tiegen must be going through right now on my worst enemy. The compassionate human in me genuinely feels sorry for them. But you'd have to go a long way to convince me that there wasn't an element of self-absorption at play here, regardless of the pain they were feeling in that moment. And I make that distinction with the greatest will in the world.

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,224
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Social Media
« Reply #316 on: Today at 12:22:26 AM »
I didnt know they posted a pic of the dead infant. Thats sick.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 