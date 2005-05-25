« previous next »
Author Topic: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)  (Read 19565 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,496
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #400 on: November 17, 2022, 09:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 17, 2022, 01:22:18 pm
3 Cup finals this weekend.


The Wheelchair final tomorrow night (England v France) should be good entertainment then early afternoon saturday the Women's final (Aus v NZ, 1.15pm) followed by the Men's Final, Australia v Samoa 4pm from Manchester.


I'm rooting for Samoa now (I'd be rooting for anyone who was playing Australia to be honest) but let's see what they can pull out, they have 8 NRL grand finalists (7 plus one who should have played) so they cannot be pushovers, even for Australia.

Friends of ours are going to both the Wheelchair final and the mens Final, should be in for a great couple of games.

The wheelchair games are brutal, I'd never seen it before now, they are lunatics ;D .
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 35,496
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #401 on: November 18, 2022, 09:35:32 pm »
England win the World Cup :wellin
Fuck the Tories

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,432
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #402 on: November 18, 2022, 10:04:48 pm »
What a game that was, and a brilliant win by England.

Dodgy refereeing though, but England deserved winners. Loved that.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,405
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #403 on: November 18, 2022, 11:38:40 pm »
Such a great effort, and you could see what it meant to the players, especially having been beaten by France in the last two WC finals. Done in front of a world record crowd.

It's a great sport to watch, and it's caught a lot of public imagination.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,763
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #404 on: November 18, 2022, 11:41:07 pm »
WOW, WOW, WOW.


What a game that final of the Wheelchair Rugby League was, a real treat, entertainment of the highest order. When some of the players were crying at the end it made me realise what a journey that was for them to reach this peak, often from lows that many of us cannot fully appreciate. Most sports people, albeit having worked to get where they are, do not go from the bottom of the valley to the top of the hill like these players. For example;


Seb Bechara-A motorbike accident in July 2012 resulted in Bechara becoming a right leg below the knee amputee. In hospital he decided to dedicate his time to become a star within the wheelchair game.
 
Jack Brown is not disabled, his brother Harry Brown, now 28, had his legs amputated above the knee after contracting meningitis as a baby and first started playing wheelchair basketball before Jack, four years his senior, was encouraged to have a go. This gave the brothers a chance to represent England together internationally and be part of something special.

Tom Halliwell-A broken leg was what first pushed Englands captain towards wheelchair rugby. Halliwell started playing rugby aged four and continued to do so until he sustained a freak incident while in the junior ranks at Leeds Rhinos which ended his prospects in that line of the sport

Wayne Boardman-enjoyed a stellar semi-pro career in the running game prior to a motorbike accident which led him to the wheelchair version

Nathan Collins, Born with dwarfism,

Lewis King, A blood clot in Kings spinal cord left him unable to walk unaided in 2009.

Adam Rigby, A special operations project support officer for North West Ambulance NHS Trust, Rigby has familial spastic diplegia, a hereditary condition affecting joint mobility.

James Simpson, Lost his legs while serving with the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment in Afghanistan in 2009

So, you can see, some of these sportsmen have been on a journey, well done.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,763
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #405 on: November 18, 2022, 11:56:12 pm »
Also
Rob Burrow MBE @Rob7Burrow
2h

I'm so happy for England wheelchair world cup winners. Tom I am honoured to be a role model for you growing up. I'm not a world cup winner like you mate. Congratulations x


What a man
Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,847
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 01:31:15 pm »
Any rawkites in Manchester for the game?

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 26,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 02:12:07 pm »
Well this women's final is a non event. 20-0 at half time.

Hopefully Samoa at least make it more competitive later.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,346
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 03:14:24 pm »
Aussie Women World Champs again.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,346
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm »
Men's Final teams confirmed.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,346
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 05:17:14 pm »
Australia 14-0 up with second half just starting.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,346
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 06:12:26 pm »
Aussies win again.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:01:27 am »
The Aussies are just too well organised, could have been different if that 40/20 decision had gone the right way, Samoa had to to score first, even then it would have been uphill.


Fantastic tournament all round, great spirit, well done
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:19:35 am »
Watched the first half of this and found it very boring. The two games in union I watched today were also shite but some how felt like bigger events. Feels like this is a dying sport outside of a few strongholds like northern England and of course Australia. Maybe not since its always been them? I dunno, its very underwhelming and I hear very little about the game anymore compared to when I was a kid in the 90s when it seemed more popular.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,763
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #414 on: Today at 01:32:13 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:19:35 am
Watched the first half of this and found it very boring. The two games in union I watched today were also shite but some how felt like bigger events. Feels like this is a dying sport outside of a few strongholds like northern England and of course Australia. Maybe not since its always been them? I dunno, its very underwhelming and I hear very little about the game anymore compared to when I was a kid in the 90s when it seemed more popular.


Watched the first half of this and found it very boring. Australia were too good today, the last 4 games and the wheelchair final were nowhere near boring, any game of rugby where one team is dominant can be hard to fully engage (a bit like that City v Watford cup final)

The two games in union I watched today were also shite but some how felt like bigger events. There were 67,000 watching the final today but Union internationals always feel bigger for some reason, I half understand it but then the Super Bowl feels a bigger occasion as well, does not always mean better

Feels like this is a dying sport outside of a few strongholds like northern England and of course Australia. The Rugby Union tried to strangle League for many decades (you were banned for life if caught playing RL), it survived but, as you say, mainly in the north. Its a working class game and has not got access to the influence Union has, mainly though it's middle class and public school base. In Australia it is the biggest game. Its Rugby Union clubs that have been folding this year, not league, Rugby Union struggles to escape the south and south west to a degree. Rugby Union easier to find clubs and possibly better to play, not, in my opinion, better to watch.

I hear very little about the game anymore compared to when I was a kid in the 90s when it seemed more popular. It gets token coverage but that is the media. Fair play to the BBC recently. If you pick up a paper like the Sunday Times tomorrow you'll probably get 3 pages on the England friendly and a couple more on other rugby union. You may get a small article on the RL World Cup final and, very possibly a mention of the Women's WC and Wheelchair. That's the media, not the game. There were 67,000 at Old Trafford to watch Australia v Samoa, 81,000 at Twickenham to watch England v NZ (best team in the world).

Old Trafford is in the North



Try this for what RL can be like (watch to the end, only 5 minutes)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GNRmPc6Pdk

look at the score with 7 minutes to go


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1GNRmPc6Pdk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1GNRmPc6Pdk</a>
Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,847
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #415 on: Today at 08:08:04 am »
The final felt a bit of an anti climax compared to the semis but that was always going to be the case yesterday, given the gulf in class and also just how amazing the semi finals were. Particularly the kiwis vs aus semi; anybody not sure on rugby league or anybody who just loves sport should watch a full re-run of that match. It was absolutely breathtaking and I will go back and watch that again at some point.

As Black Bull says, Union has simply crushed League in the past and so it has never had the chance to gain any momentum or casual fans. International Rugby Union is so widely covered in the media, it just dwarfs League. I think League would love to have an international calendar as good as Union, but I think Union would kill for a club level league to the standard of Rugby League in the Super league or NRL.

Im Welsh but I really wanted England to get to the final to get a bit of momentum going. Unfortunately though, aside from one break next season for an international game, they have no planned fixtures for a couple of years. They need to bring in a proper international calendar and get England playing the likes of NZ and Aus every year to gain a following. People wont start watching a club in league as thats more of a proper supporter thing, but people will always follow their country regardless of the sport if theyre able to watch them regularly and are doing well.

All in all, a fantastic tournament. The groups were always going to be one sided but soon as the knockouts started, the games were of a very high quality. Australia always have been, and always will be for the foreseeable future, just a bit too good for anybody. And that is down to the fact that in Australia, league is the national sport. They could probably put out three teams in a World Cup such is the depth they have and theyd all have a chance of winning!


Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 47,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #416 on: Today at 08:29:34 am »
Hopefully Kevin Sinfield is made a Sir. That is nowhere near adequate but its a start.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 100,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:14:30 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:29:34 am
Hopefully Kevin Sinfield is made a Sir. That is nowhere near adequate but its a start.

Unbelievable what hes done.

As said above, its ridiculous that theres no international fixtures lined up. England havent played Australia since  2017 and wont play them for at least another couple of years. Used to live those three Test series in the 80s and 90s where wed normally win the first, lose valiantly in the second and get battered in the third!
Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #418 on: Today at 11:21:14 am »
Andy Burnham got on the same (very overcrowded) train as me yesterday, stood next to him and a few others and he mentioned nobody from Rugby League had ever been knighted.

Kevin Sinfield certainly deserves to be. What an atmosphere when he entered the pitch last night. Incredible man.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 54,346
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
As the fake Spaniard said International League calendar is a mess. We were scheduled to face the Aussies in a return of the Ashes in a 3 test series that got canned because of Covid and we're only scheduled to face France next year.

Aussies will play the Kiwis in the ANZAC test but other than that it's makeup as you go along.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 100,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 11:21:14 am
Andy Burnham got on the same (very overcrowded) train as me yesterday, stood next to him and a few others and he mentioned nobody from Rugby League had ever been knighted.

Kevin Sinfield certainly deserves to be. What an atmosphere when he entered the pitch last night. Incredible man.

But they have had a Saint.


Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,763
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #421 on: Today at 05:07:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:02:38 pm
But they have had a Saint.




There are plenty of Saints


Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,009
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #422 on: Today at 10:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:32:13 am

Watched the first half of this and found it very boring. Australia were too good today, the last 4 games and the wheelchair final were nowhere near boring, any game of rugby where one team is dominant can be hard to fully engage (a bit like that City v Watford cup final)

The two games in union I watched today were also shite but some how felt like bigger events. There were 67,000 watching the final today but Union internationals always feel bigger for some reason, I half understand it but then the Super Bowl feels a bigger occasion as well, does not always mean better

Feels like this is a dying sport outside of a few strongholds like northern England and of course Australia. The Rugby Union tried to strangle League for many decades (you were banned for life if caught playing RL), it survived but, as you say, mainly in the north. Its a working class game and has not got access to the influence Union has, mainly though it's middle class and public school base. In Australia it is the biggest game. Its Rugby Union clubs that have been folding this year, not league, Rugby Union struggles to escape the south and south west to a degree. Rugby Union easier to find clubs and possibly better to play, not, in my opinion, better to watch.

I hear very little about the game anymore compared to when I was a kid in the 90s when it seemed more popular. It gets token coverage but that is the media. Fair play to the BBC recently. If you pick up a paper like the Sunday Times tomorrow you'll probably get 3 pages on the England friendly and a couple more on other rugby union. You may get a small article on the RL World Cup final and, very possibly a mention of the Women's WC and Wheelchair. That's the media, not the game. There were 67,000 at Old Trafford to watch Australia v Samoa, 81,000 at Twickenham to watch England v NZ (best team in the world).

Old Trafford is in the North



Try this for what RL can be like (watch to the end, only 5 minutes)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GNRmPc6Pdk

look at the score with 7 minutes to go


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1GNRmPc6Pdk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1GNRmPc6Pdk</a>
That looked like a class game.

Im not saying the sport is bad as such, I watch multiple sports and there can be great moments in any. Its just that League is similar to union but very few people play it and it is less complex than union. Im not a fan of union 7s either which is even more similar.

Im from Ireland and league doesnt really register since nobody plays it. Im not sure how big it is in the other 6 nation countries but as far as I know its fairly non existent. Funny you mention union strangling league since thats what happens here with GAA (our national game) strangling other sports, in particular football.

Also NZ arent the best in union right now. Its Ireland. :)
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 100,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #423 on: Today at 10:21:09 pm »
^^

Thanks to a League legend. :D
Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,009
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #424 on: Today at 10:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:21:09 pm
^^

Thanks to a League legend. :D
Haha.

Took him a while but he saw the light.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,763
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #425 on: Today at 11:47:42 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 10:15:39 pm
That looked like a class game.

Im not saying the sport is bad as such, I watch multiple sports and there can be great moments in any. Its just that League is similar to union but very few people play it and it is less complex than union. Im not a fan of union 7s either which is even more similar.

Im from Ireland and league doesnt really register since nobody plays it. Im not sure how big it is in the other 6 nation countries but as far as I know its fairly non existent. Funny you mention union strangling league since thats what happens here with GAA (our national game) strangling other sports, in particular football.

Also NZ arent the best in union right now. Its Ireland. :)


It seems to shift on a regular basis but I was going on my little knowledge of RU that the all blacks were still top dog, maybe that's why England managed a draw.


League has always been put down, Nazi France supressed the game, the Greek game has had its struggles but I know more about how the RFU tried for decades to erase the game.


Rugby league began in 1895, as the 'Northern Union', when clubs in the North of England broke away from the RFU. The clubs wanted to compensate their working-class players for time away from work for rugby tours and injuries.
The RFU refused, saying 'if men couldn't afford to play, then they shouldn't play at all'.
This went on until fairly recently, it's why I have a chip on my shoulder because you still see the off RU person (notably Stephen Jones) who look down on League. The way that Sam Burgess was treated was awful, he was even blamed for England losing a game he never played in.


Sport is a funny thing, any game (snooker, darts etc) can be exciting when it's tight, I think the thing with league is that you cannot smother the game like football or even union, defending is hard work and is exciting in itself. You can never watch highlights in the same way as football, it's either a close live game or nothing for me being honest.[size=78%] [/size]
