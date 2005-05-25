WOW, WOW, WOW.
What a game that final of the Wheelchair Rugby League was, a real treat, entertainment of the highest order. When some of the players were crying at the end it made me realise what a journey that was for them to reach this peak, often from lows that many of us cannot fully appreciate. Most sports people, albeit having worked to get where they are, do not go from the bottom of the valley to the top of the hill like these players. For example;
Seb Bechara-A motorbike accident in July 2012 resulted in Bechara becoming a right leg below the knee amputee. In hospital he decided to dedicate his time to become a star within the wheelchair game.
Jack Brown is not disabled, his brother Harry Brown, now 28, had his legs amputated above the knee after contracting meningitis as a baby and first started playing wheelchair basketball before Jack, four years his senior, was encouraged to have a go. This gave the brothers a chance to represent England together internationally and be part of something special.
Tom Halliwell-A broken leg was what first pushed Englands captain towards wheelchair rugby. Halliwell started playing rugby aged four and continued to do so until he sustained a freak incident while in the junior ranks at Leeds Rhinos which ended his prospects in that line of the sport
Wayne Boardman-enjoyed a stellar semi-pro career in the running game prior to a motorbike accident which led him to the wheelchair version
Nathan Collins, Born with dwarfism,
Lewis King, A blood clot in Kings spinal cord left him unable to walk unaided in 2009.
Adam Rigby, A special operations project support officer for North West Ambulance NHS Trust, Rigby has familial spastic diplegia, a hereditary condition affecting joint mobility.
James Simpson, Lost his legs while serving with the 1st Battalion Yorkshire Regiment in Afghanistan in 2009
So, you can see, some of these sportsmen have been on a journey, well done.