The final felt a bit of an anti climax compared to the semis but that was always going to be the case yesterday, given the gulf in class and also just how amazing the semi finals were. Particularly the kiwis vs aus semi; anybody not sure on rugby league or anybody who just loves sport should watch a full re-run of that match. It was absolutely breathtaking and I will go back and watch that again at some point.



As Black Bull says, Union has simply crushed League in the past and so it has never had the chance to gain any momentum or casual fans. International Rugby Union is so widely covered in the media, it just dwarfs League. I think League would love to have an international calendar as good as Union, but I think Union would kill for a club level league to the standard of Rugby League in the Super league or NRL.



Im Welsh but I really wanted England to get to the final to get a bit of momentum going. Unfortunately though, aside from one break next season for an international game, they have no planned fixtures for a couple of years. They need to bring in a proper international calendar and get England playing the likes of NZ and Aus every year to gain a following. People wont start watching a club in league as thats more of a proper supporter thing, but people will always follow their country regardless of the sport if theyre able to watch them regularly and are doing well.



All in all, a fantastic tournament. The groups were always going to be one sided but soon as the knockouts started, the games were of a very high quality. Australia always have been, and always will be for the foreseeable future, just a bit too good for anybody. And that is down to the fact that in Australia, league is the national sport. They could probably put out three teams in a World Cup such is the depth they have and theyd all have a chance of winning!





