« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)  (Read 15148 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #280 on: October 22, 2022, 05:31:47 pm »
Nice one Samie, forgot this was on. Something non-football to watch! Although turned over just as France scored. 18-6 England.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,044
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #281 on: October 22, 2022, 05:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 22, 2022, 05:31:47 pm
Nice one Samie, forgot this was on. Something non-football to watch! Although turned over just as France scored. 18-6 England.

And another!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #282 on: October 22, 2022, 05:37:25 pm »
Dickheads!  :butt
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,780
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #283 on: October 22, 2022, 05:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 22, 2022, 05:37:00 pm
And another!

Hes got rugby league pie all over his shirt.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #284 on: October 22, 2022, 07:11:25 pm »
Good second half from us, into the Knockouts we go.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #285 on: October 22, 2022, 07:12:24 pm »
New Zealand v Jamaica is next.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #286 on: October 22, 2022, 11:43:30 pm »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,044
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #287 on: October 23, 2022, 09:40:03 am »
Is it bad that Scotland got trounced worse than Jamaica did?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #288 on: October 23, 2022, 01:51:48 pm »
Yes, as Jamaica are very early in development.  But Australia are better than New Zealand., :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #289 on: October 23, 2022, 05:19:01 pm »


Samoa v Greece on now.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #290 on: October 23, 2022, 08:30:42 pm »
Samoa battered Australia G.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #291 on: October 24, 2022, 12:23:56 am »
Aside from a couple of games, notably Tonga/PNG it's been one sided mostly. I'm Ok with that, teams that don't play together often getting up to speed for the knock outs. Still a couple of group games worth watching, Samoa v France and possibly the 2 Cook Islands games because they are an unknown quantity.


Nevertheless it looks pretty nailed on as to what happens after next week


England v PNG for the right to play Samoa or Tonga


Australia v Lebanon for the right to play NZ or Fiji


Some decent games in there and 2 good semi finals almost guaranteed
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #292 on: October 24, 2022, 08:00:53 pm »
Tonga v Wales tonight has started.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #293 on: October 24, 2022, 11:00:25 pm »
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #294 on: Yesterday at 01:28:25 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 24, 2022, 11:00:25 pm



Gave them a good scare until 35 minutes.


That video ref as well, denying one of the best tries ever when it mattered not, just for a few millimetres (c65th minute)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #295 on: Yesterday at 05:48:15 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:28:25 am

Gave them a good scare until 35 minutes.


That video ref as well, denying one of the best tries ever when it mattered not, just for a few millimetres (c65th minute)

Went to this, entertaining game that Wales did very well in. Just came up short with the kicking game and obvious fitness gulf between FT and PT players, plus a few handling errors at important times. Was hoping Wales would get to HT in front but just dropped off the defensive line and paid the price.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #296 on: Yesterday at 07:07:48 pm »
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands on BBC3 tonight lads.

I expect PNG to win but Cookies surprised me albeit against Wales last week.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,873
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #297 on: Yesterday at 10:54:15 pm »
My lads doing their business in a good contest.  :D

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rugby League World Cup (2021/22)
« Reply #298 on: Today at 01:04:05 am »
Good game, I think the Cook Island are near the top table now. Tonga cannot relax against them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 