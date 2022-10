Mate, you're hyping Samoa up here. Prepare for them to fuck up.



PNG is my team to watch this time round.



I know, but they have 6 Penrith Panthers in the squad, that alone is enough to put them as an outside bet. Aside from the Huddersfield lad it's an NRL team.I just get the feeling this WC will be more unpredictable than we think. We are so used to Australians turning up and walking it, the NRL is far more cosmopolitan these days and the strong teams rely far more on non-Aussie players now. You can laugh at me if I get it wrong, maybe the rain and cold will be our secret weapon.