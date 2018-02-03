« previous next »
Offline Poet

  Kopite
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #40 on: February 3, 2018, 10:26:44 pm
Quote from: Djozer on February  3, 2018, 10:21:59 pm
That's awesome mate, nice one. And nice one Poet, for this thread. Been meaning to offer my appreciation for its existence for a wee while now, but keep on forgetting. Well done all.

Thank you for your words mate, much appreciated. If you have anything to contribute, no matter how long or short, please do. Even if it's a poem you enjoy, all is welcome.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #41 on: February 8, 2018, 01:57:58 pm
Love the recent poems on here, especially the 'dark' contribution from 24/7 'I'll Go Under', I can relate to that darkness and form of writing so really enjoyed that one. Poetry's Dead is superb, great effort that, and as usual I don't feel qualified to comment on Poets work, other than it comes across as the real thing and deserves scrutiny and analysis from somebody far more qualified than me to do so!

The lost world of Atlantis has always interested me, so this little effort called Galleons Graves is about that...


Galleons Graves

Far beneath the roar of the ocean waves.
And deeper still than galleons graves.
Sleeps a lost city, with no sun or no moon.
A City buried forever in its watery tomb.

No light falls upon Atlantis from shining stars.
As stricken statues lie cracked with scars.   
Statues once worshipped with the utmost awe.
Now they roll in anger along the ocean floor.

Pillars of marble, crafted from hands of skill.
Have stood centuries long, and stand there still.
Cloaked in the shadows of a darkened night.
Forever draped in gloom, never to see the light.

In the rags of their ruins doomed temples kneel.
The sound of passing bells still hauntingly peal.
Atlantis now suffers in the torment of its Hell.
Dripping canyons of tears into a deepening well.

Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #42 on: February 8, 2018, 03:04:05 pm
Mike don't do yourself down - remember, you're a published author several times over and your style is appealing to many on many different levels - and you know I've always held you in high esteem.

This is not 'taking warm showers together' false praise - it's appreciation. All the work in here, without exception, has merit and is valued. Am so thankful Poet started the thread. And it's okay that it's a slow-burner......the light that burns twice as brightly only burns for half as long.

I wrote one called 'Warm Snowflakes' inspired by the story of two people I met in Estonia recently who met each other at the conference and fell head over heels. Such a sweet thing to have witnessed and their respective versions of how they met led me to write some Seriously Fucking Soppy Shit.........sooooooo not my thing ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #43 on: February 10, 2018, 12:20:26 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on February  8, 2018, 01:57:58 pm
Love the recent poems on here, especially the 'dark' contribution from 24/7 'I'll Go Under', I can relate to that darkness and form of writing so really enjoyed that one. Poetry's Dead is superb, great effort that, and as usual I don't feel qualified to comment on Poets work, other than it comes across as the real thing and deserves scrutiny and analysis from somebody far more qualified than me to do so!

The lost world of Atlantis has always interested me, so this little effort called Galleons Graves is about that...


Galleons Graves

Far beneath the roar of the ocean waves.
And deeper still than galleons graves.
Sleeps a lost city, with no sun or no moon.
A City buried forever in its watery tomb.

No light falls upon Atlantis from shining stars.
As stricken statues lie cracked with scars.   
Statues once worshipped with the utmost awe.
Now they roll in anger along the ocean floor.

Pillars of marble, crafted from hands of skill.
Have stood centuries long, and stand there still.
Cloaked in the shadows of a darkened night.
Forever draped in gloom, never to see the light.

In the rags of their ruins doomed temples kneel.
The sound of passing bells still hauntingly peal.
Atlantis now suffers in the torment of its Hell.
Dripping canyons of tears into a deepening well.

The fluidity of this poem is exceptional, truly. The way you eloquently present each line, is masterful and effortless, yet I know that it's not easy to successfully connect the lines within poetry. You do it wonderfully Mike. The imagery is profound. I could envision each line, brought to life in my mind by your words. I thoroughly enjoy reading your work and I truly look forward to reading more of it. I'm very glad that I created this thread because it's made realise the potential that this world has to offer. How spectacular poetry is, bringing people of all backgrounds, ages and styles. I'm 22 years old and sometimes I question whether my poetry comes across as pretentious or condescending due to the inexperience of age, but when I write, the words often come from a place that cannot be located. From a place deeper than the mind or heart. It feels like a place where the rivers flow with honey, and a place where eternal poets reside.

Thank you, as always for sharing your brilliant work Mike.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #44 on: February 10, 2018, 01:22:28 pm
Great thread. Ive written a lot of poetry over the years. I went through a period during my 20s of devouring books by the greats and modern poets, and writing prolifically to find my style.  Unfortunately, I threw away a lot of notebooks about 6 years ago, but Ive written a few short ones recently, experimenting with rhythm. I may share some if I feel brave. Ill read through this thread in the meantime.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #45 on: February 10, 2018, 01:31:24 pm
Doing gets it done  So please post some!
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #46 on: February 10, 2018, 01:49:39 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on February 10, 2018, 01:31:24 pm
Doing gets it done  So please post some!

I echo this sentiment :D
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #47 on: February 14, 2018, 07:50:47 pm
Two latest efforts, the first is not about me - it's my version of a story I was told a couple of weeks ago. Quite a sweet one really. Opened up a rare soppy side of me.

The second might be about me. It might not. I don't know. But it's true-to-form-darkness so maybe it is......


52 Warm Snowflakes 05/02/18 20:30

Chance meeting, sparked by a sense of cold,
Morphs into a deep warmth of instant creation;
A bond that strengthens each second that passes.

A loaned garment, proffered without expectation
Of reciprocation, or of explicit desire,
Acts like a hug without touching, without threatening.

Senses on fire, positive thoughts racing away
That banish the usual fear we feel from the past,
As peace smothers the struggling sense of doubt.

A restfulness descends and snuffs out suspicion,
Wrapped up in sea of sweet-smelling cotton and down,
Precious hours grabbed and consumed with calm.

The evening passes with mixed emotion and event,
Confusion overcome by a patient desire to provide
Shelter in a period of tumultuous emotion yet still...

...in the Baltic night, barefoot and scared of what was,
She succumbs to the trust provided and rests,
In the grateful, loving arms of one who cares.

And mutual warmth is given, shared,
Falling like warm snowflakes.


53. Hiding In Plain Sight - 14/02/18 20:28

My mind; it keeps playing cruel tricks on me!
Am I really seeing what I think I can see?
Just how is it possible that there you can be,
Within apparent reach yet so far out to sea?

So, yet another glimpse of what I hold dear,
When it felt far away and it also felt near,
And it conjures up the same lifelong fear,
Causing me to question if I'm even here

Are you really here though? Are you really you?
Existence subjective; what is it that's true?
I know what it is that I'd like to do
And I just cannot know if you feel it too.

My eyes; they are looking straight into the light,
Trying to focus on this thing here that might
Give me good reason to stop with the fight
That I have with myself when hiding in plain sight.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #48 on: April 27, 2018, 05:41:14 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on February 14, 2018, 07:50:47 pm
Two latest efforts, the first is not about me - it's my version of a story I was told a couple of weeks ago. Quite a sweet one really. Opened up a rare soppy side of me.

The second might be about me. It might not. I don't know. But it's true-to-form-darkness so maybe it is......


52 Warm Snowflakes 05/02/18 20:30

Chance meeting, sparked by a sense of cold,
Morphs into a deep warmth of instant creation;
A bond that strengthens each second that passes.

A loaned garment, proffered without expectation
Of reciprocation, or of explicit desire,
Acts like a hug without touching, without threatening.

Senses on fire, positive thoughts racing away
That banish the usual fear we feel from the past,
As peace smothers the struggling sense of doubt.

A restfulness descends and snuffs out suspicion,
Wrapped up in sea of sweet-smelling cotton and down,
Precious hours grabbed and consumed with calm.

The evening passes with mixed emotion and event,
Confusion overcome by a patient desire to provide
Shelter in a period of tumultuous emotion yet still...

...in the Baltic night, barefoot and scared of what was,
She succumbs to the trust provided and rests,
In the grateful, loving arms of one who cares.

And mutual warmth is given, shared,
Falling like warm snowflakes.


53. Hiding In Plain Sight - 14/02/18 20:28

My mind; it keeps playing cruel tricks on me!
Am I really seeing what I think I can see?
Just how is it possible that there you can be,
Within apparent reach yet so far out to sea?

So, yet another glimpse of what I hold dear,
When it felt far away and it also felt near,
And it conjures up the same lifelong fear,
Causing me to question if I'm even here

Are you really here though? Are you really you?
Existence subjective; what is it that's true?
I know what it is that I'd like to do
And I just cannot know if you feel it too.

My eyes; they are looking straight into the light,
Trying to focus on this thing here that might
Give me good reason to stop with the fight
That I have with myself when hiding in plain sight.

Apologies for such a dated reply. I've been travelling these past two months..

24, the first poem is a style which you've never shown before and it's a style which you execute very well my friend. It has a very historic yet sophisticated tone which urges you to absorb each word and line. I read the poem twice. And I usually only ever read poems twice in one sitting if they're something which I believe will leave me wondering about it later on. I will probably read it at a later stage too.. The imagery is so profound and the structure allows the poem to flow so effortlessly. This is definitely my favourite poem of yours and that speaks volumes.

The second poem it differs from the first, it's more raw and impassioned. Very natural and ripe. Within the words, you can feel the emotions boiling.. These poems are always necessary for us poet's as it brings us back down to the earth's plain from our celestial towers.

Thank you for sharing.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline Fulla

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #49 on: May 4, 2018, 01:02:54 am

Some great contributions on here. I'm no poet - not even close - but I've just spent 5 weeks teaching English to Asian students... which inspired this little bit of nonsense:


There once was a girl from Japan
Who studied tenses, as best as she can
And her mispronunciation
Caused great consternation
She ate rum, when she should have drank lamb!
"You don't play chess with Kasparov" - Juande Ramos, 25 Feb 2009

Offline Fulla

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,024
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #50 on: May 4, 2018, 01:06:39 am

And on an even more nerdy note:


I once met a student quite critical
Of my teaching the second conditional
"If I had have known,
I wouldn't have flown!
It's not 'second' with a past participle!"
"You don't play chess with Kasparov" - Juande Ramos, 25 Feb 2009

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #51 on: May 14, 2018, 01:57:42 pm
Love the latest 2 from 24/7, especially the 2nd one, my type of poem you could say, relate to the flow of that one. Great effort I think. Recently I have done about 40 Doddy ones for a possible compilation book, this is an acrostic one and another I did in Blackpool last week.



A LIGHT'S GONE OUT


Around Knotty Ash I made my way.

Loss of a light then harmed the day.
In its place I think I heard a bell.
God called Doddy, I could kind of tell.
His time had come, a journeys end
Time for fans for a shoulder to lend.
Sure enough, the sad news on TV.

Gone was our Doddy, a hero to me.
Out went a light in Liverpool fourteen.
No more Ken Dodd, a laughter machine!
Everyone loved our Knotty Ash Squire.

Of this unique genius I will never tire.
Under a darkened sky tears were shed.
That light went on in Heaven instead.



1O Little Diddymen

10 little Diddymen, walking in a row.
10 little Diddymen, waiting for a show.
Today I saw them on Blackpool Prom.
Wondering where there Doddy had gone.

10 little Diddymen walking by the sea.
Wondering where their Doddy could be.
10 little Diddymen searching the coast.
We are the Diddymen they proudly boast!

10 little Diddymen, they ask passers-by.
Have you seen our Doddy? but no reply.
As nobody wanted to break their heart.
10 little Diddymen, a new search to start.

10 little Diddymen, walking on the beach
Why is our beloved Doddy out of reach!?
Diddy footprints barely disturbed the sand.
10 little Diddymen, a new search planned.

10 little Diddymen, footprints on the shore.
10 little Diddymen at the Grand stage door.
Asking the same question time after time.
Wheres our Doddy just give us a sign?

10 little Diddymen now Knotty Ash bound.
In Blackpool their Doddy couldnt be found.
And I feel so hearbroken for all of them.
Doddys lost and lonely, 10 little Diddymen.

10 little Diddymen, now I see them all cry.
And I think I know the tragic reason why.
But Doddys just in Heaven, so cry no more.                                                                           
Still be happy with your memories galore!           


Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #52 on: May 17, 2018, 01:04:55 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on May 14, 2018, 01:57:42 pm
Love the latest 2 from 24/7, especially the 2nd one, my type of poem you could say, relate to the flow of that one. Great effort I think. Recently I have done about 40 Doddy ones for a possible compilation book, this is an acrostic one and another I did in Blackpool last week.



A LIGHT'S GONE OUT


Around Knotty Ash I made my way.

Loss of a light then harmed the day.
In its place I think I heard a bell.
God called Doddy, I could kind of tell.
His time had come, a journeys end
Time for fans for a shoulder to lend.
Sure enough, the sad news on TV.

Gone was our Doddy, a hero to me.
Out went a light in Liverpool fourteen.
No more Ken Dodd, a laughter machine!
Everyone loved our Knotty Ash Squire.

Of this unique genius I will never tire.
Under a darkened sky tears were shed.
That light went on in Heaven instead.



1O Little Diddymen

10 little Diddymen, walking in a row.
10 little Diddymen, waiting for a show.
Today I saw them on Blackpool Prom.
Wondering where there Doddy had gone.

10 little Diddymen walking by the sea.
Wondering where their Doddy could be.
10 little Diddymen searching the coast.
We are the Diddymen they proudly boast!

10 little Diddymen, they ask passers-by.
Have you seen our Doddy? but no reply.
As nobody wanted to break their heart.
10 little Diddymen, a new search to start.

10 little Diddymen, walking on the beach
Why is our beloved Doddy out of reach!?
Diddy footprints barely disturbed the sand.
10 little Diddymen, a new search planned.

10 little Diddymen, footprints on the shore.
10 little Diddymen at the Grand stage door.
Asking the same question time after time.
Wheres our Doddy just give us a sign?

10 little Diddymen now Knotty Ash bound.
In Blackpool their Doddy couldnt be found.
And I feel so hearbroken for all of them.
Doddys lost and lonely, 10 little Diddymen.

10 little Diddymen, now I see them all cry.
And I think I know the tragic reason why.
But Doddys just in Heaven, so cry no more.                                                                           
Still be happy with your memories galore!         

Mike, the way you're able to magnetise people towards your poems is truly a gift.

The first poem is a splendid, melancholic tribute, whilst the second one seems more jovial and lifting.

Are your poems published? As I would really like to show my appreciation by purchasing some of your great work.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #53 on: May 17, 2018, 01:06:33 am
Quote from: Fulla on May  4, 2018, 01:02:54 am
Some great contributions on here. I'm no poet - not even close - but I've just spent 5 weeks teaching English to Asian students... which inspired this little bit of nonsense:


There once was a girl from Japan
Who studied tenses, as best as she can
And her mispronunciation
Caused great consternation
She ate rum, when she should have drank lamb!

 ;D

So short, yet so effective. Thanks for the giggle Fulla. :thumbup
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline Poet

  • He IS a poet! And he truly knows it! He's a new member; fresh fire from old ember. No idiot or fool, for he follows Liverpool. A CT gift from heaven! Well, actually, from 24/7...who's taller than 5' 11"!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
    • Sui-Juris
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #54 on: May 18, 2018, 08:09:29 pm
The Empire Of No Light by Poet

The mundane stillness.

How paralysing,

in her absence.



Her voice,

 a strange old myth,

devoid from truth,

as the years of silence,

rejoiced.



A victory for the parliament of strangers,

where faceless men and women,

rule.



They sit inside,

their glacial palace,

where liquid blood,

no longer flows.



Years ago,

in their obscure chambers,

they voted,

to conquer the light.



Legends,

told,

by wise old men,

who were children,

in the days of the sun.



Spoke of lovers,

kissing by the river beds.

Painter's,

 with endless colours on their brush.



This is the empire,

 of no light.



Whose borders are endless,

and its people,

conditioned to thwart love.



 I,

a singular man,

write from my shackles of dissent.



Hoping,

one day,

these proses,

will galvanise the enslaved

And from the nights ice,

abolished love,

will ascend.
The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #55 on: January 10, 2019, 11:05:32 pm
It's been a while.
Where have you all gone to?
What can we read from you?
Words to make us all smile.....

Come back to us here.
Let's see your creativity!
Show us the artist you aspire to be!
Move away from shame and fear.

Your turn to shine.
Make the bold step out into the bright light.
Let the day of your vulnerability cast away the night!
Feel bold, feel alive, feel fine.......
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #56 on: January 10, 2019, 11:05:49 pm

HE KNOWS THE SCORE!


  Feel joy! Feel joy!
 Cried the young boy. 
No need to fear, 
Or shed a tear,
 For we are all still here!


  You still know
 How to go with the flow, 
When your feelings arrive
 And remind you youre alive
 Which is when love will thrive.


  Wise kid inside me, 
Helps me to see
 The things that matter more
 When happiness knocks on my door. 
That kid; he knows the score..
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #57 on: January 17, 2019, 12:07:03 pm

Round and Round

A mirror faced figure leading me astray.
Psychologically it is wearing my mind away.
It leaves me a flower, a knife turns into a key.
In my house I find there's more than one me.

Am I dreaming, does this robed person exist?
Would I even care if there's a knife to twist?
Loneliness can play evil tricks with the mind.
Reasons to live, sometimes I struggle to find.

Items change places not touched by my hand.
I chase the mystery figure through wet sand.
The chase is over, but so strange is this day.
I will chase it again in exactly the same way.

Is the figure my lover, my killer, maybe it's me?
Hiding behind a mirror, the answer I can't see.
This cloaked person I lose, chase after chase.
If I remove the mirror will I see my own face?

Dream or reality, every event today I repeat.
Every warped moment is a cycle incomplete.
The flower I retrieve again, the mirror I crack.
Will I wake up at all, is there no turning back?
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,650
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #58 on: January 17, 2019, 12:38:23 pm
Mike, that's such a powerful and stark piece. I really like it. There are disturbing under and overtones within the text and it hints strongly at a confused or disturbed emotional state. I hope it's just your creative imagination and not necessarily a reflection of anything you're going through!

Of particular note were the references to a knife (twice), a mirror (twice) and a flower (twice) - very interesting interplay between these elements in the poem.

Loved it mate. Cheers!
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,164
  • Believer
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #59 on: January 17, 2019, 01:03:17 pm
My brother has started writing poetry in the last few years. He has found it helps as a release for his mental health issues. Until recently he had pretty much never read a book in his life, was shall we say a 'problem child' (there are 11 years between us), was diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age and I am sure has other issues yet to be diagnosed. Anyway, there is a link below to his blog that contains some of his poetry and he has actually, and this astonished all of his family and friends, followed through with releasing a book (shortly followed by another) which he sorted himself via amazon and their book system. Hats off to the lad and I hope you enjoy his poetry.

https://charliesaysblog.com/

"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #60 on: January 17, 2019, 06:55:21 pm
Quote from: Qston on January 17, 2019, 01:03:17 pm
My brother has started writing poetry in the last few years. He has found it helps as a release for his mental health issues. Until recently he had pretty much never read a book in his life, was shall we say a 'problem child' (there are 11 years between us), was diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age and I am sure has other issues yet to be diagnosed. Anyway, there is a link below to his blog that contains some of his poetry and he has actually, and this astonished all of his family and friends, followed through with releasing a book (shortly followed by another) which he sorted himself via amazon and their book system. Hats off to the lad and I hope you enjoy his poetry.

https://charliesaysblog.com/



Well done to him, I will check out that link, good luck with his books.

Jim, 'Round and Round' is based on the Maya Deren short experimental 1943 film Meshes of The Afternoon. It's my interpretation of her work, though the film is open to lots of interpretations.

The film was recently placed 40th Greatest US movies of all time and is often cited as the most important avant-garde piece in history.

I tried to give the poem a repetitive feeling, as the film sets out to do. I have to be honest, I have written many poems about, loneliness stress and suicidal tendencies, and are based on personal experiences.

Thanks for reading and your comments.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #61 on: April 20, 2021, 12:41:46 am
We used to make one,
But now we make two.
It was OK before,
And we used to make do.
But I wanted more
And you did, too.
But the issue with two is
Its much less than four,
And four would get us
Further than before.
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #62 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm
windows

I looked out my window and saw the sun.
And the formation of a rainbow had begun.
All that wonderful colour, a beautiful sight.
Too soon swallowed up by the dark of night..
I looked out my window and saw the moon.
That bright sunshine had gone all too soon.
The dull, starless sky, hung heavy and low.
The smothered moon couldn't muster a glow.
I looked out my window, I saw nothing at all.
I heard no sounds, but just memories I recall.
Those windows were my eyes, all that I saw.
Was a life flashing by, now death at my door.
I looked out my window, all had turned black.
Because my time had run out on looking back.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,713
  • kopite
Re: Poet's Corner
Reply #63 on: Today at 06:01:29 pm
I wrote lots of stuff about the Bermuda Triangle, this is one of them.

Sunken Graveyard

So down and down and down we spin.
Through the water, I see the Devil's grin.
Swiftly dragged down to the ocean floor.
Where the ocean waves no longer roar.

Other sunken boats and ships we see.
Many ghostly tombs of what used to be.
Lying on its side, the carcass of a plane.
More vanished souls...the Devil to blame.

Our boat comes to rest on the Ocean bed.
Now trapped in a world of the living dead.
An underwater Hell, that the Devil patrols. 
In this timeless world, full of long lost souls.

Saddened ships I see with skull like teeth.
Buried without friends, no prayer or wreath.
Disappeared without trace, be dusk or dawn.
No final farewell, no loved ones to mourn.

From ships in distress, their 7 bells ring still.
In this sunken graveyard, they forever will.
For all eternity now, this is to be my home.
The reason I vanished...will never be known.
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)
