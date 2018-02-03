Two latest efforts, the first is not about me - it's my version of a story I was told a couple of weeks ago. Quite a sweet one really. Opened up a rare soppy side of me.



The second might be about me. It might not. I don't know. But it's true-to-form-darkness so maybe it is......





52 Warm Snowflakes 05/02/18 20:30



Chance meeting, sparked by a sense of cold,

Morphs into a deep warmth of instant creation;

A bond that strengthens each second that passes.



A loaned garment, proffered without expectation

Of reciprocation, or of explicit desire,

Acts like a hug without touching, without threatening.



Senses on fire, positive thoughts racing away

That banish the usual fear we feel from the past,

As peace smothers the struggling sense of doubt.



A restfulness descends and snuffs out suspicion,

Wrapped up in sea of sweet-smelling cotton and down,

Precious hours grabbed and consumed with calm.



The evening passes with mixed emotion and event,

Confusion overcome by a patient desire to provide

Shelter in a period of tumultuous emotion yet still...



...in the Baltic night, barefoot and scared of what was,

She succumbs to the trust provided and rests,

In the grateful, loving arms of one who cares.



And mutual warmth is given, shared,

Falling like warm snowflakes.





53. Hiding In Plain Sight - 14/02/18 20:28



My mind; it keeps playing cruel tricks on me!

Am I really seeing what I think I can see?

Just how is it possible that there you can be,

Within apparent reach yet so far out to sea?



So, yet another glimpse of what I hold dear,

When it felt far away and it also felt near,

And it conjures up the same lifelong fear,

Causing me to question if I'm even here



Are you really here though? Are you really you?

Existence subjective; what is it that's true?

I know what it is that I'd like to do

And I just cannot know if you feel it too.



My eyes; they are looking straight into the light,

Trying to focus on this thing here that might

Give me good reason to stop with the fight

That I have with myself when hiding in plain sight.