« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mindhunter (Netflix)  (Read 10278 times)

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,411
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #120 on: February 14, 2021, 08:58:34 pm »
Im currently finishing a book on Ed Kemper. Strange fella to say the least.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #121 on: February 15, 2021, 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 14, 2021, 05:17:53 pm
Just asked about this in the TV thread.  Watched episode 1 earlier today which is a real slow burner and was wondering if it picked up and worth watching going forward.

Judging by the replies in this thread most seemed to agree E1 was a slow one and necessary to set up characters, set the scene and suchlike.

Looking forward to watching more now :)

Well worth sticking with it.

I'm still fucking gutted that there won't be a third series.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #122 on: February 15, 2021, 02:49:45 pm »
Cheers guys for the firmly resounding "Stick with the fucker Pete you impatient bastard!"

:)

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #123 on: February 15, 2021, 07:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on February 14, 2021, 08:58:34 pm
Im currently finishing a book on Ed Kemper. Strange fella to say the least.

He comes across as a very interesting person too whenever you see him interviewed.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,013
  • Truthiness
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #124 on: February 15, 2021, 09:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on February 14, 2021, 08:58:34 pm
Im currently finishing a book on Ed Kemper. Strange fella to say the least.
If you got the audiobook he probably narrated it himself  ;)
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #125 on: February 17, 2021, 07:41:59 pm »
3 episodes in now.  Enjoying it immensely

Characters are great.

Especially Big Ed.  He's great, in a bad way if you know what I mean :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #126 on: February 17, 2021, 10:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 17, 2021, 07:41:59 pm
3 episodes in now.  Enjoying it immensely

Characters are great.

Especially Big Ed.  He's great, in a bad way if you know what I mean :)

Once you've watched it, have a look on youtube for the side by side interviews portrayed by the actor and the real Ed Kemper.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #127 on: February 17, 2021, 10:37:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 17, 2021, 10:01:34 pm
Once you've watched it, have a look on youtube for the side by side interviews portrayed by the actor and the real Ed Kemper.

Yeah will do Rob

Sort of knew about Ed Kemper anyway but dont want to read about him in detail until Ive finished Mindhunter.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,411
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #128 on: February 18, 2021, 11:25:57 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 17, 2021, 10:37:00 pm
Yeah will do Rob

Sort of knew about Ed Kemper anyway but dont want to read about him in detail until Ive finished Mindhunter.

I read this one which I enjoyed- they're might be better out there but it was free on Kindle Unlimited

Logged

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #129 on: February 18, 2021, 12:15:02 pm »
Saw this bumped and got excited - sadly still no news on if there'll ever be a season 3
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,660
  • Yes lad!
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #130 on: February 18, 2021, 09:10:13 pm »
So, here I was, waiting around for season 3 to drop at any moment, and just found the show is on a hiatus. Fucking stupid talented Fincher.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,239
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #131 on: February 18, 2021, 09:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on February 14, 2021, 08:58:34 pm
Im currently finishing a book on Ed Kemper. Strange fella to say the least.

Hot take! But you might be on to something
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,173
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #132 on: February 25, 2021, 06:08:43 pm »
Sorry for bumping again. No... Season 3 has not been greenlighted. 

S2E2 felt SO Fincher.  The scene where Bill goes into the house and basement of the BTK killer's first victim reminded me of Se7en.

And as for the actor who played 'Son of Sam', he looks more like David Berkowitz than Berkowitz himself!!!

I'm going to be watching closely for thread bumps myself once I finish S2.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #133 on: February 26, 2021, 07:16:46 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 25, 2021, 06:08:43 pm
Sorry for bumping again. No... Season 3 has not been greenlighted. 

S2E2 felt SO Fincher.  The scene where Bill goes into the house and basement of the BTK killer's first victim reminded me of Se7en.

And as for the actor who played 'Son of Sam', he looks more like David Berkowitz than Berkowitz himself!!!

I'm going to be watching closely for thread bumps myself once I finish S2.

I think it will come back, but Fincher won't be involved.  He hated the whole process during season two, he fired people left, right and centre tossed half the original scripts, he found it completely exhausting according to a recent interview.  He's in pre-production for The Killer, that'll probably take him 18 months.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #134 on: February 26, 2021, 11:23:55 am »
I'd absolutely take more episodes, even if it would be the final one and without Fincher. I'm gutted he decided not to continue with it, and wish they could just do another. It's not even like he wrote and directed every episode. He's always had his mind on films though, I think. I love his movies, but haven't watched the new one he's done, I think half out of anger he left Mindhunter  ;D - Mind you, I saw a trailer for it and thought it looked pretty bland, and I've not heard many people rave about it as they usually do with his films.

I live in hope of a third season, though. I think it's been the best thing that's came through Netflix, you always knew it'd be pretty good when you heard Fincher would be attached, and it's really not disappointed.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:15:47 am »
Don't mean to get everyone's hopes up, but ... there's rumours coming now that Fincher is in talks with Netflix for another season ...

This site done an article on it yesterday: https://bloody-disgusting.com/tv/3661288/mindhunter-david-fincher-netflix-reportedly-talking-potential-third-season/

Several other sites have done similar articles suggesting talks are being held. Lead actor Holt McCallany shared an article who are saying the same: https://www.small-screen.co.uk/mindhunter-season-3-netflix-david-fincher/


Not to be dramatic, but I think I'd sacrifice several of my own limbs for this to happen. For the love of Fowler, bring it back.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,566
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #136 on: Today at 12:53:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:15:47 am
Don't mean to get everyone's hopes up, but ... there's rumours coming now that Fincher is in talks with Netflix for another season ...

This site done an article on it yesterday: https://bloody-disgusting.com/tv/3661288/mindhunter-david-fincher-netflix-reportedly-talking-potential-third-season/

Several other sites have done similar articles suggesting talks are being held. Lead actor Holt McCallany shared an article who are saying the same: https://www.small-screen.co.uk/mindhunter-season-3-netflix-david-fincher/


Not to be dramatic, but I think I'd sacrifice several of my own limbs for this to happen. For the love of Fowler, bring it back.
Oh god I hope so!

Goodbye to your limbs also :wave
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:48:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:53:09 pm
Oh god I hope so!

Goodbye to your limbs also :wave

Let's fucking hope so  ;D :wave
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,013
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #138 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm »
I hope they reel the fucker in for two seasons at least.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,566
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:30:20 pm
I hope they reel the fucker in for two seasons at least.
Absolutely. The show shouldn't be rushed.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Seis Veces
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:30:20 pm
I hope they reel the fucker in for two seasons at least.

Yep. When I heard it could be finished, my first thought was 'please just one more season' - but if Fincher truly is on board, two more would be excellent and give them time to carry on properly and finish what they started. Season 2 ended in the early 80s and there's a gold mine of serial killer content that could be explored in another couple of seasons worth.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,983
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:36:36 pm »
Oh please please pleaseeeeeee.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,983
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Mindhunter (Netflix)
« Reply #142 on: Today at 11:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:30:20 pm
I hope they reel the fucker in for two seasons at least.

Was originally to be 6 i think.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 