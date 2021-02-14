I'd absolutely take more episodes, even if it would be the final one and without Fincher. I'm gutted he decided not to continue with it, and wish they could just do another. It's not even like he wrote and directed every episode. He's always had his mind on films though, I think. I love his movies, but haven't watched the new one he's done, I think half out of anger he left Mindhunter- Mind you, I saw a trailer for it and thought it looked pretty bland, and I've not heard many people rave about it as they usually do with his films.I live in hope of a third season, though. I think it's been the best thing that's came through Netflix, you always knew it'd be pretty good when you heard Fincher would be attached, and it's really not disappointed.