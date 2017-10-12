I remember bumping into Kirkland back in my home town at the local night club when he played for Coventry. It was the weekend after we thumped Cov 4-1 and he received MOTM for preventing the score being double figures.



Houllier singled him out for praise and I asked him what he thought about the match and the comments by Gerard. He said that he was a huge reds fan and that he used to go to the games with his dad and having praise from a Liverpool manager was a dream come true. I must say, I thought he was a decent fella even though I was pissed and probably came across as an annoying football fan (I was respectful though) he wished me all the best.



It was a shame he didnt have a good career with us as id Imagine that was his dream move come true.