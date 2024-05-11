« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
May 11, 2024, 06:21:47 pm
These "people" need to know that if they're caught importing large amounts of drugs to distribute, they will be getting mandatory sentences, dependent upon the amount brought in. Tonnes of drugs, 50 years, EDS. That means they serve three quarters of any sentence they receive.

These are the kinds of "people" that brought the heroin epidemic in the 80's onto our streets. I know for a fact that one of those that has been sentenced was involved in that importation and distribution.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
May 12, 2024, 01:16:12 pm
Wow following this Huyton Firm story, I've been reading about EncroChat in detail. Fascinating stuff.

Don't suppose the gangsters will ever truly trust encrypted comms again after this.

Especially with Quantum computing on the horizon.  It will take encryption cracking to a whole new level
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
June 24, 2024, 02:30:58 pm
Another shooting murder in Liverpool.

Up by Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree. 19 year old man
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
June 24, 2024, 06:21:24 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 24, 2024, 02:30:58 pm
Another shooting murder in Liverpool.

Up by Liver Industrial Estate in Aintree. 19 year old man

Wonder if its linked to the rats getting knocked off a scrambler?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
June 24, 2024, 06:27:26 pm
Very possible they were linked, only a couple of miles between them on the same night
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 5, 2024, 05:25:59 pm
Walton is a very deprived area, but full of good kind people. Now our brand new Library has been burnt, tell me the reason for that, The Library was a much needed community Hub which held lots of teaching and training courses, lots of parents and children gatherings also took place in The Library, I can hear their lovely sing a long sessions now....but that's all gone now. 2 masked useless shithouses stood outside The Library after it had been burnt, discussing robbing the computers, I dared them and they fucked off.

Sorrow Not Rage

3/8/24 Morning

Thinking of causing trouble, stop and think?
Look at St Georges Hall, why is it lit up pink?
Keep it peaceful, be your views Left or Right.
Lets not witness violence in Liverpool tonight.
Pink's the colour, our love and support to show.
Look at the summer sky and see the pink glow.
Pink is to remember the victims, the 3 girls lost.
No more violence, weve seen the tragic cost.
All over the Country, frustration is running high.
UK people want answers, understandably why.
But from stirring up hate, no answers youll find.
Leave all your pent up anger and fury all behind.
Be not afraid to cry, show your sorrow, not rage.
Let pink St Georges Hall remain the center stage.

The County Road Riot

3/8/24

9pmPolice sirens flash and spin.
As 4 more Police vans now move in.
Save Our Kids is the chant I hear.
As innocent bystanders, run in fear.

This is a riot, feral youth at the core.
It will achieve nothing, thats for sure.
A brick flies passed me breaks in 2.
The Police Helicopter is now in view.

1amCounty Road is puffing smoke.
Bins set alight, yobs think its a joke.
The Police seem to be losing control.
What are their tactics, whats their role?

Arsonists targeted The Library tonight.
I arrived to see a heart-breaking sight.
Books lay about with blackened page.
What was my plea Sorrow not rage

People sweep the roads, I lend a hand.
Onto the smoky debris, a tear does land.
3amits all quiet now, people still clean.
County Road is a mess a horrible scene.

4am...So, home I went County Road 12a.
After whats been a long and hostile day.
Rioting, looting, arson at my front door.
7amthe clean-up begins in Walton L4.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 23, 2024, 12:40:10 pm
Knife injury on Church Street last night. Looks like the guy was threatening kids with a knife, he ran at them, slipped and fell on his own knife.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 23, 2024, 12:48:45 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 23, 2024, 12:40:10 pm
Knife injury on Church Street last night. Looks like the guy was threatening kids with a knife, he ran at them, slipped and fell on his own knife.

Or as Ive already seen on Facebook; a foreign guy with a knife


Havent people learnt anything in the last month?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 23, 2024, 03:57:12 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 23, 2024, 12:48:45 pm
Or as Ive already seen on Facebook; a foreign guy with a knife


Havent people learnt anything in the last month?
Police think the older man was the victim.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-21-found-knife-wounds-29797075

Whereas an Echo mum on a night out thinks different.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mum-night-out-saw-man-29799715
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 27, 2024, 07:04:30 pm
Watched this during the week. 4 parter. It's excellent.


https://www.channel4.com/programmes/merseyside-detectives
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 27, 2024, 08:31:52 pm
^
I watched all four too. I mentioned it in the 'Liverpool News' thread.

I found it compelling viewing, but I can see why many local people gave it a swerve. All a bit too close to home, emotionally.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 09:29:32 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 27, 2024, 08:31:52 pm
^
I watched all four too. I mentioned it in the 'Liverpool News' thread.

I found it compelling viewing, but I can see why many local people gave it a swerve. All a bit too close to home, emotionally.

What struck me with both murders was the lack of any real motive, just a squabble between a bunch of thickos with access to guns.

Seeing both mothers suffering was heart rending but there was no mention of the similar murder in Wirral a few months later. A girl I worked with is in the CID in Birkenhead and was very impressed with the way the Major Incident Team performed to investigate the Wallasey murder, probably as theyd had the two similar murders in Liverpool as experience.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 10:13:36 am
^
The same thing struck me too. It's the kind of thing that in days gone by would see resulting in a bit of a punch-up. Immature males doing immature things. Sadly, these days far too many of them think they are some kind of paramilitary, and reach for deadly weapons to solve petty grievances. Innocent lives are then lost, and their own lives are gone too, because they're stuck in a concrete box until old age, if they live that long. It's all so depressingly futile. I found the perpetrators to be rather pitiful characters. Insecure little boys in mens bodies.

What I also found disturbing is the fact there are so many more of these characters in our communities. This kind of thing will happen again and again. I have no doubt about that.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 12:53:12 pm
I am glad I watched it, even though I found it distressing and blood boiling in equal measure.

Olivia's murder hit home the most because it happened a mile away from my house, plus I have godchildren and cousins the same age as the little girl.
As with Ashley, you question the mindset of someone who could use a sub-machine gun on a young woman who had her back you and was running away?!

At the time, and I might have said on here, a part of me felt ashamed to be a scouser, but then how can you legislate for what these maggots have done? After watching all four episodes, I was more proud of scousers, especially our coppers.
The way society is these days, we often see the worst of the police in the press, but lets be honest, what would we do without them? I mean, how do you even begin to investigate both of these crimes from scratch?

The sad thing is the opinions of a minority, like in my workplace. I've heard people say, "oh the mum shouldn't have opened the front door, if you hear shots why would you open the door?", with Ashley, its "ohhh she is one of those who likes a bad lad, she knew what she was into", like she deserved to be shot dead in her own back yard?  :-\

It probably won't be the last incident of its type in this city, but god forbid it does happen again I am confident our coppers will catch the vermin responsible.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 02:16:26 pm
Even under questioning, you could see the uncomfortable realization on the face of the Ashley shooter, that at 41 years of age, he was never going to see the light of day again.

The rest of them didn't seem too arsed. Although, in the Olivia case, I think Cashman was genuinely confident he'd get a not guilty.

Another lot taken down by the Encrochat crack. The French Police 'Red Team' was undoubtedly given a very big bonuses for that hack.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 28, 2024, 02:16:26 pm
Even under questioning, you could see the uncomfortable realization on the face of the Ashley shooter, that at 41 years of age, he was never going to see the light of day again.

The rest of them didn't seem too arsed. Although, in the Olivia case, I think Cashman was genuinely confident he'd get a not guilty.

Another lot taken down by the Encrochat crack. The French Police 'Red Team' was undoubtedly given a very big bonuses for that hack.

He was sweating like a pig a couple of minutes into the interview as he realised that the questions the police were asking had him nailed.

And Cashman was exuding that faux cockiness that impressed or frightened the locals.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 03:55:42 pm
Watched the four episodes .Absolutely heartbreaking at times and the Mrs was crying must say I welled up too. These scumbags are just cowards.proper shit houses.cashman when under questioning the second time when he realized he was down for was shaking like a leaf trying to be all cool. Glad the scum are off our streets. Some brilliant detective work too.well done to the police .
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 03:56:46 pm
Did you hear Cashman when the police went in and arrested him? "There's kids in here."

The irony.  ::)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 04:51:34 pm
Google Sean Zeisz prior to Aug 2022 and the Ashley shooting

He's a proper wrong un' (surprise surprise).  Beat his ex missus up badly.

From the Echo:

"Back in 2016, he was jailed for 16 months for assaulting his ex-partner, after forcing her to get into a car during a night out in the city centre. On that journey, in October, 2015, she was punched and bitten in the face."
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 05:58:30 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 23, 2024, 03:57:12 pm
Police think the older man was the victim.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-21-found-knife-wounds-29797075

Whereas an Echo mum on a night out thinks different.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/mum-night-out-saw-man-29799715

16 year old been arrested for attempted murder. Echo mums still think they know best though after looking at the comments section
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 06:03:55 pm
Just speaking out loud here, the documentary team who made it, were they just on standby for a big case to follow? Considering so much of it is behind the scenes stuff, they must have had prior permission to have access to the briefing rooms etc just after the incidents happened.

That part of it I found a little odd, but maybe I'm missing something obvious.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 06:56:51 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on August 28, 2024, 06:03:55 pm
Just speaking out loud here, the documentary team who made it, were they just on standby for a big case to follow? Considering so much of it is behind the scenes stuff, they must have had prior permission to have access to the briefing rooms etc just after the incidents happened.

That part of it I found a little odd, but maybe I'm missing something obvious.

I was under the impression it was all filmed after the fact and it was a dramatisation of what they went through
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 07:25:45 pm
Quote from: TheKid. on August 28, 2024, 05:58:30 pm
16 year old been arrested for attempted murder. Echo mums still think they know best though after looking at the comments section

Have any Scouse Nans given their insight yet? ;D

The Echo just loves using mum, dad, Nan in their headlines. Bizarre headlines which often matches the terrible quality of the language used in the news piece.

In one story concerning a woman who was blinded in one eye by a stiletto wielding, youve guessed it, mum referred to the perpetrator leathering the victim. Should have got the Pulitzer Prize for that.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 28, 2024, 10:31:32 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 28, 2024, 06:56:51 pm
I was under the impression it was all filmed after the fact and it was a dramatisation of what they went through

I was thinking along those lines but the documentary team were literally at the scene of the Olivia murder for example, talking to the ballistics expert about the chronology of events etc. I find it unlikely that they'd re-enact all that for a documentary.

When they're interviewing them in the cells etc that was obviously a little bit of time after so that makes sense that it could have been arranged, but some of it was very close to the events happening, the film crew were at Ashley's house the morning after etc with full crime scene still there.


I don't know if odd is the word I'm looking for but it just seemed a little weird in parts.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 29, 2024, 10:56:15 pm
Goddamn scumbag arrested for stabbing a waiter in a gym cafe
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 29, 2024, 11:03:30 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on August 29, 2024, 10:56:15 pm
Goddamn scumbag arrested for stabbing a waiter in a gym cafe
Near where I work I heard a helicopter and loads of police sirens.didnt realize what had happened until I left work at ten .caught the little shit swiftly thankfully
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 30, 2024, 09:02:33 am
Quote from: Fiasco on August 28, 2024, 10:31:32 pm
I was thinking along those lines but the documentary team were literally at the scene of the Olivia murder for example, talking to the ballistics expert about the chronology of events etc. I find it unlikely that they'd re-enact all that for a documentary.

When they're interviewing them in the cells etc that was obviously a little bit of time after so that makes sense that it could have been arranged, but some of it was very close to the events happening, the film crew were at Ashley's house the morning after etc with full crime scene still there.


I don't know if odd is the word I'm looking for but it just seemed a little weird in parts.

I think they were filming prior to this and the murders just happened by pure coincidence of them filming a documentary on Merseyside Police.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 31, 2024, 07:52:34 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 30, 2024, 09:02:33 am
I think they were filming prior to this and the murders just happened by pure coincidence of them filming a documentary on Merseyside Police.

Thats exactly what happened , it was just one of them fly on the wall docs but two major events happened just as they were about to end the filming . They asked for permission to carry on and it was granted .
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 3, 2024, 09:25:13 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 28, 2024, 03:56:46 pm
Did you hear Cashman when the police went in and arrested him? "There's kids in here."

The irony.  ::)

Dad Of The Year.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:42:49 pm
Something is going on in Westminister Road . I went past about half eleven this morning and there was about five or six Matrix vans and a few bizzie cars . They were at the junction of Melrose Road right above the raller.
