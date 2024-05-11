Walton is a very deprived area, but full of good kind people. Now our brand new Library has been burnt, tell me the reason for that, The Library was a much needed community Hub which held lots of teaching and training courses, lots of parents and children gatherings also took place in The Library, I can hear their lovely sing a long sessions now....but that's all gone now. 2 masked useless shithouses stood outside The Library after it had been burnt, discussing robbing the computers, I dared them and they fucked off.



Sorrow Not Rage



3/8/24 Morning



Thinking of causing trouble, stop and think?

Look at St Georges Hall, why is it lit up pink?

Keep it peaceful, be your views Left or Right.

Lets not witness violence in Liverpool tonight.

Pink's the colour, our love and support to show.

Look at the summer sky and see the pink glow.

Pink is to remember the victims, the 3 girls lost.

No more violence, weve seen the tragic cost.

All over the Country, frustration is running high.

UK people want answers, understandably why.

But from stirring up hate, no answers youll find.

Leave all your pent up anger and fury all behind.

Be not afraid to cry, show your sorrow, not rage.

Let pink St Georges Hall remain the center stage.



The County Road Riot



3/8/24



9pm Police sirens flash and spin.

As 4 more Police vans now move in.

Save Our Kids is the chant I hear.

As innocent bystanders, run in fear.



This is a riot, feral youth at the core.

It will achieve nothing, thats for sure.

A brick flies passed me breaks in 2.

The Police Helicopter is now in view.



1am County Road is puffing smoke.

Bins set alight, yobs think its a joke.

The Police seem to be losing control.

What are their tactics, whats their role?



Arsonists targeted The Library tonight.

I arrived to see a heart-breaking sight.

Books lay about with blackened page.

What was my plea Sorrow not rage



People sweep the roads, I lend a hand.

Onto the smoky debris, a tear does land.

3am its all quiet now, people still clean.

County Road is a mess a horrible scene.



4am...So, home I went County Road 12a.

After whats been a long and hostile day.

Rioting, looting, arson at my front door.

7am the clean-up begins in Walton L4.