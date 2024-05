See the local mob who descended on the asylum seekers at the Suites Hotel in Kirkby are currently on trial;



Reading some of that made my toes curl. I really despise the 'rent a mob' types who seem to be at the front of any dispute, often having travelled distance to get involved.A contentious subject and slightly off-topic, but we seen this rent-a-mob mentality in 2018. What was a harrowing, absolutely heartbreaking situation, was hijacked by these balloon heads who sniff out any kind of trouble and get involved. It ended up with doctors and nurses getting threatened and abused as they finished their shifts, threats of the mob wanting to storm the hospital and the police issuing statements about malicious communication - in other words, people posting bullshit on Facebook.