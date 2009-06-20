« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 145884 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1360 on: May 1, 2023, 02:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on May  1, 2023, 12:16:53 pm
Darren Gee had the gen on this in his live.  Apparently Chanel was the grass. Got offered a big Ken at Chester Zoo so sang like a canary. Is now in witness protection trying to perfect a wool accent and going by the name of Lonsdale.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin
Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1361 on: May 1, 2023, 02:56:48 pm »
Dese parrots ruin lives mate d'you understand what I'm sayin to ya?
Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1362 on: May 3, 2023, 02:57:11 pm »
Fucks sake

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/03/man-shot-in-front-garden-of-liverpool-house-near-home-of-olivia-pratt-korbel

Quote
Merseyside police said officers were called to reports of gunshots and screaming in the Huyton area of Liverpool at 9.45pm on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man had been shot multiple times in the legs and feet after being chased into the front garden of a house on Brookwood Road, the force said.

The street of semi-detached homes is less than two miles from where nine-year-old Olivia was murdered when Thomas Cashman opened fire on a convicted drug dealer who had burst into her home last August.
Offline Terry de Niro

  • RAWK Scribe
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1363 on: May 3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm »
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1364 on: May 4, 2023, 09:55:26 am »
I got an Uber into town yesterday and it was quite a nice looking Mercedes E Class. I jumped into the back and was chatting to the driver, a fella from Afghanistan who has been in Liverpool for a good few years.

Anyway, gets to the lights on West Derby Road by The Belmont Pub and we stop next to some kid of about 11 on a moped. He actually peers into the passenger side of the car and goes, "yer a bit close there aren't ya!" to the driver, who says, "pardon?", this little twat replies, "you heard me fookin towel head, mind me moped!". I wound down the window and shouted, "ayyyyyy ya little c*nt, fook off!".

I couldn't believe it, the audacity of these kids, going worse!
Offline Redbonnie

  • ****
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1365 on: May 4, 2023, 09:58:52 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May  4, 2023, 09:55:26 am
I got an Uber into town yesterday and it was quite a nice looking Mercedes E Class. I jumped into the back and was chatting to the driver, a fella from Afghanistan who has been in Liverpool for a good few years.

Anyway, gets to the lights on West Derby Road by The Belmont Pub and we stop next to some kid of about 11 on a moped. He actually peers into the passenger side of the car and goes, "yer a bit close there aren't ya!" to the driver, who says, "pardon?", this little twat replies, "you heard me fookin towel head, mind me moped!". I wound down the window and shouted, "ayyyyyy ya little c*nt, fook off!".

I couldn't believe it, the audacity of these kids, going worse!

The cheeky little get
Offline Red Beret

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1366 on: May 4, 2023, 10:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
Merseyside is the new Brooklyn.

Huyton is a complete shit hole, has been for decades. Looks nice enough, but it's full of scumbags.

I know a woman who just moved there as her daughter goes to a school in Huyton. She lived in Kirkby and works in Speke, so she wanted to shorten her commute. I hope she realises what she's let herself in for.
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1367 on: May 5, 2023, 08:29:22 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on May  4, 2023, 10:57:00 pm
Huyton is a complete shit hole, has been for decades. Looks nice enough, but it's full of scumbags.

I know a woman who just moved there as her daughter goes to a school in Huyton. She lived in Kirkby and works in Speke, so she wanted to shorten her commute. I hope she realises what she's let herself in for.

As someone who grew up and still lives in Huyton, this statement is sadly true. Even the other night, someone had their legs and feet shot to bits in a front garden.

That said, is Huyton any worse than Kirkby, the Dingle, Speke, Netherton? Maybe.

I just wonder that in an era of instant news, social media, internet etc, we don't have to look far to see crime reports. Yet years ago you relied on the Echo.
Again, I just wonder if its always been this bad, but because of the era we live in, its more visible.
Online stoa

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1368 on: May 5, 2023, 11:14:52 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on May  5, 2023, 08:29:22 am
I just wonder that in an era of instant news, social media, internet etc, we don't have to look far to see crime reports. Yet years ago you relied on the Echo.
Again, I just wonder if its always been this bad, but because of the era we live in, its more visible.

To be honest, I think the Echo website plays a big part in that as well. Not living in Liverpool I don't know what part that website plays in people's daily life (i.e. them checking the site regularily about what's going on), but the way they put the focus on crime is absolutely shameful in my view. I'm only looking at the site from time to time when I want to find something specific, but their homepage is basically just LFC and Everton news and some other pieces of local news mixed in with a shitload of mugshots of people who have done something criminal whether it's domestic violence, drug dealing, stealing or whatever. I get that that's all stuff you probably need to report, but there should be a balance and I'm pretty sure there's more local stuff going on that's not crime related. Problem is, crime gets clicks and they've full committed to that it seems, which is a shame...
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Betazoid
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1369 on: May 5, 2023, 11:29:49 am »
Quote from: stoa on May  5, 2023, 11:14:52 am
To be honest, I think the Echo website plays a big part in that as well..
While in was on holiday recently I deleted my Liverpool Echo app because I was getting constant notifications from it with all manner of bad news / crime stories. It depressed the hell out of me, so I binned it off. It was just a constant stream of criminality and negativity.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1370 on: May 5, 2023, 05:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  5, 2023, 11:29:49 am
While in was on holiday recently I deleted my Liverpool Echo app because I was getting constant notifications from it with all manner of bad news / crime stories. It depressed the hell out of me, so I binned it off. It was just a constant stream of criminality and negativity.

And all by a dad, a mum or a Nan.

And virtually none by a grandad. Or is that two many characters?
Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1371 on: June 9, 2023, 08:48:57 am »
Red Berets accurate assessment of Huyton came to fruition yesterday when someone was murdered in my street. Despite working from home I knew absolutely nothing until one of the neighbours phoned to ask why there was half of Merseyside Police in the road.

The word on the street is a lad, who is a horrible little cnut, had a party as his parents were away and ended up killing someone.

I don't know if its just me, but the thought of someone's life being ended in such circumstances, whilst the rest of us slept soundly in our beds only a few houses away, is absolutely horrific.

Huyton is indeed a shithole.
Offline jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1372 on: July 4, 2023, 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
Merseyside is the new Brooklyn The Bronx.

You wha?
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1373 on: July 4, 2023, 01:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  5, 2023, 11:29:49 am
While in was on holiday recently I deleted my Liverpool Echo app because I was getting constant notifications from it with all manner of bad news / crime stories. It depressed the hell out of me, so I binned it off. It was just a constant stream of criminality and negativity.


Since the Daily Post went the Echo has had a full monopoly on local news, it does nothing but post pictures of thugs on the front page (that includes Chippy of course)  and do 'court reporting'. Even though crime rates are higher in Manchester, the MEN does not have the same approach.


I hate the echo
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1374 on: July 4, 2023, 01:52:23 pm »
It's an awful rag. But it also wouldn't do it if it didn't generate the clicks.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1375 on: July 4, 2023, 02:45:27 pm »
Yes, totally but then it seems like this approach is unique to Liverpool, maybe the thugs round here can read.


It also does not help that it is not actually a local paper.


I think local news has fallen apart in recent years, especially newspapers.


The other issue is that it is so full of crap and adverts that it is painful to use.


They seem to only use court reporters locally so surely it cannot be beyond the capability that a local news source, based in Liverpool, could operate as an alternative.


On reflection probably not as there is no will or money I suppose. Everything needs to be syndicated these days to survive. That's the price for getting your news free.
Offline Only Me

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1376 on: July 4, 2023, 06:19:09 pm »
Absolutely no idea why anyone would read that rag any more. It is in no way a local paper.

And if you even try to use that abomination of a website, then more fool you.

There is no "news" on it. its just illiterate sensationalist garbage.
Offline Statto Red

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1377 on: July 4, 2023, 07:23:32 pm »
The Echo is bottom feeder since Reach PLC brought out Trinity Mirror, the website is unreadable, 99% of the stories are pure clickbait, then obsessing over the latest 99p must have item from Aldi, their was an obsession publishing articles with anyone who has a loose connection to Liverpool/Merseyside region.
Online stoa

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1378 on: July 4, 2023, 09:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on July  4, 2023, 01:52:23 pm
It's an awful rag. But it also wouldn't do it if it didn't generate the clicks.

I think the Echo is a very sad example of what the internet has done to traditional media and it also shows where journalism (at least the majority of it) will end up. It's there to generate clicks and to earn money by those clicks. That's why they're doing what they're doing. It's the easiest way to do things. You need someone to go to court and maybe you need someone with contacts in the local police force. That's all you need for those stories. Add some person who looks through social media for stories there and you've basically covered all bases, if you get someone to report on the footy as well. One of the sadest things I've ever seen on the Echo website in terms of journalism was a story about some weird smell somewhere. It was basically just an article saying there's a weird smell and quotes from people on Facebook or Twitter. A true journalist would have called city hall or someone to ask whether they know where the smell comes from, but why do that, when you can get the same amount of clicks without it.
Online Bennett

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 12:26:43 pm »
It's difficult for traditional media to be fair. Things like LadBible came along and changed the game. People scoffed at them when they entered the arena but they've legitimately changed the game.

The Echo seem to have taken the attitude of "if you can't beat them, join them", but they're obviously just not as good as their competitors at either end of the spectrum. Look at their football coverage. You can't compete with the quality of a site like The Athletic or other subscription-based models because they literally poach the best / most popular journalists. You can't also compete with the likes of Sport Bible (or whoever) in terms of quantity because they're literally just churning out non-stop clickbait that, like it or lump it, is getting tonnes of views + ad revenue and quickly becomes a better business model.

The Echo then fits into that middle ground of not knowing which direction to go down. But whatever tactic they choose, there's no real excuse for just how unreadable the site is. The rare occasion I go on one of their articles it's an absolute mess filled where the text just gets swallowed by advertisers and sponsors.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 02:00:16 pm »
Serious question, has anybody ever bought (or thought of buying) something as a result of a pop up ad, I haven't
Online Bennett

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 02:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:00:16 pm
Serious question, has anybody ever bought (or thought of buying) something as a result of a pop up ad, I haven't

No, and I know from my work that click-through rates on those are notoriously shite: you're talking 0.3% if you're lucky and there's then no guarantee that will result in a sale. I suppose from an advertisers perspective, it's all exposure though. It's the reason why shops in Times Square make a loss. They're essentially giant, interactive billboards.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 03:58:32 pm »
I think the problem is that the advertising stops people using the website or at least they leave quickly because of the mess it is.
Offline Son of Spion

  • RAWK Betazoid
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:58:32 pm
I think the problem is that the advertising stops people using the website or at least they leave quickly because of the mess it is.
As I said earlier, I deleted their app due to the endless stream of negative shite that I was getting notifications for. I've recently slipped back into looking at their website on my phone for local news. It's unreadable though. Within seconds the screen is obliterated by adverts. It's an absolute shambles, and it must be costing them money because people must log off in their droves. I find myself getting off it as soon as the ads block out the story I was trying to read. Whoever designed that dog's dinner needs sacking and given a poor reference.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 05:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July  4, 2023, 02:45:27 pm
Yes, totally but then it seems like this approach is unique to Liverpool, maybe the thugs round here can read.

You might well be right about that. To be honest I don't read any other local papers, so I wouldn't know. When I have visited them, they have all been in the basic format of the Echo, but in regards to content who knows!

Quote from: stoa on July  4, 2023, 09:55:07 pm
I think the Echo is a very sad example of what the internet has done to traditional media and it also shows where journalism (at least the majority of it) will end up. It's there to generate clicks and to earn money by those clicks. That's why they're doing what they're doing. It's the easiest way to do things. You need someone to go to court and maybe you need someone with contacts in the local police force. That's all you need for those stories. Add some person who looks through social media for stories there and you've basically covered all bases, if you get someone to report on the footy as well. One of the sadest things I've ever seen on the Echo website in terms of journalism was a story about some weird smell somewhere. It was basically just an article saying there's a weird smell and quotes from people on Facebook or Twitter. A true journalist would have called city hall or someone to ask whether they know where the smell comes from, but why do that, when you can get the same amount of clicks without it.

Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 12:26:43 pm
It's difficult for traditional media to be fair. Things like LadBible came along and changed the game. People scoffed at them when they entered the arena but they've legitimately changed the game.

The Echo seem to have taken the attitude of "if you can't beat them, join them", but they're obviously just not as good as their competitors at either end of the spectrum. Look at their football coverage. You can't compete with the quality of a site like The Athletic or other subscription-based models because they literally poach the best / most popular journalists. You can't also compete with the likes of Sport Bible (or whoever) in terms of quantity because they're literally just churning out non-stop clickbait that, like it or lump it, is getting tonnes of views + ad revenue and quickly becomes a better business model.

The Echo then fits into that middle ground of not knowing which direction to go down. But whatever tactic they choose, there's no real excuse for just how unreadable the site is. The rare occasion I go on one of their articles it's an absolute mess filled where the text just gets swallowed by advertisers and sponsors.

Both good points. I think Buzzfeed was the other big one in regards to "disrupting" the traditional media with clickbait headlines to generate ad revenue, and shite content. Like all the other "disrupters" though, its business model doesn't actually generate any sustainable revenue hence why its gone bust. But not before dealing serious damage to the quality of the media ladscape.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:06:39 pm
As I said earlier, I deleted their app due to the endless stream of negative shite that I was getting notifications for. I've recently slipped back into looking at their website on my phone for local news. It's unreadable though. Within seconds the screen is obliterated by adverts. It's an absolute shambles, and it must be costing them money because people must log off in their droves. I find myself getting off it as soon as the ads block out the story I was trying to read. Whoever designed that dog's dinner needs sacking and given a poor reference.

If anyone hasn't seen it, it is well worth signing up to "The Post" (named after the old post).

https://www.livpost.co.uk/

Some genuinely good reporting and investigative journalism in there. Basically doing what the Echo should be doing. But, because they aren't a clickbait machine and are just a handful of people passionate about local journalism, they do depend on a subscription to run (you get a limited number of free articles). I'd say it is definitely worth paying for though, and if I still lived in Liverpool I would.
Offline gazzalfc

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 05:44:20 pm »
60 year old Curtis Warren arrested again for breaches to his serious crime prevention order.

Still has well over £100m out there that he won't give up
Offline jambutty

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 05:45:03 pm »
Print is dead.
Online So Howard Philips

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 08:04:06 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 05:45:03 pm
Print is dead.

The Echo website isnt a poster boy for on line media though.
