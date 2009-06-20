It's an awful rag. But it also wouldn't do it if it didn't generate the clicks.



I think the Echo is a very sad example of what the internet has done to traditional media and it also shows where journalism (at least the majority of it) will end up. It's there to generate clicks and to earn money by those clicks. That's why they're doing what they're doing. It's the easiest way to do things. You need someone to go to court and maybe you need someone with contacts in the local police force. That's all you need for those stories. Add some person who looks through social media for stories there and you've basically covered all bases, if you get someone to report on the footy as well. One of the sadest things I've ever seen on the Echo website in terms of journalism was a story about some weird smell somewhere. It was basically just an article saying there's a weird smell and quotes from people on Facebook or Twitter. A true journalist would have called city hall or someone to ask whether they know where the smell comes from, but why do that, when you can get the same amount of clicks without it.