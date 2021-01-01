« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 137139 times)

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 02:41:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:39:27 pm
Shithouse wont go into the dock for sentencing. Maybe something to do with the £250k bounty on his head to stop him turning 'grass' on the inside.

Where's that info from? The 250k I mean
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:41:28 pm
Where's that info from? The 250k I mean

Tabloid papers.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 02:49:32 pm »
Cashman accuses CPS of singing 'We Are The Champions'

Judith Moritz

North of England correspondent in court

Thomas Cashman's barrister John Cooper KC says that Cashman is refusing to come to court because he heard members of the Crown Prosecution Service singing We Are The Champions after he was convicted on Thursday.

Cashman told his defence team he isn't coming because he thinks it's "turning into a circus".
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Can he do that? I thought they had to be present to hear the victim statements, sentencing, etc? Hopefully the judge gets him dragged in or they rearrange if the Mother/family want that of course.

What a coward.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 03:08:15 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:39:27 pm
Shithouse wont go into the dock for sentencing. Maybe something to do with the £250k bounty on his head to stop him turning 'grass' on the inside.

His family not turning up either.Gutless coward but not surprised all these feral rats are the same brave as fuck in a gang or with a weapon in their hands but its different when they are exposed and on their own
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 03:56:13 pm »
42 years
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 03:56:16 pm »
42 years.

Could have been a whole life sentence but the murder of the child was not premeditated.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 03:58:06 pm »
Those family impact statements were heartbreaking, especially the one bravery read out by her older Sister.
 
The Judge is passing sentence now and giving the legal reasons why Live on Sky News. 'No whole Life Order' but didn't expect there would be.

To run concurrently ...

42 years for killing Olivia
22 years for attempted murder of Nee
10 years for injuring Olivia's Mum
18 years for possession of the guns

42 years before he can apply for parole, he'll be 76 then.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 04:00:25 pm »
42 years before he can even get parole

Well it's something
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm »
Bet the murderers of Ashley Dale and Elle Edwards are shitting themselves now.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm »
Hope he hears everyone singing We are the champions. Absolute shit house
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm »
So dignified Olivia's Mum in her behaviour and class in talking about this case. Not even a hint of celebration or laying into Cashman in her statement just now.

Not sure I could do that to be honest.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 04:56:04 pm »
Yep well said

Cashman is scum deserves to get sent down and if there is a bounty on him and something happens my heart bleeds

But the villain isnt the star

This is real life

The most heartbreaking thing I've seen about this today is Olivia's mother talking about how quiet it is without her little one

I've lost people, many of us have, for Olivia's family they are the ones with the real sentence

Her mum is just a picture of class

I don't know how you do it - I hope I never find out

I hope nobody has to

But Olivia's family deserve all the peace and happiness in the world
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 05:37:10 pm »
I must pass through that area (Kingsheath Avenue) several times a week, up and down East Prescot Road and I always think of that little girl, each time. She should have been safe, tucked up in her own house in her pyjamas, literally safe from the world. But because shit like Cashman roam the streets with out fear or consequence, because the likes of him and others in this fucking city want more money than they know what to do with, won't work like the rest of us, are entitled 'gansters', thinking they are big men, thats why a little girl was shot dead in her own house.

It fills my with that much rage I often shed a tear. I said at the time and I'll repeat it, we live amongst animals.  :'( :no
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 05:38:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 04:56:04 pm
Yep well said

Cashman is scum deserves to get sent down and if there is a bounty on him and something happens my heart bleeds

But the villain isnt the star

This is real life

The most heartbreaking thing I've seen about this today is Olivia's mother talking about how quiet it is without her little one

I've lost people, many of us have, for Olivia's family they are the ones with the real sentence

Her mum is just a picture of class

I don't know how you do it - I hope I never find out

I hope nobody has to

But Olivia's family deserve all the peace and happiness in the world

well said you too mate
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 05:57:13 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:41:28 pm
Where's that info from? The 250k I mean
I heard that yesterday but didn't quote it because the original story was attributed to a downmarket rag despised by all decent people. Apparently scumbags further up the chain really do not want this little rat talking.

Anyway, that's a good sentence for once. An actual deterrent, because even at his young age, his life is over. He rots now.
