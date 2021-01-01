« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
I've just seen that. Far-right groups allegedly involved. 🫤

I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm »
Going by youtube, looks like a group called yorkshire rose put the vids up, also going round other hotels last few weeks
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.
Yes, maybe conclusions are being hastily jumped to?

I suppose the truth of the matter will come out in the coming days.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
The video Ive seen doesnt mention anything about going back to a hotel like. The video is rather weird, she doesnt sound shaken up when talking to him and someone else is taking a photo of them talking without actually doing anything? I smell a stitch up.

Sounds like the same bullshit m/o why people protested about immigrants outside a Dublin police station the other week.

Rumour: local woman had been brutally gang raped by five asylum seekers.
Fact: suspect is a white Irishman.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 10:58:05 pm
Going by youtube, looks like a group called yorkshire rose put the vids up, also going round other hotels last few weeks
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)

Her.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 11:24:50 pm »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 12:03:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm
I just saw their Twitter. Describe themselves as 'patriot' and 'Brexiteer'.  ::)

What's even worse is "citizen journalist". Those c*nts wouldn't know journalism, if it kicked them in the arse...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:47:50 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.

Easy to mislead people into bigotry under the pretence of protecting women and kids, we have seen it on attacks of gay people back in the 80s, we are seeing this in the attacks on trans people.... this is just a new minority to attack by equating one incident with an entire community.

Where is the outrage when a white man does this? why are we not all protesting outside police stations?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 08:00:43 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 10:54:16 pm
I immediately thought groups from outside the city responsible but after seeing the vids all I can hear is Scouse accents sadly.

Just had a look at that Yorkshire Rose twitter page, they're a bunch of fucking racists bastards. From the stories doing the rounds in the past couple of days and the fact I heard the exact same stories from a lad I work with who lives in Sheffield, I'd be quite ready to believe that these racist c*nts are planting these stories to cause racial tensions. You watch, there will be stories in other areas pretty soon saying exactly the same thing.

There will have been the usual idiots who believe any arl shite and the scallies who wanted and excuse to kick off involved in this last night.
