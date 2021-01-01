As I typed that I thought one of you or Jill would be in giving me a kicking



My uncle was one of the snobs I was referring to, born into a family of 6 kids in Everton, no lecky in the house until the 60's, moved to Little Sutton and became a right snobby fucker, him and my auntie wanted the postcode change to distance themselves from Liverpool



I also worked with a fella from Wallasey, he used to go mental if you called him Scouse, "I'm from the Wirral" would be his response, in a Scouse accent



I'm from the Wirral and have loads of scouse mates, who are all sound.I've worked abroad a fair bit as an entertainer and used to get to meet people from all over. Loads of people from Liverpool, and the majority of them I got on sound with them, but now and again I would get someone usually from far afield places like Huyton or Kirby who would have the nerve to call me a woolly back.I would then point out to them that I could see the whole Liverpool seafront from our house and ask them what they could see from theirs.