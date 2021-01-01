This is it. The amount of shootings, stabbings and murders that happen in London, and I've never in my life heard anyone say "London again" after any of them.
I feel there's a massive confirmation bias going on in this country where so many want to believe anything bad about our city. So much so they shoehorn in incidents that take place elsewhere and make them about Liverpool.
God knows we have enough scumbags here, without those from elsewhere being attributed to our city too.
Well the number is pretty low whichever way you cook it.
2021/22 for instance had the following figures for homicide; 387 total
)
London: 124
North West: 95
West Midlands: 93
And as this article says:Regional comparisons
While crime in London has drawn widespread media attention in recent years, the region with the highest homicide rate in England and Wales was the East of England region. The region with the lowest homicide rate was South West England.
Also, this is in a country of 69 million people. Contrast this to the United States (Population: 331 million people - nearly 5 times bigger than the UK) and their homicides (Which if in proportion would be around 1,800 - but in fact is 19,500 which is actually more than fifty times more)
Which shows how safe the UK is.