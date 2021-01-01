« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 121074 times)

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 07:30:49 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm
I absolutely did with Paul when he said the same.

Yes everywhere is as bad but it's still amazing how you always here the "Liverpool again" and rarely ever 'London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham or Leeds again'.

Just been out for a couple of pints with my in-laws Irish relatives and my brother in law from near Birmingham. The Irish lot had a weekend in Liverpool with some golf and loved it. The pseudo Brummie said Liverpool is a bit dangerous isnt it. Not a competition but that poor lad was stabbed on a dance floor on Boxing Day. Everywhere can be dangerous if you are unluckily in the wrong place at the wrong time.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 07:57:59 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on Yesterday at 07:30:49 pm
Just been out for a couple of pints with my in-laws Irish relatives and my brother in law from near Birmingham. The Irish lot had a weekend in Liverpool with some golf and loved it. The pseudo Brummie said Liverpool is a bit dangerous isnt it. Not a competition but that poor lad was stabbed on a dance floor on Boxing Day. Everywhere can be dangerous if you are unluckily in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Oh I agree mate. 

tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm
Two people are in custody for the 2nd day.
A 30-year-old man and 19-year-old women.

I know the 19-year-old girl's Nan and Dad well.   :o

https://geniuscelebs.com/wallasey-pub-shooting-sam-searson-and-clio-groom/

I used to drink in the pub some years ago, so sad for the girls family and friends.
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 09:58:50 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 09:12:28 pm
I used to drink in the pub some years ago, so sad for the girls family and friends.
I was a member of the golf society there about 20-odd years ago.
Never a bother there and it is dreadfully sad.
The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1084 on: Today at 08:50:37 am
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:16:13 pm
This is it. The amount of shootings, stabbings and murders that happen in London, and I've never in my life heard anyone say "London again" after any of them.

I feel there's a massive confirmation bias going on in this country where so many want to believe anything bad about our city. So much so they shoehorn in incidents that take place elsewhere and make them about Liverpool.

God knows we have enough scumbags here, without those from elsewhere being attributed to our city too.


Well the number is pretty low whichever way you cook it.

2021/22 for instance had the following figures for homicide;  387 total (From https://www.statista.com/statistics/288221/number-of-homicides-uk-by-region/ )

London: 124
North West: 95
West Midlands: 93


And as this article says:

Regional comparisons

  While crime in London has drawn widespread media attention in recent years, the region with the highest homicide rate in England and Wales was the East of England region. The region with the lowest homicide rate was South West England.

Also, this is in a country of 69 million people. Contrast this to the United States (Population: 331 million people - nearly 5 times bigger than the UK) and their homicides (Which if in proportion would be around 1,800 - but in fact is 19,500 which is actually more than fifty times more)

Which shows how safe the UK is.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:02:20 am
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:28:34 pm
I absolutely did with Paul when he said the same.

Yes everywhere is as bad but it's still amazing how you always here the "Liverpool again" and rarely ever 'London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham or Leeds again'.

I made sure the missus and kids knew it wasn't Liverpool or Scousers. Its Wirral, yet they keep saying Merseyside on Granada Reports - the snobs over that side if the water wanted a CH postcode, so switch them to Cheshire.
Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1086 on: Today at 10:43:41 am
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:02:20 am
I made sure the missus and kids knew it wasn't Liverpool or Scousers. Its Wirral, yet they keep saying Merseyside on Granada Reports - the snobs over that side if the water wanted a CH postcode, so switch them to Cheshire.

Erm - us snobs on the Wirral didn't even ask for a CH postcode - that was absolutely nothing to do with the residents.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1087 on: Today at 11:06:25 am
Quote from: Millie Christmas, Mr Lawrence! on Today at 10:43:41 am
Erm - us snobs on the Wirral didn't even ask for a CH postcode - that was absolutely nothing to do with the residents.

As I typed that I thought one of you or Jill would be in giving me a kicking ;D

My uncle was one of the snobs I was referring to, born into a family of 6 kids in Everton, no lecky in the house until the 60's, moved to Little Sutton and became a right snobby fucker, him and my auntie wanted the postcode change to distance themselves from Liverpool :butt

I also worked with a fella from Wallasey, he used to go mental if you called him Scouse, "I'm from the Wirral" would be his response, in a Scouse accent :D
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1088 on: Today at 04:05:19 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:06:25 am
As I typed that I thought one of you or Jill would be in giving me a kicking ;D

My uncle was one of the snobs I was referring to, born into a family of 6 kids in Everton, no lecky in the house until the 60's, moved to Little Sutton and became a right snobby fucker, him and my auntie wanted the postcode change to distance themselves from Liverpool :butt

I also worked with a fella from Wallasey, he used to go mental if you called him Scouse, "I'm from the Wirral" would be his response, in a Scouse accent :D
I'm from the Wirral and have loads of scouse mates, who are all sound.
I've worked abroad a fair bit as an entertainer and used to get to meet people from all over. Loads of people from Liverpool, and the majority of them I got on sound with them, but now and again I would get someone usually from far afield places like Huyton or Kirby who would have the nerve to call me a woolly back.
I would then point out to them that I could see the whole Liverpool seafront from our house and ask them what they could see from theirs.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1089 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 04:05:19 pm
I'm from the Wirral and have loads of scouse mates, who are all sound.
I've worked abroad a fair bit as an entertainer and used to get to meet people from all over. Loads of people from Liverpool, and the majority of them I got on sound with them, but now and again I would get someone usually from far afield places like Huyton or Kirby who would have the nerve to call me a woolly back.
I would then point out to them that I could see the whole Liverpool seafront from our house and ask them what they could see from theirs.

Normally a burning car from ours  ;D

And you are a wool  ;)
Mumm-Ra

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1090 on: Today at 04:30:44 pm
I went to a few Tranmere games as a teenager and was thoroughly confused when the crowd, in a universally broad scouse accent, would sing "We hate scousers, we are the scouser haters"

<insert Spidey pointing meme>
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:09:42 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 04:30:44 pm
I went to a few Tranmere games as a teenager and was thoroughly confused when the crowd, in a universally broad scouse accent, would sing "We hate scousers, we are the scouser haters"

<insert Spidey pointing meme>

I can't understand why there are so many Utd fans on the Wirral, there were loads by my uncles in Little Sutton
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:24:33 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:09:42 pm
I can't understand why there are so many Utd fans on the Wirral, there were loads by my uncles in Little Sutton
That's more Cheshire to me. Wirral has always been Liverpool, Everton then Tranmere in that order in my experience, with the Tranmere element desperately trying to distance themselves from our city, even though many make their living from it.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #1093 on: Today at 09:29:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 09:24:33 pm
That's more Cheshire to me. Wirral has always been Liverpool, Everton then Tranmere in that order in my experience, with the Tranmere element desperately trying to distance themselves from our city, even though many make their living from it.

Yeah it probably is, its nearer to Chester than Liverpool, but its still odd seeing as its Scouse accents all over the place, it's a few minutes drive to the Port and that looks across the river to Speke, Manchester is fucking miles away. 
