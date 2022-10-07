Absolutely horrific. Doesn´t even bear thinking about. Personally I have a problem with our dog culture in general. Doesn´t make me very popular. But ultimately it leads people to forget that, at the end of the day, pets are living, breathing, sentient animals. They are not there for our amusement or control. Or at least they shouldn´t be.



I love dogs. We were at a dog show last Sunday and met all kinds of breeds. Some stunning, big bull breeds too. Thing is though, I'd never personally own one. I'm actually amazed they are allowed to be on sale to the public. Any dog can turn on you. A friend of ours had a little Yorkie, and she could snap at times. Thing is, when they kick off they don't tend to kill people or other dogs, whereas these types of dogs can do so easily and have done.Also, these dogs tend to appeal to the socially inadequate fraternity who use them as compensation for their fear and insecurity. So we often see unsuitable dogs being owned by highly unsuitable people who have no clue how to socialise them and look after them. Of course, the criminal fraternity then cash in by breeding them in their homes and offloading unsocialised pups to unsocialised people for profit.Many dogs were bought by the North Face brigade as weapons. The thinking, as was related to me, was that if you get caught with a gun or a knife you are looking at doing time. If you have a weapon on a lead you are ok.Personally, I feel sorry for the dogs. They really shouldn't be used in such a way by inadequate people. I just don't think they should be legal for the general public. I know it's not a popular take, but it's one I believe in.