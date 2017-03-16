« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

jonnypb

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 29, 2022, 10:08:10 pm
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62795536
anfieldpurch

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 29, 2022, 10:54:55 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on September 29, 2022, 10:08:10 pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-62795536
Let's hope that this arrest is the one we've been waiting for!
liverbloke

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 30, 2022, 11:30:54 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on September 29, 2022, 10:54:55 pm
Let's hope that this arrest is the one we've been waiting for!

yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity
anfieldpurch

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 30, 2022, 03:46:48 pm
Another arrest made today.. taking that to 11 arrested in connection now...
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 30, 2022, 04:12:57 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 30, 2022, 11:30:54 am
yes but who is getting the cash reward? better not go to the criminal fraternity
That's the thing though.

Everyone and his dog knows who did it. The police know. The community knows. His name is everywhere. But the only people who know enough to actually prove it, or at least point in the direction of where the weapon is hidden, are not going to be Mr or Mrs Joe Bloggs from Acacia Avenue. Those who know enough to nail him know because of their own associations.
TheKid.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 06:57:59 pm
Charged and named now
GoldenGloves25

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??
reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:10:42 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on October  1, 2022, 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??

Was just going to ask this too.
mikeb58

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:18:40 pm
Thomas Cashman, 34 from West Derby is the man charged (and named) with this horrendous offence.
TheKid.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:21:40 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on October  1, 2022, 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??

Yes
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:37:28 pm
Quote from: GoldenGloves25 on October  1, 2022, 07:05:56 pm
Is this the guy that 'everyone and his dog' says did it??
Yes, it is.
reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:44:42 pm
So the other guy is known too?
Crosby Nick

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:49:43 pm
Youd assume (hope?) they must have a pretty watertight case to name and charge him wouldnt you?
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 07:56:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October  1, 2022, 07:49:43 pm
Youd assume (hope?) they must have a pretty watertight case to name and charge him wouldnt you?
You'd think so. They've known who did it from very early on. I think it was just a case of getting the evidence to make it stick before finally charging him.
Crosby Nick

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 08:10:53 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  1, 2022, 07:56:25 pm
You'd think so. They've known who did it from very early on. I think it was just a case of getting the evidence to make it stick before finally charging him.

Yeah, thats what I meant, just phrased it poorly!
gazzalfc

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.
reddebs

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
October 1, 2022, 09:06:40 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.

Can't they argue that running into a house with a gun and firing it is an intent to kill?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 01:05:26 am
It is a bit like those school shootings in the USA, you would struggle to prove they intended to kill the actual people they did but nevertheless they were intent on killing and behaved in such a way that removes all doubt about that.
Wabaloolah

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 01:12:22 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.
randomly firing bullets into a house is 100% murder, what the fuck did he expect to happen? Not a chance, if the police have done their homework will he get away with manslaughter.


They'll probably struggle to find a jury prepared to give the c*nt a fair trial though
Fiasco

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 01:13:33 am
They don't have the murder weapons yet, so on that point you wonder what evidence they do have to actually charge him. I always thought it was much tougher to get a conviction without the actual weapon being found?
Wabaloolah

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 02:04:39 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 01:13:33 am
They don't have the murder weapons yet, so on that point you wonder what evidence they do have to actually charge him. I always thought it was much tougher to get a conviction without the actual weapon being found?
that's probably long gone, doubt they'll find that now. It's probably been incinerated
B0151?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 02:31:20 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.
Nah fortunately I would say you're not right there  Murder is when someone dies as a result of intent to kill or do serious bodily harm. It's still murder if bullets hit an unintended target. See Rhys Jones.

There was even some lads in London recently who got convicted of murder while not even firing any of the killing shots  The victim was their own mate and they were convicted of murder after starting a gunfight with a rival gang and he got shot back while with them. Just starting it was enough to convict them. Not the same at all obviously but just an indicator of how firing shots and someone dies will put you away for a long time

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/legal-first-as-trio-convicted-of-murder-after-their-associate-billy-the-kid-killed-in-shootout-12673821
Pistolero

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 08:11:22 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.

He can plead to whatever he wants, in a case like this he's heading for a 30+ year sentence minimum..
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 10:33:52 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:12:22 am
randomly firing bullets into a house is 100% murder, what the fuck did he expect to happen? Not a chance, if the police have done their homework will he get away with manslaughter.


They'll probably struggle to find a jury prepared to give the c*nt a fair trial though

Itll probably be heard in Preston or Manchester.
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 11:26:48 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  1, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Think they are going to struggle translating those charges to guilty verdicts in court.

Murder is a deliberate act and they will need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he deliberately meant to kill her as well as attempting to kill the others.

He'll plead to attempted murder of the guy he shot, wounding the mum and manslaughter of the girl.
He went in there with two handguns with the express intention to murder. He hit three people in the process, one died. I just can't see how he gets off on manslaughter for that.

He set out to murder. He succeeded.
gazzalfc

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 11:44:02 am
I hope you're all right.
Red Berry

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 02:28:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:26:48 am
He went in there with two handguns with the express intention to murder. He hit three people in the process, one died. I just can't see how he gets off on manslaughter for that.

He set out to murder. He succeeded.

Same as Sean Mercer killing Rhys Jones. He intended to kill someone, even if he didn't get the person he was after.
Fiasco

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:22:59 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 02:04:39 am
that's probably long gone, doubt they'll find that now. It's probably been incinerated

Oh for sure, but I just was speaking more generally. With my very amateur knowledge from bits of reading and documentaries etc, I just thought a murder conviction was always difficult to get if you didn't have the weapon used. So if they don't have the guns used, what exactly do they have that is significant enough to charge him?
Millie

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:24:33 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 04:22:59 pm
Oh for sure, but I just was speaking more generally. With my very amateur knowledge from bits of reading and documentaries etc, I just thought a murder conviction was always difficult to get if you didn't have the weapon used. So if they don't have the guns used, what exactly do they have that is significant enough to charge him?

The CPS don't tend to charge unless they have enough evidence.
Fiasco

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 04:24:33 pm
The CPS don't tend to charge unless they have enough evidence.

Yeah, that's what I mean. They don't have the weapons, so they have something else significant enough to charge him. There must be a reasonable prospect of a conviction I think they call it?
ljycb

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:24:45 am
The crime and investigations reporter for the Liverpool Echo is currently live tweeting from the magistrates court as Thomas Cashman makes his first appearance.

https://twitter.com/JHumphriesEcho
ljycb

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:25:50 am
BREAKING: Cashman will now be appearing in the crown court this afternoon at 2pm. He is asked to stand where he is told he will be brought back in a few hours. He is escorted back down to the cells
@LivEchonews
Livbes

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 11:51:03 am
Photos now. One in a super car showroom and one in Matou. Doesnt look like the usual little scally, rat running the streets. Maybe he was a higher level, but wouldnt have thought they would be hands on?
Son of Spion

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 12:26:41 pm
Quote from: Livbes on Today at 11:51:03 am
Photos now. One in a super car showroom and one in Matou. Doesnt look like the usual little scally, rat running the streets. Maybe he was a higher level, but wouldnt have thought they would be hands on?
I said earlier in the thread before he was caught and named publicly, he's not a low level, North Face wearing, electric bike riding scally. He's higher up the chain and a well known, well connected criminal.

Those pictures of him with the supercars etc were out online weeks ago, as was his name and the fact it was him who killed Olivia.

The surprise is, as you said, that he went hands on rather than getting a local scrote to do it. Theories I've heard are that this hit was personal, and another simply being that he enjoys murder and this is not his only high profile hit. All allegedly, of course.
liversaint

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 01:58:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:26:41 pm
I said earlier in the thread before he was caught and named publicly, he's not a low level, North Face wearing, electric bike riding scally. He's higher up the chain and a well known, well connected criminal.

Those pictures of him with the supercars etc were out online weeks ago, as was his name and the fact it was him who killed Olivia.

The surprise is, as you said, that he went hands on rather than getting a local scrote to do it. Theories I've heard are that this hit was personal, and another simply being that he enjoys murder and this is not his only high profile hit. All allegedly, of course.

The last bit has been rumoured for a while now, along with allegedly Nee has finally cracked on Thursday and implicated him.
Spezialo

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 01:59:45 pm
Not sure how true it is but read that Russell who was arrested for assisting, has gone into witness protection after giving a statement naming others involved in the murder.
liversaint

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:02:35 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 01:59:45 pm
Not sure how true it is but read that Russell who was arrested for assisting, has gone into witness protection after giving a statement naming others involved in the murder.

he's going to claim he was forced to do the driving apparently as well
liversaint

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 02:19:10 pm
No application for bail, remanded and trial date for march 6th 2023.
