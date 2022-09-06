Young Olivia was buried today RIP. I wish her family strength on what must be such a heartbreaking day.
RIP young Olivia xxPink For Olivia
Her name in pink letters on the rails.
Her classmates with pink fingernails.
Rainbow stripes and pink butterflies.
The black suits all worn with pink ties.
Horses wearing pink plume and drape.
Lovely pink flowers, in heart like shape.
Pink handbags, pink ribbon and bows.
The number of Angels in Heaven grows.
Pink slides and clips, worn in the hair.
Carried by her Mum, a pinky teddy bear.
If tears had a colour, they'd be pink too.
Pink for Olivia...we will never forget you.