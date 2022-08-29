I think Dutch gangs still have links to the Mexican cartel and such, so might depend how you want to slice it



For cocaine, probably tied into the same dark areas we want to eradicate as it's a trade that profiteers off death and misery



But they don't AFAIK have to import MDMA, perhaps some raw materials? - different level entirely to cocaine





-



Some great posts since my last one (Spion mate you doing counselling work is just - you're great, Thank You)



To me there's this layer of let's just call them murderous scum and there's also this layer of political mismanagement (let's call them murderous scum too) which leads to the societal reasons behind people taking drugs



But like, this is a good page: https://www.drugwise.org.uk/how-much-crime-is-drug-related/



The reasons behind it seem deep as any rabbit hole. It is shocking to me heroin could be a better alternative than reality for anybody.



I think "drugs" as a blanket label, that level of understanding led to the war on drugs in the first place. Cocaine seems to me, the worst drug, if I could magically eradicate one, Charlie you're my winner, goodbye!



But if we have fans going to the Dam to get stoned they're not in the same boat as Curtis Warren (literally one hopes)



Esketamine is somewhat available on the NHS and MDMA and psylocybin emerge further to help ameliorate trauma and depression



I think I'm processing it at a societal level, and basically, what we're talking mainly about is violent criminal scum profiteering off human misery - it's hard to parse, let alone solve (what a heartwarming thread this is though - not sarcasm, its good to see real thought and care put into the discussions)



You can want people to be free, but some people throw that away.



I think there's less excuse for owning a gun than having a drug in your home though.



Apologies for highlighting just one line from your post, but I think it's really central to the drugs issue.Human beings are avoidant creatures. Naturally, we seek out pleasure and avoid pain. Be that physical or emotional pain. Thing is, the world we live in is so dysfunctional and most of us struggle to cope. Problems come in so many guises. There is also lack of self confidence and esteem. Anxiety, worry, insecurity etc...Drugs (including alcohol) can become a crutch. They can be many people's avoidance strategy. Their coping mechanism. Life can feel so utterly depressing that being off your face is actually a preferred alternative.When I talk with people with drug problems, I always try to dig down to see what they are avoiding. The drug problem is usually a symptom of something deeper. I used to be alcohol dependent in order to go out socially. My problems with alcohol were a symptom, not the actual problem. Now I've addressed the actual problems I had, I can go without the drink now.Basically, most of us are running away from something. Be it emotional or problems with day to day life. Drugs are a maladaptive coping and avoidance strategy. They can, for a short time, block out a whole world of pain, hence their attraction. Once you get stuck in that cycle you are constantly chasing that moment where life feels livable, even if you are destroying yourself and your life in the process.I'm actually one of the most avoidant people I've even known, so I'm amazed that I never became an addict. I did use some drugs to put me in a short-lived 'better' place and I absolutely abused alcohol for many years, but I never became an addict. To this day I'm not sure how I escaped going down that route, because pretty much anything felt preferable to my reality.But anyway, talk with any addict and it soon becomes clear that the addiction, although horribly destructive, is not actually the root issue. It's a symptom of underlying issues. Those underlying issues take many forms too. As you suggest, they are one deep rabbit hole. In fact, I'd suggest a warren rather than a hole, because it can be that complex.For me, this aspect of human nature brings us back to why we can never eradicate drugs. People will always need their escape. Human beings will always need their personal crutch. Some manage to find adaptive ways to cope with their lives, but many others don't. There will always be sociopathic parasites who will exploit this human frailty, offering their little bags of poison to those looking for momentary escape from their inner or outside world reality.So few of us are comfortable with our reality. I've wrestled with mine all my life. Drugs can offer the avoidant an escape of sorts, but it comes at great cost eventually. In the meantime, there will never be a shortage of parasitic dealers looking to exploit your pain, your anxiety, your lack of confidence etc for their own ends.