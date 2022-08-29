« previous next »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #880 on: August 29, 2022, 02:06:18 pm »
Drugs are legal in The Netherlands, Amsterdam has a load of cannabis cafes, [one of the reasons a load of us, are made up we got Ajax in the champions league ;D], does The Netherlands still have issues with criminal gangs & stuff?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #881 on: August 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 29, 2022, 02:06:18 pm
Drugs are legal in The Netherlands, Amsterdam has a load of cannabis cafes, [one of the reasons a load of us, are made up we got Ajax in the champions league ;D], does The Netherlands still have issues with criminal gangs & stuff?

Cannabis is legal when smoked in a cafe. Laws still apply for personal possession of cannabis and I assume other drugs are illegal.

As to organised crime Curtis Warren is due out soon but Im sure the Dutch wont welcome him back.

What will happen in Liverpool is another matter.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #882 on: August 29, 2022, 02:17:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm
Cannabis is legal when smoked in a cafe. Laws still apply for personal possession of cannabis and I assume other drugs are illegal.

As to organised crime Curtis Warren is due out soon but Im sure the Dutch wont welcome him back.

What will happen in Liverpool is another matter.

I see.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #883 on: August 29, 2022, 02:20:52 pm »
@SOS- That is a spot on summary of the way organised crime operates.

Quote from: Statto Red on August 29, 2022, 02:06:18 pm
Drugs are legal in The Netherlands, Amsterdam has a load of cannabis cafes, [one of the reasons a load of us, are made up we got Ajax in the champions league ;D], does The Netherlands still have issues with criminal gangs & stuff?

Drugs are legal in the Netherlands?!! Ummmm......no they´re not.

Cannabis is decriminialised (different from legalised) in the Netherlands - as it is here in Catalonia as well. All other drugs are illegal. Decriminalisation can bring some benefits. Portugal for example is a country that has decriminalised the personal use of all drugs, from cannabis to heroin. As a policy it has been a resounding success - they have seen a decrease in the use of every type of drug bar cannabis, which has seen a small incease. Drug related crimes and deaths have also dipped,and they saw an upsurge in people using services to combat addiction. However, as in the case of the Netherlands, or Catalonia, it is a half way house that also retains many of the negative side effects of organised crime, because while possession and personal usage might be decriminalised, the supply is still largely illegal. It is a similar thing with prostitution in the Netherlands. It is decriminalised. There have been some advances in terms of the safety of prostitutes, from STIs as well as in terms of physical safety (i.e. not having to get into some car alone with some wierdo). However, there is still a very large market for trafficked women into the Netherlands.

Organised crime is massive in the Netherlands for the main reason that Rotterdam is one of the worlds 10 largest ports, and is the biggest port in Europe by some margin, and Europe is in turn one of the world largest markets for illegal drugs. Liverpool´s position as a port is also why it is a centre of organised crime, with the United Kingdom being one of the worlds largest per capita markets for illegal drugs.

The Netherlands is also the worlds largest producer of MDMA.



Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 29, 2022, 02:15:25 pm
Cannabis is legal when smoked in a cafe. Laws still apply for personal possession of cannabis and I assume other drugs are illegal.

As to organised crime Curtis Warren is due out soon but Im sure the Dutch wont welcome him back.

What will happen in Liverpool is another matter.

The usage of cannabis is not legal anywhere in the Netherlands. It is simply tolerated within the confines of cafes, or at home. That doesn´t mean it is legal per se. It is more of a gray area
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #884 on: August 29, 2022, 02:25:41 pm »
I see, it's ok to take cannabis in cafe's or at home, but get caught taking it anywhere else then you're in trouble, & other drugs are still banned
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #885 on: August 29, 2022, 02:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 29, 2022, 02:25:41 pm
I see, it's ok to take cannabis in cafe's or at home, but get caught taking it anywhere else then you're in trouble, & other drugs are still banned

I think thats it. Turn a blind eye to social use but not to organised crime.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #886 on: August 29, 2022, 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 29, 2022, 02:25:41 pm
I see, it's ok to take cannabis in cafe's or at home, but get caught taking it anywhere else then you're in trouble, & other drugs are still banned

Pretty much. I mean whether the police actual enforce smoking it in public I am not sure. Probably not as stringently as some others places. But yes, it is not actual legal, so you can still get in legal trouble for being caught with it in certain circumstances (for example, as in Catalonia, I believe they also have an "acceptable" number of plants you can grow before you get in trouble). And other drugs are still very much banned. Although again, how much police enforce the use of the things like ecstacy I am not sure. In the Netherlands they have drug testing in clubs, so you can know that your drugs are actually what they are meant to be (e.g. MDMA) and not some other horrible stuff being sold as MDMA - another unfortunate effect of prohibition, and the main reason for ectasy-related fatalities (in terms of danger - esctasy isn´t so bad - its all the other unkown stuff that criminals put into powder and pills that kills people)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #887 on: August 29, 2022, 02:32:16 pm »
I think Dutch gangs still have links to the Mexican cartel and such, so might depend how you want to slice it

For cocaine, probably tied into the same dark areas we want to eradicate as it's a trade that profiteers off death and misery

But they don't AFAIK have to import MDMA, perhaps some raw materials? - different level entirely to cocaine


-

Some great posts since my last one (Spion mate you doing counselling work is just - you're great, Thank You)

To me there's this layer of let's just call them murderous scum and there's also this layer of political mismanagement (let's call them murderous scum too) which leads to the societal reasons behind people taking drugs

But like, this is a good page: https://www.drugwise.org.uk/how-much-crime-is-drug-related/

The reasons behind it seem deep as any rabbit hole. It is shocking to me heroin could be a better alternative than reality for anybody.

I think "drugs" as a blanket label, that level of understanding led to the war on drugs in the first place. Cocaine seems to me, the worst drug, if I could magically eradicate one, Charlie you're my winner, goodbye!

But if we have fans going to the Dam to get stoned they're not in the same boat as Curtis Warren (literally one hopes)

Esketamine is somewhat available on the NHS and MDMA and psylocybin emerge further to help ameliorate trauma and depression

I think I'm processing it at a societal level, and basically, what we're talking mainly about is violent criminal scum profiteering off human misery - it's hard to parse, let alone solve (what a heartwarming thread this is though - not sarcasm, its good to see real thought and care put into the discussions)

You can want people to be free, but some people throw that away.

I think there's less excuse for owning a gun than having a drug in your home though.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #888 on: August 29, 2022, 02:47:44 pm »
^^^You are right that there is a world of difference in terms of the supply routes of MDMA and cocaine. MDMA is basically made in-house in labs in Europe, where it is then exported. The supply chain as a result is much shorter. Organised criminals in Europe do make money from MDMA, and people do get killed as a result.

However, as you say, this is a far cry from cocaine, which has to pass through a network of horrific organsied crime in South and Central America, responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands, before it is even reaches Europe. It depends on the production and extraction of the chemicals from coca plants which grow in tropical regions, with the train of death and destruction then stemming from there.

Likewise, the heroin supply chain is a lot longer, albiet this time originating from poppies in places like Afghanistan and Burma. That said, the drug itself is, as everyone knows, more damaging. But the supply chain is less damaging then that of cocaine.

Things like LSD are likewise not big money makers for organised crime. That is more likely to have been put together by some hippie eccentric.

"Drugs" is a broad term. Some are more damging then others on a personal health level, and some are more damaging then others on a supply chain and societal level.

On a physical health and addiction level, there is a well established scale on the harmfulness of drugs:



Notice where alcohol is in comparison to some of the others that are less socially acceptable. Likewise, the rise of cocaine use these last ten years is I think a massive problem. I personally despise the stuff, even moreso since I married a South American. But it is at a very high level of social acceptability, despite its illegality. But it is a problem that prohibition is doing nothing to combat, and is if anything making it worse (it is certainly not making it better!)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #889 on: August 29, 2022, 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 29, 2022, 02:32:16 pm
I think Dutch gangs still have links to the Mexican cartel and such, so might depend how you want to slice it

For cocaine, probably tied into the same dark areas we want to eradicate as it's a trade that profiteers off death and misery

But they don't AFAIK have to import MDMA, perhaps some raw materials? - different level entirely to cocaine


-

Some great posts since my last one (Spion mate you doing counselling work is just - you're great, Thank You)

To me there's this layer of let's just call them murderous scum and there's also this layer of political mismanagement (let's call them murderous scum too) which leads to the societal reasons behind people taking drugs

But like, this is a good page: https://www.drugwise.org.uk/how-much-crime-is-drug-related/

The reasons behind it seem deep as any rabbit hole. It is shocking to me heroin could be a better alternative than reality for anybody.

I think "drugs" as a blanket label, that level of understanding led to the war on drugs in the first place. Cocaine seems to me, the worst drug, if I could magically eradicate one, Charlie you're my winner, goodbye!

But if we have fans going to the Dam to get stoned they're not in the same boat as Curtis Warren (literally one hopes)

Esketamine is somewhat available on the NHS and MDMA and psylocybin emerge further to help ameliorate trauma and depression

I think I'm processing it at a societal level, and basically, what we're talking mainly about is violent criminal scum profiteering off human misery - it's hard to parse, let alone solve (what a heartwarming thread this is though - not sarcasm, its good to see real thought and care put into the discussions)

You can want people to be free, but some people throw that away.

I think there's less excuse for owning a gun than having a drug in your home though.
Apologies for highlighting just one line from your post, but I think it's really central to the drugs issue.

Human beings are avoidant creatures. Naturally, we seek out pleasure and avoid pain. Be that physical or emotional pain. Thing is, the world we live in is so dysfunctional and most of us struggle to cope. Problems come in so many guises. There is also lack of self confidence and esteem. Anxiety, worry, insecurity etc...

Drugs (including alcohol) can become a crutch. They can be many people's avoidance strategy. Their coping mechanism. Life can feel so utterly depressing that being off your face is actually a preferred alternative.

When I talk with people with drug problems, I always try to dig down to see what they are avoiding. The drug problem is usually a symptom of something deeper. I used to be alcohol dependent in order to go out socially. My problems with alcohol were a symptom, not the actual problem. Now I've addressed the actual problems I had, I can go without the drink now.

Basically, most of us are running away from something. Be it emotional or problems with day to day life. Drugs are a maladaptive coping and avoidance strategy. They can, for a short time, block out a whole world of pain, hence their attraction. Once you get stuck in that cycle you are constantly chasing that moment where life feels livable, even if you are destroying yourself and your life in the process.

I'm actually one of the most avoidant people I've even known, so I'm amazed that I never became an addict. I did use some drugs to put me in a short-lived 'better' place and I absolutely abused alcohol for many years, but I never became an addict. To this day I'm not sure how I escaped going down that route, because pretty much anything felt preferable to my reality.

But anyway, talk with any addict and it soon becomes clear that the addiction, although horribly destructive, is not actually the root issue. It's a symptom of underlying issues. Those underlying issues take many forms too. As you suggest, they are one deep rabbit hole. In fact, I'd suggest a warren rather than a hole, because it can be that complex.

For me, this aspect of human nature brings us back to why we can never eradicate drugs. People will always need their escape. Human beings will always need their personal crutch. Some manage to find adaptive ways to cope with their lives, but many others don't. There will always be sociopathic parasites who will exploit this human frailty, offering their little bags of poison to those looking for momentary escape from their inner or outside world reality.

So few of us are comfortable with our reality. I've wrestled with mine all my life. Drugs can offer the avoidant an escape of sorts, but it comes at great cost eventually. In the meantime, there will never be a shortage of parasitic dealers looking to exploit your pain, your anxiety, your lack of confidence etc for their own ends.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #890 on: August 30, 2022, 02:54:09 pm »
Good post above,


I always find it interesting to contrast those drug users who are seen as a problem who usually are those who aim for a high to avoid a low (and then aim for a high to maintain a high). The low often arises from a life which often lacks hope or has roots in pain. This is as opposed to those whom seek a high purely in itself (and, yes, sometimes such people are also rooted in need)


Drug taking, as in Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, is often (whilst not glamourised) seen as something dangerous and edgy (unlike a crack den in a deserted flat)


Both the desperate of Croxteth (yes, I know, but that's the place I know best) and the 'Pete Doherty' drug users need to be addressed in different ways which suggest that no one way of approaching this is enough. Indeed there are other types of user as well.


I do think the richer drug users get more of a free pass though because they can afford the drugs (and so do not need to commit crimes to get the high) and we often see them interviewed on television in a way that we would never see the other type of drug user mentioned before (and they can afford the clinics as well)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #891 on: August 31, 2022, 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on August 29, 2022, 02:06:18 pm
Drugs are legal in The Netherlands, Amsterdam has a load of cannabis cafes, [one of the reasons a load of us, are made up we got Ajax in the champions league ;D], does The Netherlands still have issues with criminal gangs & stuff?

Drugs are not legal here which is why there's loads of issues with criminal gangs & stuff.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #892 on: September 1, 2022, 01:10:16 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 29, 2022, 02:32:16 pm
It is shocking to me heroin could be a better alternative than reality for anybody.


I would agree but then there are many aspects of other humans and their behaviour that baffle me daily.


I suppose there is no way of appreciating this unless;


a) you've tried Heroin (I have not)
b) you have not experienced the reality of the lives of those who take it (and that includes their physical make-up and their life experience from birth)


I've seen many, many people who are right at the bottom of the barrel who have said clearly they want to die but don't want suicide. Heroin will get you there without you really being aware of it (and most of those who said they wanted to die did eventually)



Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #893 on: September 1, 2022, 03:53:10 pm »
there's a lot of 'recreational' drug users who definitely don't get it

ANYHOO... he said getting bored with the to-ing and fro-ing of the drugs argument

watched this on yt and can't think that, as exploitative as it is, maybe the police (remember them - they used to walk the streets) should do more to stop these evil scumbags from 'owning' estates as their own territory and making no-go areas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J9OjI9vEKkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J9OjI9vEKkg</a>


Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #894 on: September 1, 2022, 04:07:18 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on September  1, 2022, 03:53:10 pm
there's a lot of 'recreational' drug users who definitely don't get it

ANYHOO... he said getting bored with the to-ing and fro-ing of the drugs argument

watched this on yt and can't think that, as exploitative as it is, maybe the police (remember them - they used to walk the streets) should do more to stop these evil scumbags from 'owning' estates as their own territory and making no-go areas

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J9OjI9vEKkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J9OjI9vEKkg</a>


I thought I knew it well round there but had not realised certain 'patches' had got as bad as that.


I had meeting nearby a few years ago with someone who had come up from London. For some reason he walked from Huyton Station, through there, in a suit with a big briefcase. He probably does not know how lucky he was. I did ask him whether he'd encountered anyone on his way (he got lost). If I could remember who he was I'd send him that and send shivers down his spine if I was cruel. I think they have a big burly bouncer on the shop nearby in the daytime.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #895 on: September 1, 2022, 04:40:02 pm »
CCTV released in relation to the killing of Olivia. Some scumbags are protecting these guys, it's a joke.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm »
Two men arrested, including one held on suspicion of murder.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 03:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm
Two men arrested, including one held on suspicion of murder.

34 year old arrested for murder and attempted murder and 41 year old arrested for assisting an offender.  Arrested in Runcorn apparently (sky news)
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 03:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 02:43:06 pm
Two men arrested, including one held on suspicion of murder.


Just on the radio news now saying a 34 year old has been arrested and  charged with murder with a second charge of attempted murder.

In similarly shocking events, it was in the same news report about a violent attack in a house in Dublin in Ireland overnight where an 18 year old girl/young woman and her two 8 year old siblings were killed in what was described by police who arrived at the house as a then still ongoing highly violent event.

A teenage boy in the same house was taken to hospital for injuries and one man was arrested on the scene for the three killings and the attack on the teenage boy. 
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #899 on: Today at 11:33:54 am »
Really hope they have caught him. Also if so I'm very surprised he had not fled the country already and just been bedding down in Runcorn.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #900 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Someone else arrested, was on the M42 by Leamington Spa
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #901 on: Today at 06:27:52 pm »
On Granada Reports just now the police have finally done what I've been saying they should have been doing for years. Namely, calling these drug/OCG scum child groomers and abusers.

It's absolutely sickening the way they groom children into a grotesquely violent life. Kids on bikes with guns. It's madness, and they are doing the dirty work of disgusting groomers and abusers living in the leafy suburbs pretending to be upstanding citizens.

It's about time these scumbags were named for what they are, and deglamourised.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #902 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:27:52 pm
On Granada Reports just now the police have finally done what I've been saying they should have been doing for years. Namely, calling these drug/OCG scum child groomers and abusers.

It's absolutely sickening the way they groom children into a grotesquely violent life. Kids on bikes with guns. It's madness, and they are doing the dirty work of disgusting groomers and abusers living in the leafy suburbs pretending to be upstanding citizens.

It's about time these scumbags were named for what they are, and deglamourised.

Aye. They've created child soldiers to fight a proxy war, exploiting kids' dreams whilst they stay out of the muck. Well their hands are plenty dirty.
