Topic: Lawless Liverpool?

HomesickRed

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #840 on: Today at 11:17:45 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:06:05 am
Spot on. You cannot source charlie, E or speed etc responsibly. The profits goes directly to the type of person who had Olivia killed. Think about that. I'm no angel, Ive taken all sorts, mainly speed as Im a northern souler,  but not for past 30+yrs. When youre a yoof, you dont think of things like this. Its just a laugh with yer mates or a tool to keep dancing. But ultimately this is what can happen. Technically drugs payed for Olivias death. Horrible to think of it like this.


That is exactly how I explained drugs to my kids. I can't look over their shoulders and rank all the substances they might abuse their bodies with on a scale of 1 to 10, but I can explain to them that their is no point being an eco warrior or sipping on Fair Trade lattes when the stuff they are snorting or injecting comes to them via a road literally dripping in blood and misery.
Fromola

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #841 on: Today at 11:19:42 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:06:05 am
Spot on. You cannot source charlie, E or speed etc responsibly. The profits goes directly to the type of person who had Olivia killed. Think about that. I'm no angel, Ive taken all sorts, mainly speed as Im a northern souler,  but not for past 30+yrs. When youre a yoof, you dont think of things like this. Its just a laugh with yer mates or a tool to keep dancing. But ultimately this is what can happen. Technically drugs payed for Olivias death. Horrible to think of it like this.

Agree but it's the drug policy that's so corrosive as well. The war on drugs has been such a disaster, worse than alcohol prohibition in America 100 years ago for the effects it's had.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #842 on: Today at 11:26:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:19:42 am
Agree but it's the drug policy that's so corrosive as well. The war on drugs has been such a disaster, worse than alcohol prohibition in America 100 years ago for the effects it's had.

It´s pretty difficult to explain that to these though. I´ve given up.

Drugs are bad, ergo they should be banned, the negative consequences of prohibition will be avoided if everyone just stops taking drugs, seems to be the basic logic.

Obviously that has been working brilliantly these last 50 years. If it´s broke, don´t fix it (did I get that one right?!)!!

Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 11:17:45 am
That is exactly how I explained drugs to my kids. I can't look over their shoulders and rank all the substances they might abuse their bodies with on a scale of 1 to 10, but I can explain to them that their is no point being an eco warrior or sipping on Fair Trade lattes when the stuff they are snorting or injecting comes to them via a road literally dripping in blood and misery.

There´s a few things I´d be more concerned about if I knew my kids were injecting...
ToneLa

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #843 on: Today at 11:46:42 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:03:14 am
Exactly what I thought too. Its horrific whatever the age but maybe easier to process it being a young lad somehow. 36?

Life* begins at 40!



*his life sentence. Embarassing is far too mild. Loser is far too mild.
TheKid.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #844 on: Today at 12:05:31 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:23:53 am
Unpopular view perhaps, but exclusion merely makes the problem worse. Sometimes school is the only stable thing in their lives, attempting to put help in place.  Kicking them out onto the streets means they have nothing in their lives.

I agree. Its a balancing act though between looking after the welfare and safety of an individual pupil vs that of the rest of the school
