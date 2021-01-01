Spot on. You cannot source charlie, E or speed etc responsibly. The profits goes directly to the type of person who had Olivia killed. Think about that. I'm no angel, Ive taken all sorts, mainly speed as Im a northern souler, but not for past 30+yrs. When youre a yoof, you dont think of things like this. Its just a laugh with yer mates or a tool to keep dancing. But ultimately this is what can happen. Technically drugs payed for Olivias death. Horrible to think of it like this.

That is exactly how I explained drugs to my kids. I can't look over their shoulders and rank all the substances they might abuse their bodies with on a scale of 1 to 10, but I can explain to them that their is no point being an eco warrior or sipping on Fair Trade lattes when the stuff they are snorting or injecting comes to them via a road literally dripping in blood and misery.