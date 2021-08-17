Thought it was about time i shared my own "lawless liverpool" story



I have been drinking in liverpool for years now, come on the train a few times a year, absolutely love it, never really had any trouble until that fateful night.



About 5 - 6 years ago we departed from stoke to lime street on st paddy's day, blue sky, glorious spring weather, nobody had any idea of the horror that would soon unfold.



started drinking as soon as we arrived in town having a good craic, i believe it was in the head of steam (not %100).



Anyhoo as the day wore on we were getting steadily pissed and i cant fully remember where i acquired my novelty guinness hat, i think it could of been rigby's (again not %100).



So where's the lawlessness you ask? well on the way back to lime street all of us still in high spirits, never heard or saw it coming but some little bastard lashed past me on a bmx and nicked me hard earned guinness hat, still have flashbacks to this day.



Lawless liverpool indeed.