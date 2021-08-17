« previous next »
Topic: Lawless Liverpool?

jack witham

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 17, 2021, 11:54:55 am
No Nick not had the pleasure of St Helens.

Oh honorable mention for Runcorn,

Had my ankle broken in a pub there while fighting off a welcome commitee.

Happy Days
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 17, 2021, 12:33:32 pm
Quote from: jack witham on August 17, 2021, 11:54:55 am
No Nick not had the pleasure of St Helens.

Oh honorable mention for Runcorn,

Had my ankle broken in a pub there while fighting off a welcome commitee.

Happy Days

Had a couple of interesting experiences in the Royal over the years.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 17, 2021, 03:14:27 pm
Quote from: jack witham on August 17, 2021, 11:33:07 am
Interesting read this thread.

Always felt safe boozing in Liverpool.

Chester can be dodgy especially when the races are on.

But without doubt the worst place to go on a night out is Birkenhead.

Never seen so many wannabe gangsters in my life.

I avoid like the plague the delights of Birkenhead.

As a local it's those Merseyrail trains packed with Birkenhead's finest that leads to the trouble. ;)
AlphaDelta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 17, 2021, 05:07:30 pm
As we've said, its always been a case of good and bad everywhere you go. I went into town a few Saturdays ago and found myself around Matthew Street after 7pm and it was grim, full of mutants who are coked up and bladdered.
You wonder if its pure luck that you avoid trouble? I was speaking to a cab driver the other day and he knew about the kid that got killed by Central Station, apparently he'd been queuing for ages for a cab and was at the front when some whopper just pushed in. When this kid has said "I'm next mate", the lad punched him to the floor.  :-\

Its funny, I'm 43 so have spent a lifetime drinking in town and never had an issue and always felt safe going pretty much wherever I want. Yet the only two places I've felt really uncomfortable, that vibe that its a powder keg waiting to explode, was a small town called Haverhill, Suffolk and Los Angeles, two very different gaffs I admit.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 17, 2021, 05:10:06 pm
Weirdly, mine was Woolacombe in North Devin. Was there in a stag do. Turned out there were about 3 Stags in town and no Hen dos and the solitary nightclub was about 98% male. Far too much of a testosterone imbalance!
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 18, 2021, 12:06:31 am
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 17, 2021, 05:07:30 pm
As we've said, its always been a case of good and bad everywhere you go. I went into town a few Saturdays ago and found myself around Matthew Street after 7pm and it was grim, full of mutants who are coked up and bladdered.
You wonder if its pure luck that you avoid trouble? I was speaking to a cab driver the other day and he knew about the kid that got killed by Central Station, apparently he'd been queuing for ages for a cab and was at the front when some whopper just pushed in. When this kid has said "I'm next mate", the lad punched him to the floor.  :-\

Its funny, I'm 43 so have spent a lifetime drinking in town and never had an issue and always felt safe going pretty much wherever I want. Yet the only two places I've felt really uncomfortable, that vibe that its a powder keg waiting to explode, was a small town called Haverhill, Suffolk and Los Angeles, two very different gaffs I admit.

Before Covid I was in town every Friday. I'd often use coffee shops as places to study from late afternoon, then I'd get off home once they shut around 9pm.

I'm something of a people watcher, so I'd often cut through Mathew Street on my way to the bus. I just liked ghosting through and seeing what was going down. God, yes, it's pretty grim much of the time. I've seen a few battles there. Ripped shirts, blood everywhere. To be fair, going by the accents the trouble has often been between out-of-towners rather than locals. As you said, it's full of beaked-up and/or pissed-up peabrains.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 18, 2021, 12:13:22 am
Quote from: jack witham on August 17, 2021, 11:54:55 am
No Nick not had the pleasure of St Helens.

Oh honorable mention for Runcorn,

Had my ankle broken in a pub there while fighting off a welcome commitee.

Happy Days
There's something about small, satellite towns, isn't there?

It's like many of them feel the need to prove themselves. There are a lot of try-too-hards.

I used to work on the Murdishaw Estate in Runcorn. Also Waithlands Estate in Rochdale. Honestly, places that time and evolution seemed to have left behind.  :o
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Lad

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 18, 2021, 08:18:21 am
Burscough anyone ? Went there when we were about 18 four of us in my Cortina. Anyway the locals didn't take to us and we got twatted in the pub car park. Was the pub just before the bridge over the canal.

It's still there. Haven't bothered to go back 😕
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 21, 2021, 10:45:43 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 18, 2021, 12:13:22 am
There's something about small, satellite towns, isn't there?

It's like many of them feel the need to prove themselves. There are a lot of try-too-hards.

I used to work on the Murdishaw Estate in Runcorn. Also Waithlands Estate in Rochdale. Honestly, places that time and evolution seemed to have left behind.  :o

My fellas from Murdishaw ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 21, 2021, 04:39:21 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on August 21, 2021, 10:45:43 am
My fellas from Murdishaw ;D
;D

I assume he's one of the good ones.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Craig 🤔

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 21, 2021, 04:41:30 pm
Quote from: Lad on August 18, 2021, 08:18:21 am
Burscough anyone ? Went there when we were about 18 four of us in my Cortina. Anyway the locals didn't take to us and we got twatted in the pub car park. Was the pub just before the bridge over the canal.

It's still there. Haven't bothered to go back 😕

Burscough is a shit hole, but its much better these days than it used to be thats for sure.
rob1966

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 21, 2021, 06:04:19 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 21, 2021, 04:41:30 pm
Burscough is a shit hole, but its much better these days than it used to be thats for sure.

Lived in Burscough for a year in 2006, its was quite nice.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 21, 2021, 10:10:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 21, 2021, 04:39:21 pm
;D

I assume he's one of the good ones:)

Maybe before your time but wasn't there a Swinging Sporran 'theme' pub around there?
Craig 🤔

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 22, 2021, 12:53:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 21, 2021, 06:04:19 pm
Lived in Burscough for a year in 2006, its was quite nice.

I grew up not a million miles from there after my parents moved from Anfield. Its always had a pretty bad rep. Ive had ok night there, and more recently its become much nicer (since the Tesco and the marina was done). The owner of the Railway is a decent fella, a full in blue like but was always good for Liverpool games in there. Was one of the last hold outs for 3pm games too.
Capon Debaser

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
August 22, 2021, 01:04:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on August 21, 2021, 06:04:19 pm
Lived in Burscough for a year in 2006, its was quite nice.
Burscoughs lovely. Was always there in my teens. Me an mates would ride up on our bmxs. Played footy there a lot an all an Martin Mere is ace
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 1, 2021, 07:22:51 pm
What on earth is going on in town at the moment?

Yet another homophobic attack. This latest one making Granada Reports tonight as a main story.  :butt
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Johnny Foreigner

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 2, 2021, 02:29:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  1, 2021, 07:22:51 pm
What on earth is going on in town at the moment?

Yet another homophobic attack. This latest one making Granada Reports tonight as a main story.  :butt

Terrible.. Any words on the attackers generally; people stuck in the old days or is it also the next generation that being stupid ?
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 2, 2021, 11:31:40 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September  2, 2021, 02:29:09 pm
Terrible.. Any words on the attackers generally; people stuck in the old days or is it also the next generation that being stupid ?
I think it's been a mixed bag of ages. One attack in July saw a 43 year-old and a 33 year-old arrested. Another attack I read about involved teenagers. Sadly, the city is gaining an awful reputation for homophobic assaults at the moment.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

kesey

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 3, 2021, 01:45:10 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  2, 2021, 11:31:40 pm
I think it's been a mixed bag of ages. One attack in July saw a 43 year-old and a 33 year-old arrested. Another attack I read about involved teenagers. Sadly, the city is gaining an awful reputation for homophobic assaults at the moment.

So let's discuss about why we throwing it all it into the one pot then?

You are wise enough to know what we are on about here.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 5, 2021, 12:24:20 pm
Quote from: kesey on September  3, 2021, 01:45:10 am
So let's discuss about why we throwing it all it into the one pot then?

You are wise enough to know what we are on about here.
It might be my covid-addled brain, but I'm not sure if I quite get your meaning there, mate.

Sadly though, another homophobic attack in Liverpool over the weekend. A man hospitalised after being pushed into the canal at Mann Island in the early hours of Saturday morning whilst homophobic slurs were directed at him.

Some nice, supportive comments on the Echo comments section about it. Such as - "If they didn't advertise their sexuality, there would be no homophobic attacks."  :butt
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Indomitable_Carp

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 5, 2021, 12:31:22 pm
It´s grim, and this spate of post-Covid homophobic attacks is not confined to Liverpool or even just the UK either. It has been an issue here in Spain as well. Barcelona is the most gay-friendly city I have been, but there has been some horrific incidents here these last few months as well.

It´s a grim phenomonon.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 5, 2021, 04:26:03 pm
The world is going a bit bonkers.
rob1966

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 5, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  5, 2021, 12:24:20 pm
It might be my covid-addled brain, but I'm not sure if I quite get your meaning there, mate.

Sadly though, another homophobic attack in Liverpool over the weekend. A man hospitalised after being pushed into the canal at Mann Island in the early hours of Saturday morning whilst homophobic slurs were directed at him.

Some nice, supportive comments on the Echo comments section about it. Such as - "If they didn't advertise their sexuality, there would be no homophobic attacks." :butt

That is an absolutely disgusting comment. The thick twat doesn't even understand what they have written :no
Son of Spion＊

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
September 5, 2021, 08:55:00 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on September  5, 2021, 12:31:22 pm
It´s grim, and this spate of post-Covid homophobic attacks is not confined to Liverpool or even just the UK either. It has been an issue here in Spain as well. Barcelona is the most gay-friendly city I have been, but there has been some horrific incidents here these last few months as well.

It´s a grim phenomonon.
I'm sad but not surprised that this is widespread. I could be wrong, but I put much of it down to the rise of the right and far right across the globe in recent times. We have a Tory government, America has had Trump and this has emboldened haters greatly. Homophobes and racists have been given a green light by the politics of hate that's peddled across the world at the moment. It's no surprise it plays out on the streets.

@ Snail. Yes, the world has gone bonkers.

@ Rob.  Yes, that was a particularly appalling comment. I'd have flagged it but I'm banned from the Echo site for giving fascists a hard time on there. They pulled my account.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Port_vale_lad

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Thought it was about time i shared my own "lawless liverpool" story

I have been drinking in liverpool for years now, come on the train a few times a year, absolutely love it, never really had any trouble until that fateful night.

About 5 - 6 years ago we departed from stoke to lime street on st paddy's day, blue sky, glorious spring weather, nobody had any idea of the horror that would soon unfold.

started drinking as soon as we arrived in town having a good craic, i believe it was in the head of steam (not %100).

Anyhoo as the day wore on we were getting steadily pissed and i cant fully remember where i acquired my novelty guinness hat, i think it could of been rigby's (again not %100).

So where's the lawlessness you ask? well on the way back to lime street all of us still in high spirits, never heard or saw it coming but some little bastard lashed past me on a bmx and nicked me hard earned guinness hat, still have flashbacks to this day.

Lawless liverpool indeed.
rob1966

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Today at 10:13:59 am
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:31:21 pm
Thought it was about time i shared my own "lawless liverpool" story

I have been drinking in liverpool for years now, come on the train a few times a year, absolutely love it, never really had any trouble until that fateful night.

About 5 - 6 years ago we departed from stoke to lime street on st paddy's day, blue sky, glorious spring weather, nobody had any idea of the horror that would soon unfold.

started drinking as soon as we arrived in town having a good craic, i believe it was in the head of steam (not %100).

Anyhoo as the day wore on we were getting steadily pissed and i cant fully remember where i acquired my novelty guinness hat, i think it could of been rigby's (again not %100).

So where's the lawlessness you ask? well on the way back to lime street all of us still in high spirits, never heard or saw it coming but some little bastard lashed past me on a bmx and nicked me hard earned guinness hat, still have flashbacks to this day.

Lawless liverpool indeed.

:lmao
