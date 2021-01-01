As we've said, its always been a case of good and bad everywhere you go. I went into town a few Saturdays ago and found myself around Matthew Street after 7pm and it was grim, full of mutants who are coked up and bladdered.You wonder if its pure luck that you avoid trouble? I was speaking to a cab driver the other day and he knew about the kid that got killed by Central Station, apparently he'd been queuing for ages for a cab and was at the front when some whopper just pushed in. When this kid has said "I'm next mate", the lad punched him to the floor.Its funny, I'm 43 so have spent a lifetime drinking in town and never had an issue and always felt safe going pretty much wherever I want. Yet the only two places I've felt really uncomfortable, that vibe that its a powder keg waiting to explode, was a small town called Haverhill, Suffolk and Los Angeles, two very different gaffs I admit.