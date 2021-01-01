« previous next »
No Nick not had the pleasure of St Helens.

Oh honorable mention for Runcorn,

Had my ankle broken in a pub there while fighting off a welcome commitee.

Happy Days
Had a couple of interesting experiences in the Royal over the years.
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 11:33:07 am
Interesting read this thread.

Always felt safe boozing in Liverpool.

Chester can be dodgy especially when the races are on.

But without doubt the worst place to go on a night out is Birkenhead.

Never seen so many wannabe gangsters in my life.

I avoid like the plague the delights of Birkenhead.

As a local it's those Merseyrail trains packed with Birkenhead's finest that leads to the trouble. ;)
As we've said, its always been a case of good and bad everywhere you go. I went into town a few Saturdays ago and found myself around Matthew Street after 7pm and it was grim, full of mutants who are coked up and bladdered.
You wonder if its pure luck that you avoid trouble? I was speaking to a cab driver the other day and he knew about the kid that got killed by Central Station, apparently he'd been queuing for ages for a cab and was at the front when some whopper just pushed in. When this kid has said "I'm next mate", the lad punched him to the floor.  :-\

Its funny, I'm 43 so have spent a lifetime drinking in town and never had an issue and always felt safe going pretty much wherever I want. Yet the only two places I've felt really uncomfortable, that vibe that its a powder keg waiting to explode, was a small town called Haverhill, Suffolk and Los Angeles, two very different gaffs I admit.
Weirdly, mine was Woolacombe in North Devin. Was there in a stag do. Turned out there were about 3 Stags in town and no Hen dos and the solitary nightclub was about 98% male. Far too much of a testosterone imbalance!
