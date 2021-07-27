I'm at home today in Huyton with a day off, doing housework etc. I'm in the spare room which looks out into the road and noticed this skinny little runt about 20 with his hood up peering through the window of the house opposite. The owner is a mad cat woman in her early 60s, bit of a recluse. Next thing the lad puts his hand under the window sill, opens it wide and climbs into the living room!



Never seen the kid in my life, he's got his hood up (it is thunder and lightning mind you) so what do I do? Go over myself with a bat and confront him? Nah, I've got my shorts and flip-flops on and its lashing down.

So I phoned 999 for the cops. The girl on the phone seemed more excited than me, "is he in there now?" she was asking, "yeah defo, he hasn't come out, I haven't seen her for a couple of days and I don't recognise the lad" I'm saying.



Fair play within less than two minutes I hear sirens in the distance and this BMW X5 literally skids to a halt outside, followed by another couple of cars and a van. The cops go legging it down the entry, into the front garden, hammered on the door, then climbs through the window. To be honest me arse was going a bit, what if its a lunatic in there who attacks the cops? what if its a legit reason.



Anyway, they emerge with the lad a few minutes later and it turns out he's her son who hasn't been near in years, ooops!



Seriously though, I wouldn't hesitate to do it again. You'll get the ususal suspects going 'grass' etc, but I despise burglars, you should be safe in your own home.