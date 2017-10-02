Just posted on the BBC site. Good luck son, enjoy the other stuff.
"Former England striker Rickie Lambert has announced his retirement from football.
The 35-year-old ex-Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom forward has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent in July.
He scored 218 goals in 607 league games in a career that spanned 19 years and took in nine clubs.
"I feel lucky to have been involved in this sport for as long as I have," said the Liverpool-born forward.
Lambert scored three goals in 11 appearances for England and came on as a substitute at the 2014 World Cup.
"I have had some ups and downs in my career, but to have represented clubs like Southampton and Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams," he said."