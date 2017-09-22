Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as Football Association chairman, reports Matt Slater.Clarke was forced to apologise after he used the word coloured before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee on Tuesday.He was also criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out after saying that black and South Asian people had"different career interests from each other, as well as saying that being gay was a lifestyle choice.Clarke said: If I look at what happens to high-profile female footballers, to high-profile coloured footballers, and the abuse they take on social media....social media is a free-for-all.DCMS committee member Kevin Brennan MP then interrupted Clarke to point out the word he had used. At this point, Clarke apologised. If I said it I deeply apologise, he said. I am a product of working overseas, where I was required to use the phrase people of colour. Sometimes I trip over my words.Clarke also faced criticism for describing homosexuality as a life choice, as well as remarking: If you go to the IT department at the FA theres a lot more South Asians than there are Afro Caribbeans. They have different career interests.Ged Grebby, chief executive of the football education charity Show Racism the Red Card, told The Athletic: On his comment about South Asians, Afro Caribbeans and career choices, it's just ill-informed and a stereotype. I'm not sure where he is going with that.And there should probably be a second apology for his remark about people choosing to be gay. That's fairly clear-cut: nobody chooses their sexuality. He should say sorry.Minutes after the DCMS hearing ended, the FA published a statement on their Twitter account: Greg Clarke is deeply apologetic for the language he used to reference members of the ethnic minority community during the select committee hearing today.He acknowledged that using the term coloured is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologised during the hearing.Piara Powar, the Executive Director of the Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network, told The Athletic he was not sure [Clarke] should be speaking on behalf of The FA about diversity issues.He has many interesting things to say, but some of his analysis as to what is happening and why falls short, Powar said.Those two references are insulting. We dont refer to black people or people of colour as coloured. And as for the absurd stereotype that Asians belong in the IT department, it unravels most of his previous positive noises.Damian Collins MP meanwhile told The Athletic: [Clarke] holds an important position within the governance of football and should take greater responsibility for his public statements.Otherwise, even when there is no intention to cause offence, an impression is created that suggests a lack of serious concern about inclusion, and the need to challenge stereotypes and prejudices within football wherever they exist.