« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA  (Read 5285 times)

Offline KenyanKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #40 on: September 22, 2017, 03:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Hij on September 22, 2017, 03:10:22 PM


The racism stuff isn't exactly cut and dry either although based on what he said regarding Ebola it sounds at the very minimum inappropriate and absolutely idiotic.


I can understand if to some people what he said seems like no big deal, but considering how Africans were viewed as unclean, unhealthy, disease riddled beings not fit to interact with others, this one pissed me off so much. I come from a background where my dad still remembers the segregation and discrimination of living under colonial rule, so for some of us, this stuff is not exactly ancient history.
Logged
Quote from: Pelé as a Comedian

    maybe the wasp was from Uruguay ? did it fly away and kiss its wrists jubilantly ?

Nope, he flopped on the floor and rolled about a bit when I hadn't even touched him so I nailed him with a stamp. Huth-like.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,460
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #41 on: September 22, 2017, 03:44:31 PM »
Quote from: KenyanKopite on September 22, 2017, 03:25:58 PM
I can understand if to some people what he said seems like no big deal, but considering how Africans were viewed as unclean, unhealthy, disease riddled beings not fit to interact with others, this one pissed me off so much. I come from a background where my dad still remembers the segregation and discrimination of living under colonial rule, so for some of us, this stuff is not exactly ancient history.

Yeah sorry mate I do apologise, I certainly didn't mean that he had said anything positive or acceptable and I can completely understand the connotations of what he said and how that may make someone feel but was just musing that I have no idea of the context in which it was said. I can perfectly imagine that it was perhaps intended as some sort of misjudged joke that in actual fact was wholly inappropriate- which certainly doesn't make it excusable whatsoever but I encounter lots of people who come out with comments such as that and don't appear to blink or think they've said something wrong and you just look at them and think 'Do you really think that was an acceptable thing to say?'. Which it definitely isn't as I would never even consider saying something like that.

I guess what I was trying to say is that while there have been lots of allegations, there is still a lot really that could be put on the table about him and more detail but it hasn't really been made it public which makes the whole thing a little mysterious- even including his sacking.
« Last Edit: September 22, 2017, 03:50:21 PM by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline peterstone

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #42 on: September 22, 2017, 05:01:50 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 22, 2017, 12:52:35 PM
Hope that Aluka woman has trouble sleeping. Although I somehow doubt it as she has got what she wanted now

The whole team of WOMEN celebrated with Sampson on the side lines on Tuesday. Does that strike you as a bloke who is sexist, a bully, whatever?

Aluka immediately released tweets after the game where all her ex team-mates celebrated wildly with the man she accused. Moaning that she was disappointed and how can the team sleep at night etc

She's the female equivalent of Jason Roberts and expect her to carve out a nice little profitable media career out of this at someone else expense.

There isn't much love for England and International footy on here but the yet again our shite FA get rid of someone doing a good job.  Fucking Roy Owl face Hodge Podge will be there next when Steve Parish realises what an almighty fuck up he has made employing him.
Unbelievable stuff this
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • Never Forget
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #43 on: September 22, 2017, 06:45:03 PM »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on September 22, 2017, 02:25:03 PM
Is there anything wrong with sleeping with one of your players? I ask because I know a man who married one of his players in the ladies gaa scene.

is there anything wrong with sleeping with an employee whose career you have a highly influential impact

i think in general between adults it can be OK if handled correctly

I would imagine at best it would cause loads of drama in the team, at worst, very destructive and depending on the contract, grounds for termination of the contract on ethical grounds

the issue at Bristol really was that some of the academy girls were under 18 and the coach/management had a duty of care towards the girls. It seems that hard line between coach and player may have been blurred to coach/drinking buddy
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • Never Forget
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #44 on: September 22, 2017, 06:49:29 PM »
I listened to the Guardian podcast the other day.

All the presenters decried that that even though the racist comments were not the worst racism they had heard, it was highly insensitive and should not have been said and that even minor levels of racism need to be removed from society

two of the guys on the podcast have there own show on Saturdays on talkshite and one is Irish with a strong Irish accent, the other very English

What made it funny was at the end of the piece on racism that the Irish guy tells the English guy that perhaps on their other show, the English guy would stop referring to as some paddy with a stick and a pig under his arm

it woudl have been if it were not for the irony
Logged

Offline KenyanKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #45 on: September 22, 2017, 07:09:03 PM »
Quote from: Hij on September 22, 2017, 03:44:31 PM
Yeah sorry mate I do apologise, I certainly didn't mean that he had said anything positive or acceptable and I can completely understand the connotations of what he said and how that may make someone feel but was just musing that I have no idea of the context in which it was said. I can perfectly imagine that it was perhaps intended as some sort of misjudged joke that in actual fact was wholly inappropriate- which certainly doesn't make it excusable whatsoever but I encounter lots of people who come out with comments such as that and don't appear to blink or think they've said something wrong and you just look at them and think 'Do you really think that was an acceptable thing to say?'. Which it definitely isn't as I would never even consider saying something like that.

I guess what I was trying to say is that while there have been lots of allegations, there is still a lot really that could be put on the table about him and more detail but it hasn't really been made it public which makes the whole thing a little mysterious- even including his sacking.

Thanks for your reply. It's just at stuff like this seems not to be so serious to some, and I tried to put myself in Aluko's position. I can imagine she's feeling pretty isolated and there might be lots of people telling her she's blowing everything out of proportion. And you're right. There's something extremely fishy going on. Whoever decided he was right for the job should be sacked.
« Last Edit: September 22, 2017, 07:12:32 PM by KenyanKopite »
Logged
Quote from: Pelé as a Comedian

    maybe the wasp was from Uruguay ? did it fly away and kiss its wrists jubilantly ?

Nope, he flopped on the floor and rolled about a bit when I hadn't even touched him so I nailed him with a stamp. Huth-like.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,510
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #46 on: September 23, 2017, 01:11:09 AM »
Quote from: kellan on September 22, 2017, 03:05:25 PM
I take it youve never experienced life as a woman working under a man who is known for abusing the power dynamic of that relationship while he also has total control of your career and financial security as well. Not to mention the additional factor of it all happening under the micromanagement of the do whatever we say and there is nothing untoward here FA. If you had then you too would have ran over to the bench to participate in that celebration as well. The FA decided that Sampson was fine and staying and players not only had to accept that but also promote it, otherwise they would have found themselves in Alukos position. That is how the womens team works. That is how it has always worked.

Sampsons lack of professional ethics and general arsehole ways plus the FAs insistence that anything which makes them look bad must become a never acknowledge skeleton in a closest while making complete submission one of the criteria for a central contract was a match made in heaven. Or hell. Depending on whether youre looking at it from Sampsons perspective or that of the women who were working under those conditions.
and yet the whole WOMENS team made a statement and a massive celebration with him. Your words don't seem to add up in comparison to their reaction. Your basically making statements on the way he has treated these current players without facts,  when the evidence on the pitch the other day said otherwise. Your creating a massive conspiracy and basically labelling the girls as liars who can't think for themselves nor defend themselves. So who is putting women down again?

Maybe, just maybe they think he has been good at his job, good to work under and good for their development? Then again, he is a man so probably tried to shag them all  ::)
« Last Edit: September 23, 2017, 01:16:50 AM by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline coolbyrne

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • Ground Control
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #47 on: September 23, 2017, 04:35:09 AM »
There seems to be 2 separate issues here- whatever his transgression was at Bristol Academy and the racism issue. Well, I suppose three issues, because you have to include the fact that the FA knew about the former and still hired him. So it looks to me like the FA are ignoring their own culpability by nailing him for the Academy transgression because they can't get him on the racism.

As a woman, and one who has been all too familiar with having to fall in line with someone in a position of control, I don't quite agree with the idea that they celebrated because they felt they had to maintain a certain image. That type of reaction is spontaneous. Yet it doesn't mean they don't privately feel they need to keep their heads down and just get on with it out of fear for their jobs. Control is a tricky thing. Some players might feel threatened, others might not give a shit, depending on their value to the club. If the relationship at the Academy was consensual, they wouldn't have anything to worry about, considering the allegation against him v. Aluko is racism, not misogyny.

I think the massive oversight here is how much the FA fucked up. But to no one's surprise, that will get swept under the rug.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 AM
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Quote from: Shady Craig on July  6, 2016, 11:11:44 PM
If I ever see you in person I'm going to knock you th

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,539
  • Awkward Squad
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #48 on: October 16, 2017, 05:06:04 PM »

'Revealed: the 14-word email that puts FAs Greg Clarke under fresh scrutiny'...

- Chairman issued curt reply to PFAs Aluko document in Mark Sampson case
- Ive no idea why you are sending me this. Perhaps you could enlighten me?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2017/oct/16/fa-greg-clarke-mark-sampson-pfa-eni-aluko

Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #49 on: October 16, 2017, 05:11:54 PM »
The whole reason for my disdain of the English national team is the FA.

The incompetence,double standards and the pathetic moral fibre of everyone who works at the FA,they are all bonafide twats of the highest order.

Anyone but England thanks.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline gamble

  • andproctor
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,701
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #50 on: October 18, 2017, 02:52:03 PM »
Mark Sampson made remarks which were "discriminatory on the grounds of race" but not racist??

Haha fuck of FA.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,870
  • Truthiness
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #51 on: October 18, 2017, 03:05:50 PM »
Quote from: gamble on October 18, 2017, 02:52:03 PM
Mark Sampson made remarks which were "discriminatory on the grounds of race" but not racist??

Haha fuck of FA.

@danroan
Gasps as Aluko tells MPs FA boss Glenn told her that if she made statement that FA was not institutionally racist, her payment would be made


You'll be needing a new FA Chief Exec by the weekend. Get you CVs ready.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,627
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #52 on: October 18, 2017, 03:05:52 PM »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 16, 2017, 05:11:54 PM
The whole reason for my disdain of the English national team is the FA.

The incompetence,double standards and the pathetic moral fibre of everyone who works at the FA,they are all bonafide twats of the highest order.

Anyone but England thanks.

He'll resign.....eventually.....he just has to have a word with his mates to makes sure he gets a huge payoff and security for life or another job in the boys club eventually...oh and make sure everyone else's backs are covered...... Then he'll go.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #53 on: October 18, 2017, 04:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 22, 2017, 12:52:35 PM
Hope that Aluka woman has trouble sleeping. Although I somehow doubt it as she has got what she wanted now

The whole team of WOMEN celebrated with Sampson on the side lines on Tuesday. Does that strike you as a bloke who is sexist, a bully, whatever?

Aluka immediately released tweets after the game where all her ex team-mates celebrated wildly with the man she accused. Moaning that she was disappointed and how can the team sleep at night etc

She's the female equivalent of Jason Roberts and expect her to carve out a nice little profitable media career out of this at someone else expense.
:wave
Logged

Offline puroresu_kid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #54 on: October 18, 2017, 04:52:51 PM »
Quote from: Wool on October 18, 2017, 04:30:59 PM
:wave

Good grief, never saw that originally.
Logged

Offline pyroparty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #55 on: October 18, 2017, 04:57:33 PM »
The FA should have been shut down with all the blood on their hands as we know. That was decades ago and yet here we are still, the same "association" being a stain on the sport in this country and humiliating themselves with regularity.
Logged

Offline perspectiveplease

  • getsomethenstopwastingourbandwidth!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #56 on: October 18, 2017, 05:27:54 PM »
Quote from: Wool on October 18, 2017, 04:30:59 PM
:wave

Feel the same. Read comments like this (and elsewhere) at the time and couldn't believe what I was reading.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,097
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #57 on: October 18, 2017, 07:24:43 PM »
Gosh, so surprised to hear today's revelations. I never would have guessed.

Oh, hang on, no. Sampson's a c*nt and the FA are sexist, racist, incompetent old white men with only one concern: their own power/ego.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #58 on: October 18, 2017, 09:28:08 PM »
And people wonder why I take great pleasure in England fucking up in tournaments every two years
Logged

Offline rusty-la

  • Ch ch ch ch ch ch changes. Warning! Time-waster! Ironically, can't fucking count to save his life. And thinks BBC is Channel 4.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
  • Thin Strawberry Duke
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #59 on: October 18, 2017, 09:36:15 PM »
Quote from: Laughter is the best medicine... on October 18, 2017, 09:28:08 PM
And people wonder why I take great pleasure in England fucking up in tournaments every two years

You're in good Company Old Chap...
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #60 on: October 19, 2017, 12:38:12 AM »
An organisation who finds a Liverpool player guilty of racism on the incredibly wafer thin verdict of "the balance of probability", then dismisses a genuine racism claim which can be corroborated. Sepp Blatter doesn't seem so bad against this lot.
I'm delighted they've been exposed but where are the mass resignations?
Logged

Online Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,914
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #61 on: October 19, 2017, 01:51:37 AM »
Quote from: didi shamone on October 19, 2017, 12:38:12 AM
An organisation who finds a Liverpool player guilty of racism on the incredibly wafer thin verdict of "the balance of probability", then dismisses a genuine racism claim which can be corroborated. Sepp Blatter doesn't seem so bad against this lot.
I'm delighted they've been exposed but where are the mass resignations?

The most incredible part of the Suarez verdict was "he said he said it once, Evra said ten times...it was probably 7" like it's some sort of split the difference bullshit.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,067
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #62 on: October 19, 2017, 07:38:03 AM »
Quote from: Claus on October 19, 2017, 01:51:37 AM
The most incredible part of the Suarez verdict was "he said he said it once, Evra said ten times...it was probably 7" like it's some sort of split the difference bullshit.
and more how the media didnt question that logic and were dazzled by the fact there were loads of pages despite such massive contradictions in logic, always felt Luis should have sued them over that or at least dared them to press criminal charges like with anton ferdinand as they knew full well it wouldnt stand up in court and would show them up for what it is, however none of them did (think one of the anti racism campaigners said it before the hearing but just played the angry man in the media afterwards)

No doubt the current lot at the top will be gone soon, but just replaced by the same type, rinse and repeat
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,662
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #63 on: October 19, 2017, 09:18:20 AM »
Quote from: Rhilly HorRhifying on October 18, 2017, 07:24:43 PM
Gosh, so surprised to hear today's revelations. I never would have guessed.

Oh, hang on, no. Sampson's a c*nt and the FA are sexist, racist, incompetent old white men with only one concern: their own power/ego.

This is the thing; it's not even surprising.  It's like their management choices are made in their own image.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,453
  • Never Forget
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies)
« Reply #64 on: November 12, 2017, 11:10:23 AM »
not the real original subject but another example of the FA making bizarre decisions

listened to the 606 grass roots program last night (probably the best I have ever heard of Robbie Savage, who is usually a bit of a dick)

Savage did a good job talking to people involved at all aspects of local kids football

there was a story of a what sounded like a young adult ref who had been head butted and assaulted during his ref career

he told his local club and then the coaches of the two teams he was reffing that he would wear a body camera for his own protection

he then gets a letter from the FA not to wear a body camera

he wears it again for his own protection

he gets a letter from the FA telling him he is suspended and will be facing a fine

just seemed amazing to me that the FA cant seem to support the people who people who do the job well

apparently the FA were invited to participate in the show but did not

it has been a long time since I hear of the FA doing something right
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,870
  • Truthiness
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #65 on: Today at 05:23:54 PM »
FA Chairman Greg Clarke to quit as FA chairman

Greg Clarke has resigned from his role as Football Association chairman, reports Matt Slater.

Clarke was forced to apologise after he used the word coloured before a Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee on Tuesday.

He was also criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out after saying that black and South Asian people had"different career interests from each other, as well as saying that being gay was a lifestyle choice.

What did he say?
Clarke said: If I look at what happens to high-profile female footballers, to high-profile coloured footballers, and the abuse they take on social media....social media is a free-for-all.

DCMS committee member Kevin Brennan MP then interrupted Clarke to point out the word he had used. At this point, Clarke apologised. If I said it I deeply apologise, he said. I am a product of working overseas, where I was required to use the phrase people of colour. Sometimes I trip over my words.

Why else was he criticised?
Clarke also faced criticism for describing homosexuality as a life choice, as well as remarking: If you go to the IT department at the FA theres a lot more South Asians than there are Afro Caribbeans. They have different career interests.

Ged Grebby, chief executive of the football education charity Show Racism the Red Card, told The Athletic: On his comment about South Asians, Afro Caribbeans and career choices, it's just ill-informed and a stereotype. I'm not sure where he is going with that.

And there should probably be a second apology for his remark about people choosing to be gay. That's fairly clear-cut: nobody chooses their sexuality. He should say sorry.

How did the FA respond?
Minutes after the DCMS hearing ended, the FA published a statement on their Twitter account: Greg Clarke is deeply apologetic for the language he used to reference members of the ethnic minority community during the select committee hearing today.

He acknowledged that using the term coloured is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologised during the hearing.

What was the reaction?
Piara Powar, the Executive Director of the Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network, told The Athletic he was not sure [Clarke] should be speaking on behalf of The FA about diversity issues.

He has many interesting things to say, but some of his analysis as to what is happening and why falls short, Powar said.

Those two references are insulting. We dont refer to black people or people of colour as coloured. And as for the absurd stereotype that Asians belong in the IT department, it unravels most of his previous positive noises.

Damian Collins MP meanwhile told The Athletic: [Clarke] holds an important position within the governance of football and should take greater responsibility for his public statements.

Otherwise, even when there is no intention to cause offence, an impression is created that suggests a lack of serious concern about inclusion, and the need to challenge stereotypes and prejudices within football wherever they exist.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,557
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:24:42 PM »
Wild comments. Deserved to be booted out.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,165
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:28:07 PM »
Good to see theyre as well run and in touch as ever.
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,335
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:29:43 PM »
When the FA chairman is churning out the age old BS about homosexuality being a 'lifestyle choice', is there any wonder why there are no openly gay footballers in the PL and EFL.

We were told that the days of such perceptions were behind us.

Depressing.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,870
  • Truthiness
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:30:34 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:24:42 PM
Wild comments. Deserved to be booted out.
There was a bit earlier when a reporter who was watching tweeted out about the 'coloured' remark and the South Asians working in the IT dept stuff, and then followed up with 'I think he also said homosexuality is a life choice, but i have to check the transcript', as if Clarke was shouting out so many offensive things that he couldn't keep up. Like Father Jack had become chairman of the FA or something.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,656
  • JFT96
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:37:34 PM »
He also said "girls" didn't like footballs being kicked at them hard as well

4 ridiculous comments in just he one meeting, deserved to go
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:46:32 PM »
It's really no surprise that not a lot has changed within the game when this is the way the higher ups think.

And I'm sorry but apologising about the words used clearly means nothing as it tripped out of his mouth without a second thought.

Its that old, stupid executive white man syndrome.  Talk freely behind closed doors but think the total opposite in reality. 
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:46:58 PM »
The absolute state of the comments on social media saying that he shouldn't have gone and the "world has gone mad" is depressing yet utterly predictable.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,040
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:50:17 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:23:54 PM


I'm shocked that there are people like this in the upper echelons of the game  ::)
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,703
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:57:33 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 05:46:58 PM
The absolute state of the comments on social media saying that he shouldn't have gone and the "world has gone mad" is depressing yet utterly predictable.

Probably the same twats who called in to complain about Diversitys dance routine
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 