I got 97% of it done back in the ps3 days. Needed to finish one more cycle of the game so I could get back and buy one stupid spell. This was NG+++ I needed to complete and I just couldn't get past Gwin despite hours and hours of trying.



Still something I want to go back to at some point



Yeah Wige. On remastered for PS4, you only have to do 2.5 run throughs (NG++) to get Platinum. Run 3 is purely just to collect the 3rd soul of SIF you need to craft a rare boss soul weapon.It must have been different on the PS3 version as you should only have had to face Gwyn for the final time on NG+. There is just 1 miracle and 1 weapon you can craft from Gwyn's souls.I struggled with Gwyn myself even on NG+ until I realised you could catch him in a "Parry/riposte" cycle with enough time to chug an Estus flask between each attack.