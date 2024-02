I keep thinking it's horrible of me to think the Owl is faking it, but I can't help but think this is exact thing that he would do in order to not actually own up to his own ineptitude. Say you're stepping down due to health, and get out of actually getting the sack. He tried to get out of actually facing the music when he failed at the Euros, seems pretty similar.



Horrible person, hopefully this keeps him out of football from now on.