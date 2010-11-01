In The Athletic today



For Roy Hodgson, the journey ends at Anfield.



Its not the venue he would have picked to bring the curtain down on his four seasons as Crystal Palace manager and, most probably, a 45-year coaching career. Its hardly a stadium littered with happy memories for him.



After all the fanfare at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, Sundays final farewell will be more low-key. The Kop usually welcome back former Liverpool managers with open arms but, in Hodgsons case, there will be little outpouring of emotion.



It will be respectful but most will simply be apathetic regarding his presence. The 10,000-strong crowd will have more important matters on their mind  like inspiring Jurgen Klopps side to the victory they require to guarantee Champions League qualification.



The man who has had the shortest individual managerial reign in Liverpools history stands between them and completing the salvage act of a top-four finish.



Hodgsons 191 days in charge at Anfield stands as the major blight on his club CV. That wretched period during the 2010-11 season explains why the adoration felt for the 73-year-old at so many stops across Europe on his footballing odyssey is in stark contrast to how hes regarded on Merseyside.



Liverpool fans have always stood accused of not giving Hodgson a fair crack of the whip after he was appointed as Rafa Benitezs successor. His backers point to the work he did at Fulham and West Bromwich Albion on either side of his short stay in the north west as proof that he took on an impossible job at Anfield, given the state of the club both on and off the field, that he was simply doomed to fail.



But neither statement is either fair or true.



Even those supporters angry at how Benitez had been cast aside or upset at the decision not to give the job to Kenny Dalglish wanted to see Hodgson succeed. They didnt have delusions of expecting a title challenge under him. What they wanted more than anything was hope and leadership, as Liverpool lurched dangerously close to the brink of administration under the ruinous regime of owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett before Fenway Sports Group completed their takeover that October.



Instead, they found themselves with a manager who dampened expectations at every turn and alienated rather than energised the lifeblood of the club.



Yes, anyone would have had their work cut out operating in such a turbulent environment but the fact is that Hodgson made a difficult situation worse. Brought in to steady the ship, he almost sank it.



When he was sacked in January 2011, Liverpool had 25 points from 20 matches. They were 12th in the Premier League table  but just four points above the relegation places.



Chairman Martin Broughton and managing director Christian Purslow, whose main task was to sell the debt-ridden club, hadnt appointed a manager before, and it showed. They interviewed Manuel Pellegrini, whod just left the Real Madrid job after a 96-point, 102-goal season, and future World Cup 2018-winning France coach Didier Deschamps but viewed Hodgson as the safer pair of hands.



In fact, he was a poor fit for Liverpool on every level. Dalglish knew it. The club ambassador had initially been part of the process of identifying the right candidate but backed away and threw his own hat into the ring when he realised Broughton and Purslow were leaning towards appointing Hodgson.



The contrast with how Klopp set about capturing hearts and minds when he took over at Anfield five years later could hardly be starker. One delivered on his promise to turn doubters into believers. The other only succeeded in turning doubters into mutineers.



Yes, Hodgson inherited problems in the squad. Javier Mascherano was desperate to leave for Barcelona and belatedly got his wish. Fernando Torres also wanted to be elsewhere, having become disillusioned with Liverpools financial woes and failure to compete for the biggest prizes.



But Hodgson also inherited Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Glen Johnson, Daniel Agger, Pepe Reina, Dirk Kuyt and Lucas Leiva.



Yes, money was in short supply, but he squandered £8 million of what was available on the signings of Paul Konchesky and Christian Poulsen. Neither should have been anywhere near Liverpool.



Joe Cole, who was sent off on his league debut for the club, flopped badly following all the hype that accompanied his arrival as a free agent on a £100,000-per-week contract after leaving Chelsea. Though as Hodgson rightly pointed out as his tenure spiralled out of control, that expensive mistake was made by Purslow.



Where Klopp is a master of picking the right words at the right time, and getting his message across through the media, Hodgson kept on missing open goals in a way that would even make Ronny Rosenthal blush.



Hodgson Liverpool struggles 2010-11

Liverpool were only off the bottom of the table on goal difference after eight games under Hodgson (Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images)

At his introductory press conference in the old main stands trophy room, he was asked about his biggest coaching influences. A painting of Bill Shankly hung on the wall above him.



That will be Don Howe and Dave Sexton, he responded enthusiastically.



A 2-1 win away to Trabzonspor in the August to secure a Europa League group-stage spot was described as a famous European night.



Asked if there was any stadium quite like Anfield for atmosphere after a rare home win, Hodgson replied the San Siro and Old Trafford are excellent.



Tap-ins dont come any easier, Roy.



He never seemed able to grasp the size of the club he had taken over. He also failed to fight Liverpools corner when required.



Maybe Sir Alex had a better view of it than me. Hes entitled to any opinion he wants to have, wasnt the riposte fans expected after Manchester United counterpart Ferguson had accused Torres of cheating to try to get John OShea sent off.



That 3-2 reverse at Old Trafford in the September was followed four days later by a humiliating League Cup exit to Northampton Town on penalties at Anfield. In the build-up, Hodgson had described visitors then sitting 17th in League Two, with one win from their first seven league matches, as formidable opposition.



October brought a miserable 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Blackpool, which sent Liverpool into an international break in the bottom three for the first time in nearly half a century. The fact is, when you are in the relegation zone, you are in a relegation battle. Things look really, really bleak, was Hodgsons verdict. Hardly a defiant rallying call.



Then, when the season resumed, came the infamous 2-0 derby defeat at Goodison.



Anger over such a spineless display intensified when Hodgson walked into his press conference and called the performance as well as weve played all season to get a result here would have been utopia. Liverpool were only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.



It wasnt the only occasion when he left the onlookers bewildered as he took exception to lines of questioning.



What do you mean, Do my methods translate? They have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Orebro to Neuchatel Xamax, to the Swiss national team, so I find the question insulting, he said. To suggest that because I have moved from one club to another, that the methods which have stood me in good stead for 35 years and made me one of the most respected coaches in Europe dont suddenly work is very hard to believe.



After one game at Anfield, he loudly greeted a national newspaper reporter who had travelled up from London with the words: You really are slumming it coming up to this part of the world. He later told one Liverpool-born correspondent that his problem was that he was too Scouse.



Roy Hodgson, Liverpool

Hodgson also failed to convince in press conferences during his time as Liverpool manager (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Relationships in the dressing room also became strained.



Agger never saw eye-to-eye with him. The classy Danish centre-back didnt enjoy being told by his manager to fucking launch it. Neither did the full-backs embrace being ordered to rein in their attacking instincts. Johnson, who had been told to limit how many times he ventured past the halfway line, was angered by Hodgson publicly criticising his form.



Eyebrows were raised in one team meeting when he urged his players to be more like Manchester United after Fergusons team had made a late fightback from 2-0 down to get a draw at Aston Villa.



There was friction at times with club doctor Peter Brukner. After promising fans Torres would start a Europa League dead rubber against Utrecht in the December, Hodgson backtracked and left the striker out due to fears he might get injured. He said the medical department had made him see sense. It smacked of someone not in control.



For all the PR blunders and the abject failure to connect with supporters though, it was the brand of football and results that ultimately did for Hodgson.



Being risk-averse is fine when the target is to simply keep a team up, but not at Liverpool. The style was direct and negative  the antithesis of the Liverpool way.



Roy Hodgson was the type of manager who goes into every game thinking he might get beat. Theyve got this, that and the other . It was never, Were Liverpool, well do this, Carragher said in 2018. It was the sort of thought process a manager in the bottom half of the table would have  you think youre going to lose every game, so you make it as hard as possible for the opponent.



Liverpool supporters feed off every word the manager says. His word means more than anyone elses. If youre getting that wrong, its not good. I dont think Roy Hodgson recognised the significance and how to use the media to convey his message. Rafa (Benitez) and Gerard (Houllier) were a lot savvier on that front, even though they both had difficult starts, like Roy.



He didnt get the club in the way the foreign managers before and after him did. Hed managed so many clubs, I think Liverpool became just another club for him  albeit a much bigger one.



Like Poulsen and Konchesky, Milan Jovanovic was another summer 2010 signing who struggled.



The Serbian attacker had agreed to join from Standard Liege when Benitez was still in charge.



I cant say anything bad against Hodgson, he told The Athletic last year. He treated me well from the start, always correctly, and behaved like a gentleman.



But my impression is that Liverpool, at that time, needed to play more offensively. I didnt feel anything special in the dressing room. There wasnt any warmth between us. I spent all my spare time at home.



It didnt take John W Henry and Tom Werner long after their £300 million takeover that autumn to realise they would need to recruit a new manager to halt the clubs slide and lift the gloom.



They hoped to wait until the next summer to make the change, but it soon became clear that wouldnt be possible.



The show of dissent from the stands just after Christmas during a 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were bottom of the table at kick-off, was unprecedented. It remains the only time Hodgsons name has been chanted by the Kop. It was done sarcastically, as they championed him for the England job.



Roy Hodgson, Joe Cole, Milan Jovanovic, Danny Wilson, Liverpool

Hodgson unveils summer signings (l-r) Milan Jovanovic, Danny Wilson and Joe Cole in July 2010 (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Petrol was poured on the flames post-match when Hodgson bemoaned that ever since I came here, the famous Anfield support hasnt really been there. I have to hope the fans will become supporters.



He apologised the following day, but there was no way back.



It was damning that 9,000 fans with tickets stayed away from the 2-1 New Years Day win over Bolton Wanderers.



The final nail proved to be an abject 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on January 5, when the Hodgson for England chant from the away end was deafening. Dalglishs name also echoed around Ewood Park. When the home fans sang, Youre getting sacked in the morning, those visiting from Merseyside joined in.



No Liverpool manager has faced such an open show of dissent before or since.



Hodgsons car-crash post-match press conference was halted by Ian Cotton, the clubs director of communications, after just three questions.



Three days later, the axe fell after Dalglish, who was on the Silver Wind cruise ship in the Arabian Gulf, answered Fenway Sports Groups SOS call to take over as caretaker boss.



Hodgson had warned there was no magic wand shortly before his exit but Dalglish instantly transformed the mood in the dressing room and in the stands. He guided Liverpool to a sixth-place finish via a run that saw only two losses in 15 league matches.



The manner in which Hodgson bounced back to enjoy another decade at the top level with West Brom, England and Palace commands respect. His resilience and his longevity are remarkable. Palace will sorely miss the stability hes provided in keeping them in the Premier League.



The suggestion the Liverpool job was too big for him has always annoyed Hodgson. He points to the work he did at Inter Milan but he didnt lift any silverware in Italy, despite having players of the calibre of Roberto Carlos, Javier Zanetti, Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Zamorano. His last trophy remains the Danish Super Cup  their version of the Community Shield  20 years ago with FC Copenhagen.



He led England to three straight major tournaments but didnt win a single knockout-phase tie in them.



I dont really know what Im doing here, he told the waiting media after his reign ended with that embarrassing 2-1 last-16 defeat to Iceland  infamously a country with roughly the same population as Leicester  at the European Championship five years ago.



Liverpool fans spent six months asking themselves the same thing during the 2010-11 season.



There will be polite applause rather than any semblance of hostility towards Hodgson on Sunday. No grudges are held. His career deserves recognition.



The sight of him back on the Anfield touchline will spark painful memories of just how far Liverpool had fallen.



Amid all the tributes as he calls it a day, history shouldnt be rewritten.



It was a tough time to be managing Liverpool but Hodgson was the biggest factor in why his stay was so brief.