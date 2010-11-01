« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 157454 times)

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 421
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1920 on: May 19, 2021, 12:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 19, 2021, 10:47:05 am
I think he reached his peak with Fulham.

It was all downhill after that.

I can't remember many highlights for him after that. Can anyone?

Seem to remember Palace taking points of City a couple of times. The Townsend goal when we went toe to toe with City in 2019 season. Other than those, I think he'll be quickly forgotten on here.
Logged
It's all good.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,217
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1921 on: May 19, 2021, 12:23:34 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on May 19, 2021, 08:04:28 am
Barclay and Winter both cut from the same enormously pompous cloth.

As is indeed Hodgson himself.

It's not that I can't or haven't let go. It's the man himself who thinks he was the best thing to ever happen to my club; his inflated ego thinking he was ever good enough to manage us; when the reality was he was put in charge to be a good little yes man, used to working on next to no money.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1922 on: May 19, 2021, 12:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 19, 2021, 12:09:45 pm
About half of their ageing squad have contracts ending next month so whoever comes on board is going to be walking into a maelstrom. I'd say right now they're definitely among the favourites to go down.

Or an opportunity to build the team they want, free of a lot of overpaid, elderly, injury-prone dead wood.

Although the vast majority of the touted candidates fill me with dread. 


UPDATE: Benitez spotted in Tasty Jerk Centre  ;D
« Last Edit: May 19, 2021, 01:07:28 pm by Fortneef »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,321
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1923 on: May 19, 2021, 03:58:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 12:10:22 pm
Lets hope hes taking a leaf out of his Iceland preparation by taking a visit to the Tate with Ray Lewington rather than watching our game tonight.

I still cringe thinking of his time here but Im not angry anymore. If we were still crap I probably would be but weve moved on from that now and its long enough a go to just be a bit of a shudder for me.

Yeah I agree Nick

I couldn't stay angry with Harold Shipman for long either.  It happened and we move on.

edit: As i typed this post i then saw this.  ouch

Quote from: Fortneef on May 19, 2021, 12:54:00 pm
free of a lot of overpaid, elderly, injury-prone dead wood.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1924 on: May 19, 2021, 04:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 19, 2021, 03:58:49 pm
Yeah I agree Nick

I couldn't stay angry with Harold Shipman for long either.  It happened and we move on.

edit: As i typed this post i then saw this.  ouch

 :o


 :lmao
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1925 on: May 20, 2021, 01:27:54 pm »
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1926 on: May 20, 2021, 01:33:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 20, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.
I pay little attention to the Premier Leagues lower lights in general - nothing against Palace they seem to have good support - but its horrendous reading when you see all that. How have they managed to get into that position?! They face having 10 senior players left, some might sign new deals but they will legitimately need minimum 7/8 more players, if not more.

Wild times.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,017
    • @hartejack
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1927 on: May 20, 2021, 03:14:04 pm »
From the match thread...

Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on May 20, 2021, 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

Quote from: jackh on May 20, 2021, 03:12:23 pm
There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,943
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1928 on: May 20, 2021, 03:19:28 pm »
hey now hey now.
Be nice to uncle Roy here.
Not a single bad word.



wait until after the game.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,697
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1929 on: May 20, 2021, 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on May 20, 2021, 01:33:03 pm
I pay little attention to the Premier Leagues lower lights in general - nothing against Palace they seem to have good support - but its horrendous reading when you see all that. How have they managed to get into that position?! They face having 10 senior players left, some might sign new deals but they will legitimately need minimum 7/8 more players, if not more.

Wild times.

Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1930 on: May 20, 2021, 04:23:49 pm »
No no keep it up...

Hodgson's net spend at Palace is £ -11m. 



Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,653
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1931 on: May 20, 2021, 04:28:56 pm »
Palace and Burnley have massive rebuilds this summer but at least Burnley won't have a brand new manager and staff coming in.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 260
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1932 on: May 20, 2021, 04:30:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 20, 2021, 04:19:06 pm
Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.

Almost right. Cahill has been excellent. Ward is a good chap. 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1933 on: May 20, 2021, 04:50:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 20, 2021, 04:19:06 pm
Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.
Benteke and Sakho are both on £100k+/week and Clyne isn't that far off it either :o

I agree that individually there's nobody that's particularly a huge loss but they've made over 200 league appearances between them this season and six started against Arsenal.  They may yet retain a few but it's potentially a massive upheaval.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1934 on: May 20, 2021, 05:26:54 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 19, 2021, 11:12:48 am
Well, it depends what manager they get in to replace The Hodge.
New manager with new coaching staff and a couple of new players can make all the difference.

I personally think the 3 to go down next season will be:
Newcastle (if Bruce stays on)
Norwich (again)
The winner of the Championship Play-offs..
El Bisto is available. Samuel Allardicio would revel in the fact that he has a squad to rebuild, with 12 players out of contract. He is calling agents as we speak.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 06:26:18 am »
Fuck off with this shit -- ''Another unloved figure at Anfield, Roy Hodgson, is taking charge of his final game as a manager. He could be forgiven, even acclaimed, if he masterminded one last win, flipping metaphorical Vs at supporters who never loved him and stalling Liverpools top-four charge at the last.'' -- https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/may/21/premier-league-10-things-to-look-out-for-on-the-final-day-of-the-season
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,517
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 07:17:37 am »
I guess a lot will depend on whether his players feel immense respect and loyalty towards him, wanting to see him off on a high, 'flicking the metaphorical'. Or whether they can't be arsed trying to impress until the new guy turns up in pre-season.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 07:57:16 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:17:37 am
I guess a lot will depend on whether his players feel immense respect and loyalty towards him, wanting to see him off on a high, 'flicking the metaphorical'. Or whether they can't be arsed trying to impress until the new guy turns up in pre-season.

Most of them are out of contract after sunday
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 07:58:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:57:16 am
Most of them are out of contract after sunday

Not worth the risk of getting injured then, best to take it easy and be fit to get a club.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 08:35:22 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:26:18 am
Fuck off with this shit -- ''Another unloved figure at Anfield, Roy Hodgson, is taking charge of his final game as a manager. He could be forgiven, even acclaimed, if he masterminded one last win, flipping metaphorical Vs at supporters who never loved him and stalling Liverpools top-four charge at the last.'' -- https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/may/21/premier-league-10-things-to-look-out-for-on-the-final-day-of-the-season
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke.

It's also some weird logic to think that he would be forgiven - presumably the article writer means by Liverpool fans?! - if he stopped us getting into the CL.  If that were to happen the one thing I can guarantee that I wouldn't spend my Sunday evening doing is acclaiming Hodgson  :o

Barring a one in a hundred event (early red card for us, for example) then we'll win, qualify for the CL and enjoy the added bonus of waving off Hodgson with his tail between his legs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:37:29 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 08:50:06 am »
Adds a little extra spice knowing we can qualify for the CL whilst simultaneously flushing this arrogant antediluvian OFC down the pan of long-overdue retirement.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,760
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 08:57:49 am »
I hope that chin is getting rubbed furiously on Sunday as he watches us rip them to shreds.

Two interesting facts about that owl; his missus is a scouser and he's actually fluent in German, French, Swedish and Italian (thats actually impressive considering he has a lisp!)
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,672
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:50:06 am
Adds a little extra spice knowing we can qualify for the CL whilst simultaneously flushing this arrogant antediluvian OFC down the pan of long-overdue retirement.

word of the day
Logged
Believer

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:35:22 am
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke.

It's also some weird logic to think that he would be forgiven - presumably the article writer means by Liverpool fans?! - if he stopped us getting into the CL.  If that were to happen the one thing I can guarantee that I wouldn't spend my Sunday evening doing is acclaiming Hodgson  :o

Barring a one in a hundred event (early red card for us, for example) then we'll win, qualify for the CL and enjoy the added bonus of waving off Hodgson with his tail between his legs.

Maybe the unloved list contains Larndoners  like Konchesky and Cole, or perhaps international greats like Poulsen

Lazy shit londoncentric journalism, its all the rage
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,978
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 09:45:56 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:35:22 am
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke

It simply means we don't love Benteke, and we don't love Hodgson. Both of which are true. It doesn't imply a long list at all. It's simply a way of following on from the previous sentence. It's a bit of a paranoid reading you've made there.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 09:57:29 am »
can't stand hodgson. even if you took away his time at liverpool theres enough to dislike. hes so arrogant and never takes any responsibility for things going wrong, has no humility at all. not really achieved much and always blames the club he leaves when things go wrong. hes a prick. no way he deserves this reputation he has with the media as some brilliant manager and elder statesman of the game.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,804
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1946 on: Yesterday at 10:05:46 am »
Can't understand why this idiot is so revered by the media. For such a 'legendary' manager with such a legendary career, he's won fuck all in his own country, flopped at every big club he was ever at and was up there with England's worst ever manager by presiding over the embarassing loss to the mighty Iceland.

Good riddance.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1947 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 am »
David Preece was on the Totally Football Show yesterday telling anecdotes about Hodgson in Scandinavia. He came across as the dick we all consider him to be, to be honest.

He's the sort to wait until something is built and then report planning violations.

When you consider the absolute mauling a decent man like Graham Taylor got for failing with England and compare it against the reverence in which this embarrassment is held...
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,191
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1948 on: Yesterday at 10:52:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on May 20, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.


Just noted that too.  Horrible squad building work from Hodgson,  a key remit of the job in creating a sustainable club. 
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1949 on: Yesterday at 10:58:47 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 09:45:56 am
It simply means we don't love Benteke, and we don't love Hodgson. Both of which are true. It doesn't imply a long list at all. It's simply a way of following on from the previous sentence. It's a bit of a paranoid reading you've made there.
Confession time, I replied before reading the article in full.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1950 on: Yesterday at 11:16:47 am »
The man is an absolute fraud. A complete crook who has taken your simpering tools in the English media for a ride. An absolute coward that doesnt take responsibility for his teams failings and treats his players and fans with utter contempt. Nasty attitude in Scandinavian football too by all accounts, along with the South Africa incident early in his career.

Hes destroying Palace with that awful squad building, absolutely no security for the future by buying players over the hill and still intent on writing the narrative hes a top manager. Theyll get relegated and he will be to blame. Four years there and fuck all to show for it.

The man is a snide manipulative creep. The cuddly uncle image works well because hes sucked up to the media and LMA brigade to protect him.

A horrible man. Good riddance.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:32 am by mattD »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,321
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1951 on: Yesterday at 12:08:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:16:47 am
The man is an absolute fraud. A complete crook who has taken your simpering tools in the English media for a ride. An absolute coward that doesnt take responsibility for his teams failings and treats his players and fans with utter contempt. Nasty attitude in Scandinavian football too by all accounts, along with the South Africa incident early in his career.

Hes destroying Palace with that awful squad building, absolutely no security for the future by buying players over the hill and still intent on writing the narrative hes a top manager. Theyll get relegated and he will be to blame. Four years there and fuck all to show for it.

The man is a snide manipulative creep. The cuddly uncle image works well because hes sucked up to the media and LMA brigade to protect him.

A horrible man. Good riddance.

But other than that.  What have you got against Roy?


:)
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1952 on: Yesterday at 12:10:52 pm »
Take away the titles he won 40 years ago in a C-list league and his Guardian-friendly demeanour and what do you have left? Sam Allardyce.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,499
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1953 on: Yesterday at 12:44:39 pm »
Ever imagine what it is like to be coached by Hodgson?

A reminder of Danny Agger giving us an insight...

I completely lost my desire to come to work because his training sessions were really hard to get through. Not physically but mentally. It was the same and the same and the same. Day in and day out, he said.

Often we had eight forwards playing against me and Martin Skrtel [apparently to let Fernando Torres score to regain his confidence]. Skrtel and I had a really hard training session as we were defending against eight with two but the eight players attacking were just faffing around. They had hardly run a kilometre and it was so uninspiring.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1954 on: Yesterday at 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 10:05:46 am
Can't understand why this idiot is so revered by the media. For such a 'legendary' manager with such a legendary career, he's won fuck all in his own country, flopped at every big club he was ever at and was up there with England's worst ever manager by presiding over the embarassing loss to the mighty Iceland.

Good riddance.
It's based on psychology.

He doesn't fear anyone and is stubbornly arrogant. So people are afraid to say negative things about him lest he says something blunt about them.

All the managers who show even a little weakness are pounced on.

In this respect, Hodgson is basically Ferguson - but without the trophies, respect of the players, chewing gum and Scots accent.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1955 on: Yesterday at 11:46:50 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:14:03 pm
It's based on psychology.

He doesn't fear anyone and is stubbornly arrogant. So people are afraid to say negative things about him lest he says something blunt about them.

All the managers who show even a little weakness are pounced on.

In this respect, Hodgson is basically Ferguson - but without the trophies, respect of the players, chewing gum and Scots accent.

But that's what's fascinating about Hodgson, the fact he garners that reputation for doing fuck all, in many cases doing a outright shocking job as he did here and at England.

Fergie you understand - an impressive track record and a great manager no doubt, I mean fucking hell, the guy contributes to some of my worst memories but I am full of respect for the auld sock! But Hodgson? I can only think the likes of Henry Winter and co have wet dreams about a 'Great' Britain that ruled the world and where the white man from the small island dominated all thought and culture, with delusions of grandeur about the men who represent this country on the world stage. It's a Brexiteering mentality and I have no doubt that if you rave about Hodgson, you can be put in with the likes of one brain celled c*nts like Farage, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and all those other fucking idiots who can go in the bin.

Small dick energy. That's Roy Hodgson and his fans.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:26 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,372
  • Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 12:03:36 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 04:14:03 pm
It's based on psychology.

He doesn't fear anyone and is stubbornly arrogant. So people are afraid to say negative things about him lest he says something blunt about them.

All the managers who show even a little weakness are pounced on.

In this respect, Hodgson is basically Ferguson - but without the trophies, respect of the players, chewing gum and Scots accent.

Nt sure about that. He's certainly self aggrandising but also nauseatingly sycophantic. Comes across as almost chronically brittle to me. He'll pick fights when he knows he's protected and plays to the crowd... For example his disparaging comments about the squad Rafa left behind. He's repugnant.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 02:08:32 am »
Look at his English 'successes'. Fulham 2010, keeping West Brom up, ticking Palace along in mid-table.

Fulham was impressive, granted, but it was one of those "once in a generation" things where everything comes together. 

We've seen several managers come in and give West Brom a bounce, they happened to stay up that time.

Any manager not born in Croydon would have been politely moved on from Selhurst Park 2 years ago.

He's the opposite of Allardyce's "I'd get big jobs if I were called Allardicio." Were he a Scandi called Roy Hojsson with an identical record in England, he'd be a footnote. He would have been laughed off the longlist for the England job.

I genuinely think a lot of it is a determined effort to prove the Scousers wrong. He's a great man and a great manager and it's them Scousers being nasty again.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,598
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1958 on: Today at 07:18:39 am »
In The Athletic today

For Roy Hodgson, the journey ends at Anfield.

Its not the venue he would have picked to bring the curtain down on his four seasons as Crystal Palace manager and, most probably, a 45-year coaching career. Its hardly a stadium littered with happy memories for him.

After all the fanfare at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night, Sundays final farewell will be more low-key. The Kop usually welcome back former Liverpool managers with open arms but, in Hodgsons case, there will be little outpouring of emotion.

It will be respectful but most will simply be apathetic regarding his presence. The 10,000-strong crowd will have more important matters on their mind  like inspiring Jurgen Klopps side to the victory they require to guarantee Champions League qualification.

The man who has had the shortest individual managerial reign in Liverpools history stands between them and completing the salvage act of a top-four finish.

Hodgsons 191 days in charge at Anfield stands as the major blight on his club CV. That wretched period during the 2010-11 season explains why the adoration felt for the 73-year-old at so many stops across Europe on his footballing odyssey is in stark contrast to how hes regarded on Merseyside.

Liverpool fans have always stood accused of not giving Hodgson a fair crack of the whip after he was appointed as Rafa Benitezs successor. His backers point to the work he did at Fulham and West Bromwich Albion on either side of his short stay in the north west as proof that he took on an impossible job at Anfield, given the state of the club both on and off the field, that he was simply doomed to fail.

But neither statement is either fair or true.

Even those supporters angry at how Benitez had been cast aside or upset at the decision not to give the job to Kenny Dalglish wanted to see Hodgson succeed. They didnt have delusions of expecting a title challenge under him. What they wanted more than anything was hope and leadership, as Liverpool lurched dangerously close to the brink of administration under the ruinous regime of owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett before Fenway Sports Group completed their takeover that October.

Instead, they found themselves with a manager who dampened expectations at every turn and alienated rather than energised the lifeblood of the club.

Yes, anyone would have had their work cut out operating in such a turbulent environment but the fact is that Hodgson made a difficult situation worse. Brought in to steady the ship, he almost sank it.

When he was sacked in January 2011, Liverpool had 25 points from 20 matches. They were 12th in the Premier League table  but just four points above the relegation places.

Chairman Martin Broughton and managing director Christian Purslow, whose main task was to sell the debt-ridden club, hadnt appointed a manager before, and it showed. They interviewed Manuel Pellegrini, whod just left the Real Madrid job after a 96-point, 102-goal season, and future World Cup 2018-winning France coach Didier Deschamps but viewed Hodgson as the safer pair of hands.

In fact, he was a poor fit for Liverpool on every level. Dalglish knew it. The club ambassador had initially been part of the process of identifying the right candidate but backed away and threw his own hat into the ring when he realised Broughton and Purslow were leaning towards appointing Hodgson.

The contrast with how Klopp set about capturing hearts and minds when he took over at Anfield five years later could hardly be starker. One delivered on his promise to turn doubters into believers. The other only succeeded in turning doubters into mutineers.

Yes, Hodgson inherited problems in the squad. Javier Mascherano was desperate to leave for Barcelona and belatedly got his wish. Fernando Torres also wanted to be elsewhere, having become disillusioned with Liverpools financial woes and failure to compete for the biggest prizes.

But Hodgson also inherited Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Glen Johnson, Daniel Agger, Pepe Reina, Dirk Kuyt and Lucas Leiva.

Yes, money was in short supply, but he squandered £8 million of what was available on the signings of Paul Konchesky and Christian Poulsen. Neither should have been anywhere near Liverpool.

Joe Cole, who was sent off on his league debut for the club, flopped badly following all the hype that accompanied his arrival as a free agent on a £100,000-per-week contract after leaving Chelsea. Though as Hodgson rightly pointed out as his tenure spiralled out of control, that expensive mistake was made by Purslow.

Where Klopp is a master of picking the right words at the right time, and getting his message across through the media, Hodgson kept on missing open goals in a way that would even make Ronny Rosenthal blush.

Hodgson Liverpool struggles 2010-11
Liverpool were only off the bottom of the table on goal difference after eight games under Hodgson (Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images)
At his introductory press conference in the old main stands trophy room, he was asked about his biggest coaching influences. A painting of Bill Shankly hung on the wall above him.

That will be Don Howe and Dave Sexton, he responded enthusiastically.

A 2-1 win away to Trabzonspor in the August to secure a Europa League group-stage spot was described as a famous European night.

Asked if there was any stadium quite like Anfield for atmosphere after a rare home win, Hodgson replied the San Siro and Old Trafford are excellent.

Tap-ins dont come any easier, Roy.

He never seemed able to grasp the size of the club he had taken over. He also failed to fight Liverpools corner when required.

Maybe Sir Alex had a better view of it than me. Hes entitled to any opinion he wants to have, wasnt the riposte fans expected after Manchester United counterpart Ferguson had accused Torres of cheating to try to get John OShea sent off.

That 3-2 reverse at Old Trafford in the September was followed four days later by a humiliating League Cup exit to Northampton Town on penalties at Anfield. In the build-up, Hodgson had described visitors then sitting 17th in League Two, with one win from their first seven league matches, as formidable opposition.

October brought a miserable 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Blackpool, which sent Liverpool into an international break in the bottom three for the first time in nearly half a century. The fact is, when you are in the relegation zone, you are in a relegation battle. Things look really, really bleak, was Hodgsons verdict. Hardly a defiant rallying call.

Then, when the season resumed, came the infamous 2-0 derby defeat at Goodison.

Anger over such a spineless display intensified when Hodgson walked into his press conference and called the performance as well as weve played all season to get a result here would have been utopia. Liverpool were only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

It wasnt the only occasion when he left the onlookers bewildered as he took exception to lines of questioning.

What do you mean, Do my methods translate? They have translated from Halmstad to Malmo to Orebro to Neuchatel Xamax, to the Swiss national team, so I find the question insulting, he said. To suggest that because I have moved from one club to another, that the methods which have stood me in good stead for 35 years and made me one of the most respected coaches in Europe dont suddenly work is very hard to believe.

After one game at Anfield, he loudly greeted a national newspaper reporter who had travelled up from London with the words: You really are slumming it coming up to this part of the world. He later told one Liverpool-born correspondent that his problem was that he was too Scouse.

Roy Hodgson, Liverpool
Hodgson also failed to convince in press conferences during his time as Liverpool manager (Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Relationships in the dressing room also became strained.

Agger never saw eye-to-eye with him. The classy Danish centre-back didnt enjoy being told by his manager to fucking launch it. Neither did the full-backs embrace being ordered to rein in their attacking instincts. Johnson, who had been told to limit how many times he ventured past the halfway line, was angered by Hodgson publicly criticising his form.

Eyebrows were raised in one team meeting when he urged his players to be more like Manchester United after Fergusons team had made a late fightback from 2-0 down to get a draw at Aston Villa.

There was friction at times with club doctor Peter Brukner. After promising fans Torres would start a Europa League dead rubber against Utrecht in the December, Hodgson backtracked and left the striker out due to fears he might get injured. He said the medical department had made him see sense. It smacked of someone not in control.

For all the PR blunders and the abject failure to connect with supporters though, it was the brand of football and results that ultimately did for Hodgson.

Being risk-averse is fine when the target is to simply keep a team up, but not at Liverpool. The style was direct and negative  the antithesis of the Liverpool way.

Roy Hodgson was the type of manager who goes into every game thinking he might get beat. Theyve got this, that and the other. It was never, Were Liverpool, well do this, Carragher said in 2018. It was the sort of thought process a manager in the bottom half of the table would have  you think youre going to lose every game, so you make it as hard as possible for the opponent.

Liverpool supporters feed off every word the manager says. His word means more than anyone elses. If youre getting that wrong, its not good. I dont think Roy Hodgson recognised the significance and how to use the media to convey his message. Rafa (Benitez) and Gerard (Houllier) were a lot savvier on that front, even though they both had difficult starts, like Roy.

He didnt get the club in the way the foreign managers before and after him did. Hed managed so many clubs, I think Liverpool became just another club for him  albeit a much bigger one.

Like Poulsen and Konchesky, Milan Jovanovic was another summer 2010 signing who struggled.

The Serbian attacker had agreed to join from Standard Liege when Benitez was still in charge.

I cant say anything bad against Hodgson, he told The Athletic last year. He treated me well from the start, always correctly, and behaved like a gentleman.

But my impression is that Liverpool, at that time, needed to play more offensively. I didnt feel anything special in the dressing room. There wasnt any warmth between us. I spent all my spare time at home.

It didnt take John W Henry and Tom Werner long after their £300 million takeover that autumn to realise they would need to recruit a new manager to halt the clubs slide and lift the gloom.

They hoped to wait until the next summer to make the change, but it soon became clear that wouldnt be possible.

The show of dissent from the stands just after Christmas during a 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were bottom of the table at kick-off, was unprecedented. It remains the only time Hodgsons name has been chanted by the Kop. It was done sarcastically, as they championed him for the England job.

Roy Hodgson, Joe Cole, Milan Jovanovic, Danny Wilson, Liverpool
Hodgson unveils summer signings (l-r) Milan Jovanovic, Danny Wilson and Joe Cole in July 2010 (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Petrol was poured on the flames post-match when Hodgson bemoaned that ever since I came here, the famous Anfield support hasnt really been there. I have to hope the fans will become supporters.

He apologised the following day, but there was no way back.

It was damning that 9,000 fans with tickets stayed away from the 2-1 New Years Day win over Bolton Wanderers.

The final nail proved to be an abject 3-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on January 5, when the Hodgson for England chant from the away end was deafening. Dalglishs name also echoed around Ewood Park. When the home fans sang, Youre getting sacked in the morning, those visiting from Merseyside joined in.

No Liverpool manager has faced such an open show of dissent before or since.

Hodgsons car-crash post-match press conference was halted by Ian Cotton, the clubs director of communications, after just three questions.

Three days later, the axe fell after Dalglish, who was on the Silver Wind cruise ship in the Arabian Gulf, answered Fenway Sports Groups SOS call to take over as caretaker boss.

Hodgson had warned there was no magic wand shortly before his exit but Dalglish instantly transformed the mood in the dressing room and in the stands. He guided Liverpool to a sixth-place finish via a run that saw only two losses in 15 league matches.

The manner in which Hodgson bounced back to enjoy another decade at the top level with West Brom, England and Palace commands respect. His resilience and his longevity are remarkable. Palace will sorely miss the stability hes provided in keeping them in the Premier League.

The suggestion the Liverpool job was too big for him has always annoyed Hodgson. He points to the work he did at Inter Milan but he didnt lift any silverware in Italy, despite having players of the calibre of Roberto Carlos, Javier Zanetti, Youri Djorkaeff and Ivan Zamorano. His last trophy remains the Danish Super Cup  their version of the Community Shield  20 years ago with FC Copenhagen.

He led England to three straight major tournaments but didnt win a single knockout-phase tie in them.

I dont really know what Im doing here, he told the waiting media after his reign ended with that embarrassing 2-1 last-16 defeat to Iceland  infamously a country with roughly the same population as Leicester  at the European Championship five years ago.

Liverpool fans spent six months asking themselves the same thing during the 2010-11 season.

There will be polite applause rather than any semblance of hostility towards Hodgson on Sunday. No grudges are held. His career deserves recognition.

The sight of him back on the Anfield touchline will spark painful memories of just how far Liverpool had fallen.

Amid all the tributes as he calls it a day, history shouldnt be rewritten.

It was a tough time to be managing Liverpool but Hodgson was the biggest factor in why his stay was so brief.
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 